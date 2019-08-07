Denali Advisors Has Increased Its Autonation (AN) Stake; Benjamin F Edwards & Company Lowered By $1.52 Million Its Ciena (CIEN) Stake

Denali Advisors Llc increased Autonation Inc. (AN) stake by 26.95% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Denali Advisors Llc acquired 10,700 shares as Autonation Inc. (AN)’s stock rose 18.76%. The Denali Advisors Llc holds 50,400 shares with $1.80 million value, up from 39,700 last quarter. Autonation Inc. now has $4.26B valuation. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $47.81. About 655,894 shares traded. AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) has risen 2.25% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.25% the S&P500. Some Historical AN News: 01/05/2018 – AutoNation 1Q New Vehicle Revenue $2.8B; 01/05/2018 – AutoNation CEO: Gas prices would have to nearly double to stop truck and SUV sales; 23/03/2018 – BREAKING: Wayne Huizenga, founder of Blockbuster Video, Waste Management, and AutoNation, has died at the age of 80; 01/05/2018 – AutoNation 1Q Same-Store Used Vehicle Gross Profit Rose 9%; 01/05/2018 – AutoNation 1Q Used Vehicle Revenue $1.33B; 01/05/2018 – AUTONATION CEO SEES AUTO LENDING WITHOUT `SYSTEMIC RISK’; 01/05/2018 – AUTONATION 1Q EPS CONT OPS $1.01, EST. $1; 01/05/2018 – AUTONATION 1Q EPS CONT OPS $1.01; 01/05/2018 – AUTONATION 1Q REV. $5.3B, EST. $5.27B; 20/04/2018 – Dr. Jacqueline A. Travisano Elected to AutoNation’s Board of Directors

Benjamin F Edwards & Company Inc decreased Ciena Corp (CIEN) stake by 84.48% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Benjamin F Edwards & Company Inc sold 41,090 shares as Ciena Corp (CIEN)’s stock rose 17.85%. The Benjamin F Edwards & Company Inc holds 7,550 shares with $282,000 value, down from 48,640 last quarter. Ciena Corp now has $6.62 billion valuation. The stock increased 3.44% or $1.42 during the last trading session, reaching $42.67. About 1.60 million shares traded. Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) has risen 78.24% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 78.24% the S&P500. Some Historical CIEN News: 15/05/2018 – GLOBENET IN PACT WITH CIENA FOR LATAM SUBMARINE NETWORK; 06/03/2018 – CIENA CORP CIEN.N : NOMURA RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $30 FROM $26; 26/04/2018 – CIENA DOESN’T EXPECT ANY CHANGES TO AT&T’S FIBER TO TOWER PLANS; 31/05/2018 – Ciena 2Q EBITDA $77.1M; 06/03/2018 – Ciena Cites $476.9 Million in Additional Tax Expense From Tax Bill for 1Q Loss; 16/03/2018 – Ciena Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 06/03/2018 – Ciena 1Q Rev $646.1M; 03/05/2018 – DekaBank Adds Ciena, Exits Booking, Cuts Deutsche Bank: 13F; 06/03/2018 – CIENA 1Q REV. $646.1M, EST. $641.8M; 19/04/2018 – DJ Ciena Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CIEN)

Among 6 analysts covering AutoNation (NYSE:AN), 0 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. AutoNation had 10 analyst reports since February 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Underweight” on Friday, August 2. Jefferies maintained the shares of AN in report on Sunday, February 24 with “Hold” rating. On Monday, February 25 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Sell”. The company was maintained on Monday, February 25 by SunTrust. Stephens maintained the shares of AN in report on Monday, February 25 with “Hold” rating.

Since February 25, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 2 insider sales for $4.64 million activity. 64,462 shares were sold by JACKSON MICHAEL J, worth $3.13M on Friday, July 26. On Monday, February 25 EDELSON DAVID B bought $41,469 worth of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) or 1,150 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 23 investors sold AN shares while 66 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 56.09 million shares or 0.29% less from 56.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Utd Automobile Association holds 0% of its portfolio in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) for 9,193 shares. Moreover, Commonwealth Retail Bank Of has 0.02% invested in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) for 45,677 shares. Highbridge Mgmt Ltd Co holds 31,213 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Force owns 3.94% invested in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) for 47,207 shares. State Street accumulated 1.56 million shares. State Of Wisconsin Board holds 0% or 12,610 shares. First Quadrant Ltd Partnership Ca holds 13,400 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Strs Ohio accumulated 85,026 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp Incorporated holds 309,303 shares. Blackrock owns 0.01% invested in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) for 5.14M shares. M&T Bancshares holds 11,613 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Bruni J V Company Company holds 2.35% or 362,231 shares in its portfolio. Royal London Asset Ltd holds 0% or 20,695 shares in its portfolio. Bessemer Gru Inc holds 0% or 381 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Royal Retail Bank Of Canada has 0% invested in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN).

Denali Advisors Llc decreased Atrion Corporation (NASDAQ:ATRI) stake by 401 shares to 2,800 valued at $2.46 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Principal Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:PFG) stake by 55,600 shares and now owns 180,617 shares. Aflac Inc Com (NYSE:AFL) was reduced too.

More notable recent AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Potentially Undervalued? – Yahoo Finance” on July 15, 2019, also Cnbc.com with their article: “This is a ‘watershed moment’ for the ETF industry, says NYSE ETF chiefâ€”here’s why – CNBC” published on August 06, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “10 Stocks To Watch For July 23, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “AutoNation Delivers Q2 Beat, But Surprises With Management Change – Benzinga” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Cnbc.com‘s news article titled: “Exchange fee fight moves from NYSE floor to data center rooftop – CNBC” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Among 13 analysts covering Ciena Corp (NYSE:CIEN), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 69% are positive. Ciena Corp has $5500 highest and $32 lowest target. $47.08’s average target is 10.34% above currents $42.67 stock price. Ciena Corp had 17 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Nomura maintained Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) on Friday, June 7 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, March 7 by UBS. B. Riley & Co maintained it with “Buy” rating and $5500 target in Friday, June 7 report. On Friday, March 22 the stock rating was maintained by J.P. Morgan with “Buy”. Raymond James maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Friday, June 7 report. The rating was maintained by Nomura with “Buy” on Wednesday, March 6. The rating was maintained by Argus Research on Wednesday, March 6 with “Buy”. The company was maintained on Wednesday, March 6 by Rosenblatt. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, June 7 by Stifel Nicolaus. Citigroup maintained it with “Buy” rating and $50 target in Wednesday, March 6 report.

More notable recent Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Are Ciena Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:CIEN) High Returns Really That Great? – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “You Don’t Want To Miss On Ciena – Seeking Alpha” published on July 24, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “IEIC Welcomes New Founding Academic Member Virginia Commonwealth University (VCU) – PRNewswire” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Ciena Corporation’s (NYSE:CIEN) CEO Overpaid Relative To Its Peers? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 04, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Ciena Appoints New Leader in Indonesia to Guide Operator’s Network Transformation – Business Wire” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Analysts await Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $0.50 EPS, up 19.05% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.42 per share. CIEN’s profit will be $77.55M for 21.34 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.40 actual EPS reported by Ciena Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 25.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 22 investors sold CIEN shares while 116 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 139.05 million shares or 0.34% less from 139.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barclays Public Limited Com invested in 0.01% or 198,542 shares. Schroder Invest has 0.13% invested in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) for 2.21M shares. American Century has invested 0.01% in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN). Wellington Shields Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.33% in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN). Boston Prns holds 0.09% or 1.77M shares. Florida-based Voloridge Inv Management Limited Com has invested 0.02% in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN). Advisory Service Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN). Morgan Stanley holds 1.64M shares. Pathstone Family Office Ltd reported 111 shares. D E Shaw holds 0.04% or 780,238 shares in its portfolio. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund invested in 0.03% or 56,803 shares. Amp Cap Ltd reported 23,200 shares stake. Picton Mahoney Asset Management holds 236,400 shares. Nordea Invest Mgmt Ab invested 0% in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN).

Benjamin F Edwards & Company Inc increased First Tr Excnge Trd Alphadex (FNY) stake by 25,650 shares to 70,403 valued at $3.04M in 2019Q1. It also upped First Tr Value Line Divid In (FVD) stake by 11,068 shares and now owns 124,298 shares. Broadcom Inc was raised too.