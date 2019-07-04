Denali Advisors Decreased United Therapeutics Corp. (UTHR) Position by $2.57 Million; Market Value Declined; As Wabtec (WAB) Market Value Declined, Azimuth Capital Management Boosted Holding by $2.09 Million

Azimuth Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Wabtec Corp (WAB) by 91.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Azimuth Capital Management Llc bought 28,567 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.79% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 59,687 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.40 million, up from 31,120 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Azimuth Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Wabtec Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.97B market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $73.53. About 618,788 shares traded. Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) has declined 26.60% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.03% the S&P500. Some Historical WAB News: 21/05/2018 – Wabtec Say Transaction Is Valued at Approximately $11.1 Billion; 07/05/2018 – WABTEC PLANS TO AFFIRM 2018 FINL GUIDANCE & LONG-TERM FINL TARG; 20/05/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Exclusive: GE nears deal to merge transportation unit with Wabtec; 24/04/2018 – Wabtec Backs FY18 Rev; 30/05/2018 – Delachaux IPO team perseveres despite tough market conditions; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – AS PART OF DEAL, GE TO SELL PORTION OF ASSETS OF GE TRANSPORTATION TO WABTEC; 26/03/2018 – Wabtec Acquires Annax, A Leading Supplier Of Public Address And Passenger Information Systems For Transit Vehicles; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – FOLLOWING COMPLETION OF TRANSACTION, WABTEC’S CORPORATE HEADQUARTERS WILL REMAIN IN WILMERDING, PENNSYLVANIA – SEC FILING; 21/05/2018 – Moody’s: We Expect the Much Larger GE Transportation Merger Will Be a More Challenging Undertaking For Wabtec Than Faiveley; 12/04/2018 – Wabtec Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8

Denali Advisors Llc decreased its stake in United Therapeutics Corp. (UTHR) by 23.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Denali Advisors Llc sold 22,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.16% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 71,000 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.33M, down from 93,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Denali Advisors Llc who had been investing in United Therapeutics Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.02% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $81.91. About 824,545 shares traded or 7.32% up from the average. United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR) has declined 16.17% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.60% the S&P500. Some Historical UTHR News: 30/04/2018 – United Therapeutics to Buy SteadyMed for $4.46/Share Cash at Closing; 26/03/2018 – Roger Jeffs, Former Co-CEO of United Therapeutics, Joins Pluristem’s Strategic Advisory Bd; 30/04/2018 – United Therapeutics to Acquire SteadyMed Ltd. in $216M Deal; 30/04/2018 – United Therapeutics to Pay Additional $2.63/Share Upon Achievement of Milestone; 30/03/2018 – UNITED THERAPEUTICS- NOTIFIED BY FDA CO’S NDA FOR IMPLANTABLE SYSTEM FOR REMODULIN ACCEPTED FOR 6-MONTH REVIEW AS CLASS 2 RESUBMISSION – SEC FILING; 26/03/2018 Roger Jeffs, Former Co-CEO of United Therapeutics, Joins Pluristem’s Strategic Advisory Board; 30/04/2018 – United Therapeutics to Buy SteadyMed — Deal Digest; 30/04/2018 – United Therapeutics: Milestone Related to Commercialization of Trevyent; 07/05/2018 – The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Notifies Investors of an Investigation into SteadyMed Ltd. in Connection with the Sale of the Company to United Therapeutics Corporation — STDY; 02/05/2018 – UNITED THERAPEUTICS 1Q ADJ. EPS 3.76, EST. $3.56

More notable recent United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Health Care Sector Update for 04/08/2019: NAVB,INSM,HSGX,UTHR – Nasdaq” on April 08, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Arena Initiates Dosing in Pivotal Colitis Study on Etrasimod – Nasdaq” published on June 18, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “United Therapeutics closes deal with Arena Pharmaceuticals – Seeking Alpha” on January 25, 2019. More interesting news about United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Polaris Industries Inc. (PII) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 24, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “United Therapeutics’ esuberaprost flunks PAH study – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 21 investors sold UTHR shares while 104 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 94 raised stakes. 40.56 million shares or 7.95% less from 44.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Natl Bank Of Montreal Can invested in 20,280 shares or 0% of the stock. Envestnet Asset Mgmt owns 6,872 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Invesco holds 0.01% of its portfolio in United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR) for 316,599 shares. Shelton Capital Management accumulated 325 shares. British Columbia Inv Mngmt Corp holds 9,749 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Systematic Fincl LP holds 0.04% or 10,380 shares in its portfolio. Gideon Capital Advsr Inc holds 3,398 shares. Los Angeles Capital & Equity Rech accumulated 27,702 shares. Consonance Cap LP reported 9.08% stake. Opus Point Ptnrs Mngmt has invested 0.35% in United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR). Blackstone Grp Limited Partnership, New York-based fund reported 55,813 shares. Gam Hldgs Ag has invested 0.04% in United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR). Strs Ohio, a Ohio-based fund reported 492 shares. Two Sigma Secs Ltd Liability Corporation holds 2,349 shares. Alps owns 76,299 shares.

Denali Advisors Llc, which manages about $357.49 million and $667.33M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 9,300 shares to 87,000 shares, valued at $5.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dish Network Corp Cl A (NASDAQ:DISH) by 66,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 162,300 shares, and has risen its stake in Entertainment Properties (NYSE:EPR).

Since January 7, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 11 sales for $14.56 million activity. Thompson Tommy G sold $46,800 worth of stock.

Analysts await United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $2.39 EPS, down 39.95% or $1.59 from last year’s $3.98 per share. UTHR’s profit will be $104.72M for 8.57 P/E if the $2.39 EPS becomes a reality. After $-11.32 actual EPS reported by United Therapeutics Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -121.11% EPS growth.

More notable recent Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Wabtec Reports 1Q Results, Affirms Adjusted Guidance – GlobeNewswire” on April 25, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Wabtec Announces Earnings Release Date NYSE:WAB – GlobeNewswire” published on February 22, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Atmos Energy Corporation (ATO) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “GE Stock Still Is a Dicey Proposition, but It Looks Better Every Day – Investorplace.com” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Wabtec, union talks set to continue today – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 4.39 in 2019 Q1. Its up 3.61, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold WAB shares while 78 reduced holdings. 287 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 287.29 million shares or 199.78% more from 95.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ima Wealth accumulated 55 shares or 0% of the stock. First Washington accumulated 0% or 34 shares. Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Grp Ltd Liability invested 0% of its portfolio in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Millennium Ltd Company has 0.02% invested in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) for 136,493 shares. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney And Strauss Ltd Liability Corporation reported 3.41 million shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owns 42,968 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. National Asset Management, a New York-based fund reported 2,811 shares. Morgan Stanley stated it has 155,800 shares. Capital Glob Investors stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Allen Management Limited Liability Company accumulated 4,466 shares. Keybank Association Oh holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) for 12,437 shares. Cls Ltd Liability stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Tiedemann Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Guggenheim Cap Ltd Liability Com reported 0.01% in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Ameriprise has invested 0% in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB).

Azimuth Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.49B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 609 shares to 18,336 shares, valued at $10.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Epam Systems (NYSE:EPAM) by 17,108 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 59,680 shares, and cut its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor (NYSE:TSM).

Since May 21, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $1.35 million activity. The insider DeNinno David L bought 3,000 shares worth $193,530. 10,000 shares were bought by NEUPAVER ALBERT J, worth $652,600 on Tuesday, May 21.