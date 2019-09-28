Denali Advisors Has Cut By $5.16 Million Its Tyson Foods (TSN) Position; Mackenzie Financial Has Raised Its Assured Guaranty LTD (AGO) Position

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased Assured Guaranty Ltd (AGO) stake by 6.89% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired 34,073 shares as Assured Guaranty Ltd (AGO)’s stock declined 8.14%. The Mackenzie Financial Corp holds 528,666 shares with $22.25 million value, up from 494,593 last quarter. Assured Guaranty Ltd now has $4.42 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.91% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $44.79. About 290,983 shares traded. Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) has risen 15.67% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.67% the S&P500. Some Historical AGO News: 23/05/2018 – Assured Guaranty Filed Adversary Complaint Against Puerto Rico, Fincl Oversight and Management Board for Puerto Rico; 03/05/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY LTD QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $293 MLN VS $527 MLN; 07/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Assured Guaranty’s Ratings; Outlook Is Stable; 28/03/2018 – Assured Guaranty Responds to Puerto Rico’s Latest Revised Fiscal Plans; 07/05/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS ASSURED GUARANTY’S RATINGS; OUTLOOK STABLE; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: EINHORN CALLS ASSURED GUARANTY “A MELTING ICE CUBE THAT IS PAYING OUT THE DROPS WHILE IT STILL CAN”; 24/04/2018 – AGO: David Einhorn is up now at #Sohn2018. He is short financial company $AGO Assured Guarantee – ! $AGO; 26/03/2018 – Hartford pushes deal for Connecticut to pay city’s debt; 14/05/2018 – Arrowstreet Cap Limited Partner Exits Assured Guaranty; 23/05/2018 – AGO: SEEKING JUDGMENT DECLARING REVISED FISCAL PLAN UNLAWFUL

Denali Advisors Llc decreased Tyson Foods (TSN) stake by 26.55% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Denali Advisors Llc sold 64,500 shares as Tyson Foods (TSN)’s stock rose 6.28%. The Denali Advisors Llc holds 178,400 shares with $14.40 million value, down from 242,900 last quarter. Tyson Foods now has $31.07B valuation. The stock decreased 1.46% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $85.2. About 1.58M shares traded. Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) has risen 35.39% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TSN News: 14/03/2018 – National Geographic to Make Neil deGrasse Tyson’s StarTalk Interview with Legendary Scientist Stephen Hawking Available for Free, Without Commercials, on All Digital Platforms; 16/05/2018 – TYSON CEO TOM HAYES SPEAKS AT BMO CONFERENCE IN N.Y; 07/05/2018 – TYSON FOODS – FOR 2018, CO SEES CHICKEN SEGMENT SALES VOLUME TO GROW ABOUT 3%-4%, ADJ OPERATING MARGINS TO BE SIMILAR TO 2017 AT AROUND 10%; 09/05/2018 – Cargill, Tyson Are Said to Be Interested in Keystone Foods; 23/05/2018 – U.S. beef packer margins soar as cattle prices fall; 07/05/2018 – Tyson Had Seen Eliminating 600 Positions; 27/03/2018 – Tyson Explores Sale of Pizza Crust Business; 07/05/2018 – Tyson Foods 2Q Net $315M; 07/05/2018 – TYSON EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 02/05/2018 – U.S. Food Giant Tyson Makes First Investment in Israel

Mackenzie Financial Corp decreased Canadian Natl Ry Co (NYSE:CNI) stake by 969,593 shares to 6.00M valued at $554.63 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Starwood Ppty Tr Inc (NYSE:STWD) stake by 272,568 shares and now owns 422,572 shares. Ishares Tr (IWN) was reduced too.

Among 3 analysts covering Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Tyson Foods has $100 highest and $74 lowest target. $93.25’s average target is 9.45% above currents $85.2 stock price. Tyson Foods had 8 analyst reports since March 30, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Tuesday, August 6 the stock rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Outperform”. The stock has “Buy” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Friday, June 21. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Wednesday, April 17 by Credit Suisse. The stock of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, June 21 by Barclays Capital.

Analysts await Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) to report earnings on November, 12. They expect $1.66 earnings per share, up 5.06% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.58 per share. TSN’s profit will be $605.37M for 12.83 P/E if the $1.66 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.47 actual earnings per share reported by Tyson Foods, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.93% EPS growth.

Denali Advisors Llc increased Rmr Group stake by 14,962 shares to 15,000 valued at $705,000 in 2019Q2. It also upped Lyondellbasell Industries Cl A (NYSE:LYB) stake by 7,600 shares and now owns 138,551 shares. Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) was raised too.