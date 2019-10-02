Denali Advisors Has Boosted First Interstate Bancsystem A (FIBK) Stake by $843,999; Share Price Declined; Columbia Asset Management Cut Stake in Erie Indemnity Co Cl A (ERIE) as Share Value Rose

Columbia Asset Management decreased its stake in Erie Indemnity Co Cl A (ERIE) by 5.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Columbia Asset Management sold 3,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.72% . The institutional investor held 56,797 shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.44 million, down from 59,797 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Columbia Asset Management who had been investing in Erie Indemnity Co Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.38% or $4.31 during the last trading session, reaching $176.9. About 19,575 shares traded. Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE) has risen 79.51% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 79.51% the S&P500. Some Historical ERIE News: 27/04/2018 – Erie Insurance Earns Highest Ranking in J.D. Power Insurance Shopping Study; 18/05/2018 – Erie Insurance names Palczer to claims vice president role; 24/04/2018 – Erie Insurance names Sheryl Rucker to senior vice president role; 26/03/2018 Seven Things to Know Before Signing a Lease; 25/05/2018 – Erie Insurance names Kepperling as Illinois branch manager; 26/04/2018 – Erie Indemnity 1Q EPS $1.26; 03/04/2018 – Erie Insurance releases police data showing daydreaming #1 on top 10 list of fatal distracted driving behaviors; 02/05/2018 – Erie Indemnity Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – Can in-car conversations actually make driving safer?; 21/04/2018 – DJ Erie Indemnity Company Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ERIE)

Denali Advisors Llc increased its stake in First Interstate Bancsystem A (FIBK) by 36679.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Denali Advisors Llc bought 21,641 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.64% . The institutional investor held 21,700 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $860,000, up from 59 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Denali Advisors Llc who had been investing in First Interstate Bancsystem A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $39.5. About 8,441 shares traded. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) has declined 7.66% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.66% the S&P500. Some Historical FIBK News: 21/04/2018 – DJ First Interstate BancSystem Inc C, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FIBK); 26/04/2018 – First Interstate Banc Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 25/04/2018 – First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. Enters Definitive Agreement To Acquire Northwest Bancorporation, Inc. And Expand Its Presence In The Pacific Northwest; 25/04/2018 – FIRST INTERSTATE BANCSYSTEM INC – DEAL FOR $21.03 PER SHARE; 25/04/2018 – First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. Enters Definitive Agreement to Acquire Northwest Bancorporation, Inc. and Expand Its Presence; 25/04/2018 – First Interstate 1Q Net $36.7M; 07/05/2018 – The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Notifies Investors of an Investigation into Northwest Bancorporation in Connection with the Sale of the Company to First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. — NBCT; 25/04/2018 – First Interstate 1Q EPS 65c; 25/04/2018 – FIRST INTERSTATE BANCSYSTEM INC – FIRST INTERSTATE IS EXPECTED TO RECOVER MINIMAL TANGIBLE BOOK VALUE DILUTION EXPERIENCED IN DEAL IN UNDER 2 YEARS; 25/04/2018 – FIRST INTERSTATE BANCSYSTEM, ENTERS PACT TO BUY NORTHWEST

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.58 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.27, from 1.85 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 24 investors sold ERIE shares while 45 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 15.79 million shares or 7.61% more from 14.68 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bogle Ltd Partnership De stated it has 42,583 shares. Interest Group Inc has invested 0% in Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE). 3,877 were reported by Toronto Dominion Bankshares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd holds 0% or 1,885 shares. Huntington Comml Bank owns 4,210 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Private Wealth Advsr Inc invested 0.1% in Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE). Jane Street Gp Ltd Liability Corp has 997 shares. Signaturefd Limited Co has 0% invested in Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE) for 161 shares. First Trust Advsr Limited Partnership accumulated 58,410 shares. Geode Cap Mngmt Lc holds 350,595 shares. Goldman Sachs has invested 0.01% in Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE). Piedmont Investment Advsrs accumulated 0.01% or 1,215 shares. Tower Bridge Advsr holds 0% or 1,500 shares in its portfolio. Hsbc Public Limited reported 5,275 shares stake. Jfs Wealth Advsrs Ltd Company, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 30 shares.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $165,024 activity.

Analysts await Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.68 EPS, up 9.09% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.54 per share. ERIE’s profit will be $85.60 million for 26.32 P/E if the $1.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.68 actual EPS reported by Erie Indemnity Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Columbia Asset Management, which manages about $354.79M and $379.90 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Facebook Inc Class A (NASDAQ:FB) by 1,583 shares to 7,084 shares, valued at $1.37M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 1,995 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2,566 shares, and has risen its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV).

Denali Advisors Llc, which manages about $357.49 million and $668.80M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hca Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 28,400 shares to 84,100 shares, valued at $11.37 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 11,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 75,800 shares, and cut its stake in Aflac Inc Com (NYSE:AFL).

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $37,805 activity.