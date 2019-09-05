Denali Advisors Decreased Principal Financial Group (PFG) Holding by $2.42 Million; Stock Price Rose; As Ebay (EBAY) Stock Value Rose, Petrus Trust Company Lta Has Decreased Its Holding by $723,572

Denali Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Principal Financial Group Inc. (PFG) by 20.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Denali Advisors Llc sold 48,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.04% . The institutional investor held 187,817 shares of the accident &health insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.43 million, down from 236,217 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Denali Advisors Llc who had been investing in Principal Financial Group Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.59% or $1.36 during the last trading session, reaching $53.92. About 638,187 shares traded. Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG) has declined 0.39% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.39% the S&P500. Some Historical PFG News: 09/03/2018 – GENOCEA BIOSCIENCES SAYS PENDING CONCLUSION OF CFO SEARCH, CEO WILLIAM CLARK TO ASSUME DUTIES OF PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL OFFICER – SEC FILING; 26/04/2018 – B. RILEY FINANCIAL – BEBE’S BOARD ACCEPTED RESIGNATION OF JOE SCIROCCO, ITS PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL & ACCOUNTING OFFICER, EFFECTIVE AS OF APRIL 20; 14/05/2018 – Principal Financial Group Buys 1.5% of Golden Entertainment; 16/04/2018 – PFG REPORTS PRINCIPAL INTL OTHER ENTITIES AUM $173.8B MARCH 31; 14/05/2018 – Principal Financial Group Inc. Exits Encompass Health; 12/04/2018 – Novan Business Chief Jeff Hunter to Continue Serving as Principal Financial Office; 08/03/2018 – Moody’s Rates Principal Financial’s Guaranteed P-Caps Securities Baa1; Stable Outlook; 26/04/2018 – Principal Financial 1Q EPS $1.36; 14/05/2018 – Principal Financial Group Inc. Exits Position in Ares Capital; 07/05/2018 – PRINCIPAL REPORTS NEW $300M SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION

Petrus Trust Company Lta decreased its stake in Ebay Inc (EBAY) by 5.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Petrus Trust Company Lta sold 19,556 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.97% . The institutional investor held 364,350 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.53M, down from 383,906 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Petrus Trust Company Lta who had been investing in Ebay Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $34.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.76% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $40.74. About 3.36 million shares traded. eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) has risen 22.33% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.33% the S&P500. Some Historical EBAY News: 25/04/2018 – eBay Sees 2Q Cont Ops EPS 33c-EPS 37c; 24/04/2018 – FDA: EBay’s Removed JUUL Product Listings, Voluntarily Implemented Measures to Prevent New Listings; 23/04/2018 – PAYPAL – CO, EBAY CONFIRMED SIGNING OF A PREVIOUSLY-ANNOUNCED AGREEMENT TO OFFER PAYPAL AS A WAY TO PAY ON EBAY UNTIL JULY 2023; 25/04/2018 – eBay 1Q Adj Operating Margin 27.9%; 25/04/2018 – eBay 1Q Net $407M; 25/04/2018 – eBay Sees FY Adj EPS $2.25-Adj EPS $2.30; 13/04/2018 – Recode: Walmart is in advanced talks to acquire Amazon’s India rival Flipkart – but it may have to strike a deal with eBay; 13/03/2018 – Britain to consider new tax mechanism for online sales; 13/04/2018 – Walmart is in advanced talks to acquire Amazon’s India rival Flipkart – but it may have to strike a deal with eBay first A small deal before a big deal?; 21/05/2018 – People are selling their royal wedding gift bags on eBay

Analysts await Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.43 EPS, down 14.37% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.67 per share. PFG’s profit will be $398.69 million for 9.43 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.52 actual EPS reported by Principal Financial Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.92% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold PFG shares while 160 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 194.29 million shares or 1.52% less from 197.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dubuque Bancorporation Tru accumulated 283 shares or 0% of the stock. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Incorporated reported 0.02% stake. The Wisconsin-based Johnson Finance Gru has invested 0.04% in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG). 274,160 were reported by Glenmede Trust Na. Texas Permanent School Fund reported 50,355 shares. 15,132 were reported by Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt System. Sit Invest Assoc holds 1,072 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Signaturefd Ltd reported 3,049 shares stake. Davidson Inv Advsrs holds 167,202 shares or 0.88% of its portfolio. Envestnet Asset Mgmt has 0.01% invested in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG). 42,371 were reported by Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado. Korea Invest holds 108,400 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Wealthtrust Fairport Lc owns 109 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset reported 1.05 million shares stake. Jfs Wealth Ltd Liability has 0% invested in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) for 100 shares.

Denali Advisors Llc, which manages about $357.49M and $667.33 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Reinsurance Group Of America Inc (NYSE:RGA) by 9,600 shares to 27,800 shares, valued at $3.95 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 9,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 87,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT).

Petrus Trust Company Lta, which manages about $516.30M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 12,436 shares to 135,946 shares, valued at $19.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Progressive Corp Ohio (NYSE:PGR) by 41,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 249,000 shares, and has risen its stake in F M C Corp (NYSE:FMC).