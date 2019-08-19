Denali Advisors Has Decreased Its Principal Financial Group (PFG) Holding; Praesidium Investment Management Company Has Cut Its Cornerstone Ondemand (CSOD) Position

Denali Advisors Llc decreased Principal Financial Group Inc. (PFG) stake by 20.49% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Denali Advisors Llc sold 48,400 shares as Principal Financial Group Inc. (PFG)’s stock rose 2.04%. The Denali Advisors Llc holds 187,817 shares with $9.43 million value, down from 236,217 last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now has $14.86B valuation. The stock increased 2.13% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $53.29. About 1.61M shares traded or 22.92% up from the average. Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG) has declined 0.39% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.39% the S&P500. Some Historical PFG News: 22/05/2018 – ADVISORY-Ignore research alert on Principal Financial Group Inc; 29/05/2018 – Voyager Therapeutics: Allison Dorval to Assume Roles of Principal Financial and Accounting Officers; 14/05/2018 – Principal Financial Group Inc. Exits Encompass Health; 02/05/2018 – Principal Names New Chief Human Resources Officer; 25/04/2018 – Principal® lnnovates Underwriting Process to Help Break Down Barriers to Insurance Coverage; 16/04/2018 – PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL GROUP INC SAYS AS OF MARCH 31, AUM BY ASSET MANAGER WERE $173.8 BILLION FOR PRINCIPAL INTERNATIONAL OTHER ENTITIES; 22/03/2018 – FLOTEK INDUSTRIES – MATTHEW MARIETTA PROMOTED TO EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT OF FINANCE & CORPORATE DEVELOPMENT, TO SERVE AS PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL OFFICER; 07/05/2018 – Principal Financial Board Approves New Buyback Authorization of Up to $300M; 27/04/2018 – CORRECT: PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL 1Q OPER REV. REPORTED IN ERROR; 07/03/2018 – Principal® Kicks-Off National Effort to Boost Low Business Succession Planning

Praesidium Investment Management Company Llc decreased Cornerstone Ondemand Inc (CSOD) stake by 4.9% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Praesidium Investment Management Company Llc analyzed 168,685 shares as Cornerstone Ondemand Inc (CSOD)'s stock rose 9.79%. The Praesidium Investment Management Company Llc holds 3.27M shares with $179.32M value, down from 3.44 million last quarter. Cornerstone Ondemand Inc now has $3.12B valuation. The stock increased 1.34% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $51.33. About 272,189 shares traded. Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) has risen 20.28% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.28% the S&P500.

Analysts await Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.43 earnings per share, down 14.37% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.67 per share. PFG’s profit will be $398.68M for 9.32 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.52 actual earnings per share reported by Principal Financial Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.92% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold PFG shares while 160 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 194.29 million shares or 1.52% less from 197.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Allstate Corporation holds 0.06% or 47,518 shares. Etrade Cap Management Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0.01% in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG). 17,560 are held by World Asset Mgmt. First Natl Tru holds 10,841 shares. Comerica Bancshares has invested 0.03% in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG). 18,100 are held by Macquarie Gru Limited. Optimum Advsr stated it has 1,819 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Legg Mason Asset Mngmt (Japan) Ltd, a Japan-based fund reported 400 shares. Tealwood Asset Mngmt Incorporated holds 1.13% in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) or 53,007 shares. Fil Ltd invested in 0% or 3 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan accumulated 0.03% or 74,579 shares. Moreover, Swiss Fincl Bank has 0.05% invested in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG). D E Shaw And Inc invested in 0% or 5,324 shares. Rockland Tru Company holds 20,709 shares. Jpmorgan Chase has invested 0.03% in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG).

Among 2 analysts covering Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Principal Financial Group has $5900 highest and $48 lowest target. $54.50’s average target is 2.27% above currents $53.29 stock price. Principal Financial Group had 7 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS maintained Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) rating on Tuesday, May 7. UBS has “Sell” rating and $5000 target. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight” on Wednesday, July 10. UBS maintained the stock with “Sell” rating in Tuesday, April 9 report. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Friday, July 26 by Morgan Stanley.

Denali Advisors Llc increased Lyondellbasell Industries Cl A (NYSE:LYB) stake by 7,000 shares to 130,951 valued at $11.01 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU) stake by 117,500 shares and now owns 394,600 shares. Dish Network Corp Cl A (NASDAQ:DISH) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.69 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.73 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 13 investors sold CSOD shares while 54 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 49.87 million shares or 2.64% more from 48.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 3,248 are held by Quantbot Techs Ltd Partnership. New York State Common Retirement Fund holds 227,879 shares. Apg Asset Management Nv has 0% invested in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD). Moreover, Highland Cap Limited Partnership has 0.19% invested in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD). Millennium Mngmt Limited Liability has invested 0.04% in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD). Bernzott Capital Advsr holds 2.62% of its portfolio in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) for 394,455 shares. California Employees Retirement System owns 0.01% invested in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) for 85,439 shares. Loomis Sayles & Communications LP has 332,952 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Rgm Capital Limited Liability Company accumulated 1.78M shares. Eaton Vance holds 0.01% or 82,500 shares. 23,457 are owned by Morgan Stanley. Fiera Cap, a Quebec – Canada-based fund reported 391,992 shares. Rhumbline Advisers owns 76,899 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 27,200 are held by Bessemer Gp Incorporated. Price T Rowe Assoc Inc Md reported 0% stake.

Praesidium Investment Management Company Llc increased Open Text Corp (NASDAQ:OTEX) stake by 76,389 shares to 4.25M valued at $163.41 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Tyler Technologies Inc (NYSE:TYL) stake by 12,672 shares and now owns 603,931 shares. Masonite Intl Corp New (NYSE:DOOR) was raised too.