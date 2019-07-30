Denali Advisors Has Cut Stake in Robert Half International (RHI) as Valuation Declined; Kcm Investment Advisors Boosted Lockheed Martin (LMT) Holding by $530,100; Shares Rose

Denali Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Robert Half International Inc. (RHI) by 27.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Denali Advisors Llc sold 56,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.48% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 150,900 shares of the professional services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.83 million, down from 207,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Denali Advisors Llc who had been investing in Robert Half International Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $59.86. About 49,035 shares traded. Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) has declined 10.87% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.30% the S&P500. Some Historical RHI News: 05/04/2018 – Cybersecurity, IT Governance and Emerging Technology are Shaping IT Audit Plans in 2018, According to a New Survey from Protiviti and ISACA; 08/05/2018 – RHI MAGNESITA NV RHIM.Vl – EXPECT BUSINESS TO DEVELOP VERY POSITIVELY IN 2018; 21/03/2018 – RHI MAGNESITA NV RHIM.Vl SAYS ADJUSTED PRO-FORMA REVENUE OF EUR 2,677.2 MLN, UP 11%, DRIVEN BY SALES GROWTH IN BOTH STEEL AND INDUSTRIAL DIVISIONS; 07/05/2018 – Protiviti’s Michael Brauneis Named a Top 25 Consultant by Consulting Magazine; 25/04/2018 – ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL INC RHI.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $62 FROM $59; 25/04/2018 – Protiviti Named to Fortune’s 2018 Best Workplaces in Consulting and Professional Services List; 24/04/2018 – ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL – AT THIS STAGE OF LITIGATION, NOT FEASIBLE TO PREDICT OUTCOME OF OR RANGE OF LOSS, SHOULD LOSS OCCUR, FROM THE PROCEEDING; 24/04/2018 – ROBERT HALF 1Q ADJ EPS 80C; 24/04/2018 – ROBERT HALF 1Q OPER INCOME $134.4M, EST. $126.3M; 24/04/2018 – ROBERT HALF 1Q REV. $1.40B, EST. $1.36B

Kcm Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT) by 9.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kcm Investment Advisors Llc bought 1,767 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.77% with the market. The institutional investor held 20,754 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.23 million, up from 18,987 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kcm Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Lockheed Martin Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $104.31 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $369.37. About 67,886 shares traded. Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has risen 4.72% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.29% the S&P500. Some Historical LMT News: 23/05/2018 – Lockheed CEO Says Marine One Program is ‘On Schedule, On Cost’ (Video); 18/04/2018 – Lockheed Martin’s THAAD missile system receives $200 million in Department of Defense funds; 15/03/2018 – India Today: Boeing joins Lockheed, Saab in race to supply fighter jets to Indian Air Force; 28/03/2018 – U.S. and Republic of Korea Officials Celebrate Debut of the Republic of Korea’s First F-35A; 12/04/2018 – Boeing to team up with India’s HAL and Mahindra for fighter jet; 11/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive: Pentagon stops accepting F-35 jets from Lockheed over repair cost dispute; 06/04/2018 – Working & Living on Mars: Students Win National Competition to Design Orbiting Science Lab, Living Space for Astronauts on Mars; 24/04/2018 – Lockheed Martin Increases Fincl Guidance for Sales, Profit and EPS; 07/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Lockheed resumes F-35 jet deliveries to Pentagon – official; 27/03/2018 – Sikorsky, a Lockheed Martin Company, Recognizes Top Suppliers

Analysts await Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.01 earnings per share, up 6.32% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.95 per share. RHI’s profit will be $119.75M for 14.82 P/E if the $1.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.98 actual earnings per share reported by Robert Half International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.06% EPS growth.

Denali Advisors Llc, which manages about $357.49 million and $667.33 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dish Network Corp Cl A (NASDAQ:DISH) by 66,100 shares to 162,300 shares, valued at $5.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 23,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 79,800 shares, and has risen its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 27 investors sold RHI shares while 138 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 110.52 million shares or 1.95% more from 108.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Natixis owns 0.2% invested in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) for 494,470 shares. Art Advisors Ltd Co has 0.04% invested in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI). Seizert Prns Ltd owns 296,477 shares. Lpl Fin Ltd Liability Corporation holds 5,880 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 29,796 are held by State Of Tennessee Treasury Department. Principal Fincl stated it has 0.01% in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI). Invesco holds 0.02% or 1.03M shares in its portfolio. Tudor Investment Et Al invested in 0.22% or 81,574 shares. Bbt Mngmt Limited Liability Com, a Texas-based fund reported 9,446 shares. Gotham Asset Mngmt Lc owns 0.21% invested in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) for 219,614 shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund holds 0.03% in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) or 29,762 shares. Fjarde Ap reported 35,576 shares stake. Wedge Capital Management L Lp Nc reported 549,352 shares. Barclays Public Limited Company holds 0.01% or 203,357 shares. Argent Cap Management Ltd Liability Corp reported 724,155 shares or 1.73% of all its holdings.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $4.96 million activity.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 2 insider sales for $4.07 million activity. Ambrose Richard F sold 6,647 shares worth $2.00M. Shares for $229,533 were bought by GORDON ILENE S on Monday, February 25.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold LMT shares while 369 reduced holdings. 136 funds opened positions while 384 raised stakes. 214.10 million shares or 9.20% less from 235.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Wisconsin Board invested in 0.23% or 274,804 shares. Moreover, Perigon Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Company has 0.73% invested in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) for 9,510 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 0.53% of its portfolio in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) for 221,818 shares. Amica Retiree Med Tru accumulated 0.48% or 1,810 shares. Atlantic Union Bancorporation Corporation has 0.64% invested in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Carlton Hofferkamp And Jenks Wealth Lc invested in 0.64% or 3,421 shares. Rathbone Brothers Plc has 60,377 shares for 0.6% of their portfolio. Jump Trading Lc owns 0.18% invested in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) for 1,908 shares. Sigma Planning Corp reported 14,627 shares or 0.25% of all its holdings. Endurance Wealth Mgmt has invested 0.01% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Roof Eidam And Maycock Adv has 0.08% invested in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) for 679 shares. Prudential Plc reported 308,302 shares or 0.32% of all its holdings. Aqr Capital Mgmt Ltd reported 384,416 shares. Moreover, Westpac has 0% invested in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) for 28,360 shares. Camarda Fincl Advsr Ltd Llc holds 511 shares or 0.29% of its portfolio.