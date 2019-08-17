Denali Advisors Decreased The Gap (GPS) Holding By $397,800; The Boeing Company (BA) Covered By 5 Bullish Analysts Last Week

Among 11 analysts covering Boeing (NYSE:BA), 5 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 45% are positive. Boeing has $525 highest and $300 lowest target. $428.64’s average target is 29.71% above currents $330.45 stock price. Boeing had 29 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Sell” rating by DZ BANK AG given on Monday, March 11. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Buckingham Research given on Thursday, July 11. J.P. Morgan maintained The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) on Thursday, March 14 with “Buy” rating. On Wednesday, July 10 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy”. On Wednesday, March 13 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Buy”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, March 8 by UBS. Argus Research maintained the shares of BA in report on Thursday, March 7 with “Buy” rating. On Tuesday, March 12 the stock rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Buy”. The stock has “Hold” rating by Canaccord Genuity on Thursday, March 14. Buckingham Research maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Monday, March 11 report. See The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) latest ratings:

25/07/2019 Broker: Wolfe Research Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Peer Perform Old Target: $404.0000 New Target: $393.0000 Downgrade

11/07/2019 Broker: Buckingham Research Rating: Neutral Old Target: $370.0000 New Target: $395.0000 Maintain

10/07/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Buy Old Target: $500.0000 New Target: $480.0000 Maintain

13/05/2019 Broker: Buckingham Research Rating: Neutral Old Target: $390.0000 New Target: $370.0000 Maintain

08/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

07/05/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Equal-Weight Downgrade

10/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

08/04/2019 Broker: Bank of America Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Neutral Downgrade

26/03/2019 Broker: Robert W. Baird Rating: Buy New Target: $470 Maintain

25/03/2019 Broker: Cowen & Co Rating: Buy Maintain

Denali Advisors Llc decreased The Gap Inc. (GPS) stake by 48.11% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Denali Advisors Llc sold 15,300 shares as The Gap Inc. (GPS)’s stock declined 24.21%. The Denali Advisors Llc holds 16,500 shares with $432,000 value, down from 31,800 last quarter. The Gap Inc. now has $6.04 billion valuation. The stock increased 3.97% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $15.97. About 7.91M shares traded or 18.99% up from the average. The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) has declined 34.72% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.72% the S&P500. Some Historical GPS News: 22/05/2018 – Gap Inc expected to post earnings of 46 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 17/05/2018 – Gap Inc. to Webcast Annual Meeting of Shareholders on May 22, 2018; 12/04/2018 – GAP IS EXITING WEDDINGTON WAY BUSINESS, CLOSING STORES; 08/03/2018 – Old Navy “Flower Empowers” NYC’s Historical Female Statues In Celebration Of International Women’s Day; 06/04/2018 – China trade dispute could slam U.S. retailers; 13/03/2018 – Alnylam Unveils Resources to `Bridge the Gap’ in Knowledge of Hereditary ATTR (hATTR) Amyloidosis Among Families at Risk; 24/05/2018 – With Clothes Piling Up, Gap Leans on Heavy Discounts to Clear Stores; 13/03/2018 – GAP INC GPS.N : CREDIT SUISSE INITIATES WITH NEUTRAL, $35 TARGET PRICE; 23/04/2018 – The apparel retailer is making a bigger investment in Old Navy, along with Athleta, as it shutters some of its Gap and Banana Republic locations; 16/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Gap May Benefit, U.S. Family Clothing Sales Up in Feb

Analysts await The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $0.53 earnings per share, down 30.26% or $0.23 from last year’s $0.76 per share. GPS’s profit will be $200.32M for 7.53 P/E if the $0.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.24 actual earnings per share reported by The Gap, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 120.83% EPS growth.

Denali Advisors Llc increased Hp Inc. stake by 270,100 shares to 849,300 valued at $16.50 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Hollyfrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) stake by 10,500 shares and now owns 51,500 shares. Pbf Energy Inc Cl A (NYSE:PBF) was raised too.

Among 8 analysts covering Gap (NYSE:GPS), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 13% are positive. Gap has $50 highest and $23 lowest target. $32’s average target is 100.38% above currents $15.97 stock price. Gap had 13 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Hold” rating by UBS on Monday, March 25. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Friday, March 1 by Deutsche Bank. The stock of The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) earned “Hold” rating by Wedbush on Wednesday, February 20. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Tuesday, February 26 by Credit Suisse. RBC Capital Markets maintained The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) on Friday, March 1 with “Hold” rating. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Friday, March 1 by M Partners. Jefferies maintained The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) rating on Friday, March 1. Jefferies has “Buy” rating and $50 target. Nomura maintained The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) rating on Friday, March 1. Nomura has “Hold” rating and $32 target.

More notable recent The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does The Gap, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:GPS) ROCE Reflect Well On The Business? – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why General Electric, Gap, and JD.com Jumped Today – The Motley Fool” published on August 16, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Gap pulls the subscription lever – Seeking Alpha” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why Ralph Lauren, Urban Outfitters, and Gap Are Trading Higher Tuesday – Nasdaq” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Stock Market News: Apple, Gap Soar on Tariff Delays – Motley Fool” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold GPS shares while 122 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 111 raised stakes. 210.38 million shares or 0.52% less from 211.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Ftb Advsr Incorporated has 0.01% invested in The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS). Eaton Vance Mgmt holds 164,673 shares. 4.13M were accumulated by Dimensional Fund Advsr Limited Partnership. Ameritas Investment Ptnrs owns 4,154 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Two Sigma Ltd holds 0% or 15,366 shares in its portfolio. Asset Mngmt One reported 0.02% in The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS). Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv stated it has 0.13% of its portfolio in The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS). Stevens Capital Mngmt Lp reported 251,249 shares. Moreover, California State Teachers Retirement has 0.02% invested in The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS). Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky owns 20,000 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Rocky Mountain Advisers Limited Liability Company reported 0.01% of its portfolio in The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS). Mutual Of America Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.01% or 28,783 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & has invested 0.04% in The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS). Macquarie Group, Australia-based fund reported 13,000 shares. Old National Bancshares In has 0.09% invested in The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) for 63,049 shares.

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Fresh 737 Max simulator training? – Seeking Alpha” on August 15, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Boeing Sinks As Trade War Escalates – Seeking Alpha” published on August 06, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “General Electric CEO Buys $3M In Stock – Benzinga” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Analyst Explains Why Boeing’s $4.9B Charge Announcement Is Encouraging – Benzinga” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Boeing Multi-Billion Charge Sends Stock Higher – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

The stock increased 0.75% or $2.45 during the last trading session, reaching $330.45. About 3.87M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 18/05/2018 – IAG CEO does not see movement on Norwegian deal in coming weeks or months; 25/04/2018 – Boeing 1Q Adj EPS $3.64; 10/04/2018 – MALAYSIA AIRLINES HAS LISTED BOEING 787, AIRBUS A330NEO, A350 FOR CONSIDERATION IN TENDER PROCESS; 15/05/2018 – Boeing Defense: #Boeing receives a sole-source @USAirForce contract to provide FUZE assemblies for Air Launched Cruise Missiles; 04/04/2018 – Boeing Hit by U.S.-China Tariff War in Boost to Airbus Aircraft; 05/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Airbus sets services goal, targets productivity gains; 05/03/2018 – BOEING EXEC SAYS 40 PCT OF ORDERS FOR 737 MAX 10 ARE INCREMENTAL, 25 PCT CONVERTED FROM MAX 9 ORDERS, 35 PCT CONVERTED FROM MAX 8; 26/03/2018 – QANTAS MAY CONVERT MORE BOEING 787 ORDERS THIS YEAR: JOYCE; 05/04/2018 – Shandong Airlines Selects AstroNova’s ToughWriter® 5 Flight Deck Printer for New Boeing 737 MAX Aircraft; 14/03/2018 – Dow drops 250 points led by Boeing on fears of a China trade war

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 76 investors sold The Boeing Company shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alphamark Advisors reported 0.06% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Invesco Limited owns 875,114 shares. Paloma Ptnrs Mngmt Company accumulated 14,517 shares. Credit Agricole S A accumulated 0.13% or 6,205 shares. Ls Advsr Lc reported 0.25% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Smart Portfolios Ltd Liability Com, Washington-based fund reported 17 shares. Cetera Advsr Lc reported 0.41% stake. Driehaus Mngmt Limited Company holds 0.01% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 609 shares. King Luther Cap Mgmt invested in 0.05% or 16,538 shares. Epoch Investment Ptnrs holds 678,376 shares. 7,897 were accumulated by Moneta Gru Inc Inv Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation. Mirador Cap Partners Ltd Partnership reported 4,939 shares. Moreover, Court Place Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.22% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). 6,696 are held by Dakota Wealth. Finemark National Bank & Tru reported 0.96% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).