Denali Advisors Has Increased Position in Consolidated Tomoka Land Company (CTO) as Market Valuation Rose; Centerbridge Partners LP Cut Its Tempur Sealy Intl (TPX) Holding by $40.93 Million

Centerbridge Partners Lp decreased its stake in Tempur Sealy Intl Inc (TPX) by 23.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Centerbridge Partners Lp sold 560,706 shares as the company’s stock rose 30.04% . The hedge fund held 1.81M shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $132.52 million, down from 2.37M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Centerbridge Partners Lp who had been investing in Tempur Sealy Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.53B market cap company. The stock increased 5.14% or $3.84 during the last trading session, reaching $78.57. About 911,663 shares traded or 14.26% up from the average. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) has risen 64.82% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 64.82% the S&P500.

Denali Advisors Llc increased its stake in Consolidated Tomoka Land Company (CTO) by 13292.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Denali Advisors Llc bought 8,374 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.57% . The institutional investor held 8,437 shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $504,000, up from 63 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Denali Advisors Llc who had been investing in Consolidated Tomoka Land Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $334.84 million market cap company. The stock increased 3.42% or $2.25 during the last trading session, reaching $67.95. About 16,950 shares traded. Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co. (NYSEMKT:CTO) has declined 1.32% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CTO News: 13/04/2018 – Consolidated-Tomoka: ISS Recommends Shareholders Vote for Company’s Board Nominees; 13/04/2018 – ISS Recommends Consolidated-Tomoka Shareholders Vote “FOR” All Seven of the Company’s Director Nominees; 26/03/2018 – Consolidated-Tomoka Short-Interest Ratio Rises 34% to 29 Days; 22/04/2018 – DJ Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CTO); 15/03/2018 – Consolidated-Tomoka: Wintergreen Nominees May Have Incentives, Interests Different From Other CTO Shareholders; 16/04/2018 – CONSOLIDATED-TOMOKA LAND – GLASS LEWIS RECOMMENDS CONSOLIDATED-TOMOKA SHAREHOLDERS VOTE “FOR” ALL SEVEN OF CO’S DIRECTOR NOMINEES; 16/04/2018 – GLASS LEWIS RECOMMENDS CTO HLDRS VOTE FOR DIRECTOR NOMINEES; 25/04/2018 – Preliminary Results Indicate Shareholders Elect All Seven Consolidated Tomoka Directors; 13/04/2018 – CONSOLIDATED-TOMOKA LAND CO – ISS RECOMMENDS CONSOLIDATED-TOMOKA SHAREHOLDERS VOTE “FOR” ALL SEVEN OF CO’S DIRECTOR NOMINEES; 10/04/2018 – Consolidated-Tomoka Releases Investor Presentation and Mails Letter to Shareholders Highlighting Proven Track Record of

Denali Advisors Llc, which manages about $357.49 million and $668.80 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Entertainment Properties (NYSE:EPR) by 35,800 shares to 110,900 shares, valued at $8.27 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 47,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 242,400 shares, and cut its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Cl A (NYSE:BAH).

Centerbridge Partners Lp, which manages about $20.91 billion and $814.87 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pg&E Corp (NYSE:PCG) by 2.88M shares to 9.62M shares, valued at $220.59M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.13 earnings per share, up 10.78% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.02 per share. TPX’s profit will be $65.12M for 17.38 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.79 actual earnings per share reported by Tempur Sealy International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 43.04% EPS growth.

