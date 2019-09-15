Denali Advisors Decreased Brown (BF.B) Holding by $1.84 Million; Stock Price Were Volatile; Salzhauer Michael Has Boosted Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) Position by $5.75 Million

Denali Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Brown (BF.B) by 11.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Denali Advisors Llc sold 33,475 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 256,840 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.24M, down from 290,315 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Denali Advisors Llc who had been investing in Brown for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $30.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.52% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $64.21. About 2.47M shares traded or 86.72% up from the average. Brown-Forman Corporation (NYSE:BF.B) has risen 3.94% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.94% the S&P500. Some Historical BF.B News: 07/03/2018 – RPT-BROWN-FORMAN CORP BFB.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.59, REV VIEW $3.24 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 04/05/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Kelly Services, Chesapeake Utilities, HubSpot, Brown Forman, Infinity Property and Casu; 29/05/2018 – BROWN-FORMAN CEO PAUL C. VARGA HAS DECIDED TO RETIRE; 07/03/2018 – BROWN-FORMAN CORP – SEES 2018 UNDERLYING NET SALES GROWTH OF 6% TO 7%; 07/03/2018 – BROWN-FORMAN CORP BFb.N QUARTERLY SHR $0.39; 07/03/2018 – RPT-BROWN-FORMAN CORP – SEES 2018 UNDERLYING NET SALES GROWTH OF 6% TO 7%; 22/03/2018 – BROWN-FORMAN CORP – ANNOUNCED PRICING OF A $300 MLN 7-YEAR SENIOR UNSECURED NOTE AND A $300 MLN 20-YEAR SENIOR UNSECURED NOTE; 29/05/2018 – Brown-Forman: Paul Varga to Retire as CEO; 07/03/2018 – CORRECTED-BROWN-FORMAN SEES FY 2018 SPLIT-ADJUSTED SHR (NOT ADJ SHR) $1.43 TO $1.48; 16/05/2018 – Brown-Forman Refines Organization to Support Continued Strong Global Growth

Salzhauer Michael increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) by 1479.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salzhauer Michael bought 213,080 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.18% . The institutional investor held 227,480 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.35M, up from 14,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salzhauer Michael who had been investing in Fifth Third Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.25% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $28.38. About 4.05 million shares traded. Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) has declined 0.20% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.20% the S&P500. Some Historical FITB News: 24/04/2018 – Fifth Third Bancorp 1Q Net Interest Income $996M; 21/05/2018 – Fifth Third Bancorp to buy MB Financial for about $4.7 bln; 17/05/2018 – Speedway Convenience Stores, Fifth Third Bank and Cardtronics Partner to Place Fifth Third Brand on Over 800 ATMs; 21/05/2018 – Fifth Third Agrees to Acquire MB Financial for $4.7 Billion; 25/04/2018 – Fifth Third Reports Impact of Second Year of Five-year $30 Billion Community Commitment; 24/04/2018 – Fifth Third Bancorp 1Q Noninterest Income $909M; 24/04/2018 – FIFTH THIRD 1Q ADJ EPS 57C, EST. 48C; 24/04/2018 – FIFTH THIRD SEES 2Q COMMERCIAL LOANS & LEASES UP 1%-1.5% VS 1Q; 30/04/2018 – Susan B. Zaunbrecher Joins Fifth Third as Executive Vice President and Senior Legal Adviser; 02/04/2018 – GreenSky Has Filed Confidentially for IPO That Could Take Place This Summer

Denali Advisors Llc, which manages about $357.49 million and $668.80M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Meritor Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) by 29,742 shares to 29,800 shares, valued at $723,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:UTHR) by 15,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 86,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Amkor Technology Inc (NASDAQ:AMKR).

Salzhauer Michael, which manages about $218.12M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 27,989 shares to 14,611 shares, valued at $726,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 56,957 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,743 shares, and cut its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS).

