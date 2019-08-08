Denali Advisors Decreased Its Brown (BF.B) Position; Bamco Lowered By $1.12 Million Its Fastenal Co (FAST) Position

Denali Advisors Llc decreased Brown (BF.B) stake by 7.97% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Denali Advisors Llc sold 23,375 shares as Brown (BF.B)’s stock 0.00%. The Denali Advisors Llc holds 269,940 shares with $14.25 million value, down from 293,315 last quarter. Brown now has $26.63 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $54.4. About 912,057 shares traded. Brown-Forman Corporation (NYSE:BF.B) has risen 3.94% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.94% the S&P500. Some Historical BF.B News: 07/03/2018 – RPT-BROWN-FORMAN REPORTS STRONG YEAR-TO-DATE RESULTS; OPERATING INCOME UP DOUBLE-DIGITS; 07/03/2018 – BROWN-FORMAN CORP – SEES 2018 UNDERLYING NET SALES GROWTH OF 6% TO 7%; 07/03/2018 – Brown-Forman FY18 EPS View Includes Negative Impact From Tax Reform of 3c, Negative Impact of 10c From 4Q Charity Creatio; 07/03/2018 – RPT-BROWN-FORMAN CORP – SEES 2018 UNDERLYING NET SALES GROWTH OF 6% TO 7%; 07/03/2018 – RPT-BROWN-FORMAN CORP BFB.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.59, REV VIEW $3.24 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 21/03/2018 – Tracy Skeans Elected to Brown-Forman Board of Directors; 07/03/2018 – RPT-BROWN-FORMAN CORP BFb.N QUARTERLY SHR $0.39; 07/03/2018 – Brown-Forman Sales Beat Expectations As American Whiskey Continues Rapid Growth — MarketWatch; 07/03/2018 – RPT-BROWN-FORMAN – “EXPECT ONGOING BENEFIT TO EARNINGS & CASH FLOW IN FUTURE YEARS DUE TO TAX REFORM”; 22/03/2018 – GUIDANCE: Brown-Forman $300m 7Y, $300m 20Y

Bamco Inc decreased Fastenal Co (FAST) stake by 1.62% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bamco Inc sold 17,482 shares as Fastenal Co (FAST)’s stock declined 11.07%. The Bamco Inc holds 1.06 million shares with $68.23 million value, down from 1.08 million last quarter. Fastenal Co now has $16.78 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $29.26. About 4.65 million shares traded or 0.24% up from the average. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500.

Bamco Inc increased Ceridian Hcm Hldg Inc stake by 223,755 shares to 2.37M valued at $121.44M in 2019Q1. It also upped Encana Corp (NYSE:ECA) stake by 122,500 shares and now owns 467,153 shares. Qts Rlty Tr Inc (NYSE:QTS) was raised too.

More notable recent Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Fastenal’s (FAST) Earnings Hint at What is To Come – Nasdaq” on July 11, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “5 Simple Ways to Get Out of Credit Card Debt Faster – Nasdaq” published on August 07, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is It Worth Considering Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) For Its Upcoming Dividend? – Yahoo Finance” on July 20, 2019. More interesting news about Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Boston Beer Gets a Buy Rating: What You Need to Know – Nasdaq” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Pre-Market Earnings Report for July 11, 2019 : DAL, FAST – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.15, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 38 investors sold FAST shares while 229 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 159 raised stakes. 234.08 million shares or 1.90% less from 238.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Auxier Asset Management stated it has 0.04% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Cap Wealth Planning Ltd Liability Co holds 28.08% or 666,000 shares in its portfolio. Oarsman Incorporated reported 0.17% stake. Whitnell & Co invested 0.18% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Los Angeles Cap And Equity Rech holds 46,630 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky accumulated 0.07% or 87,138 shares. Btc Capital Management reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Redmond Asset Ltd Liability Co invested in 0.96% or 34,314 shares. Moreover, Raymond James & has 0.22% invested in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Cypress Cap reported 5,855 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Bancshares Of Montreal Can has invested 0.02% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Tiverton Asset Ltd Llc accumulated 0.96% or 344,362 shares. Ironwood Invest Counsel Ltd Com reported 24,423 shares. Asset One Communications Limited owns 137,972 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Palisade Asset Mngmt has 30,038 shares for 0.31% of their portfolio.

Among 5 analysts covering Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. Fastenal had 13 analyst reports since February 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, July 12. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Buckingham Research on Friday, June 14. The stock of Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has “Strong Buy” rating given on Friday, April 12 by Raymond James. The stock of Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) earned “Neutral” rating by Buckingham Research on Monday, April 8. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Buckingham Research given on Friday, July 12. The stock of Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) earned “Strong Buy” rating by Raymond James on Friday, July 12. Wells Fargo maintained it with “Market Perform” rating and $3000 target in Friday, July 12 report. The company was maintained on Tuesday, April 16 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was downgraded by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Tuesday, February 12 to “Sector Weight”.

Analysts await Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) to report earnings on October, 9. They expect $0.36 earnings per share, up 5.88% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.34 per share. FAST’s profit will be $206.44M for 20.32 P/E if the $0.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.36 actual earnings per share reported by Fastenal Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $2.97 million activity. $33,264 worth of Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) shares were bought by Ancius Michael J. Lisowski Sheryl Ann also sold $624,999 worth of Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) shares. Hein LeLand J sold $2.49 million worth of stock or 39,583 shares. 2,500 shares valued at $76,218 were bought by Johnson Daniel L. on Thursday, August 1.

Denali Advisors Llc increased Avangrid Inc. stake by 53,700 shares to 211,400 valued at $10.64 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Air Lease Corp. Cl A (NYSE:AL) stake by 44,400 shares and now owns 82,000 shares. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) was raised too.