Denali Advisors Cut Stake in Lyondellbasell Industries Cl A (LYB) by $462,000; Trillium Asset Management Stake in Msci (MSCI) Has Trimmed as Stock Value Rose

Denali Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Lyondellbasell Industries Cl A (LYB) by 4.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Denali Advisors Llc sold 5,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.21% . The institutional investor held 118,451 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.96M, down from 123,951 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Denali Advisors Llc who had been investing in Lyondellbasell Industries Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $31.18 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $84.19. About 694,306 shares traded. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) has declined 23.30% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.30% the S&P500. Some Historical LYB News: 30/03/2018 – LyondellBasell Names Jacinth Smiley As Chief Accounting Officer — MarketWatch; 13/04/2018 – LyondellBasell to Discuss First-Quarter Results on Friday, April 27, 2018; 21/03/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES NV – TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO CLOSE IN SECOND HALF OF 2018; 27/04/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 27/04/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES NV – “ROBUST GLOBAL DEMAND AND RECENT HIGHER OIL PRICES CONTINUE TO SUPPORT STRONG POLYOLEFIN PRICING”; 24/04/2018 – LyondellBasell Bond Trading 7x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 24/05/2018 – Brazil’s Braskem says Odebrecht denies acquisition proposal from LyondellBasell; 02/05/2018 – LyondellBasell to Address Barclays Americas Select Franchise Conference; 26/03/2018 – Lyondell Houston refinery large CDU operating normally; 07/05/2018 – LyondellBasell at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow

Trillium Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Msci Inc (MSCI) by 19.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trillium Asset Management Llc sold 20,782 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.03% . The institutional investor held 85,860 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.07M, down from 106,642 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trillium Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Msci Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $1.94 during the last trading session, reaching $229.18. About 252,086 shares traded. MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) has risen 35.67% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.67% the S&P500. Some Historical MSCI News: 03/05/2018 – MSCI 1Q OPER REV. $351.3M, EST. $348.0M; 16/05/2018 – Global X MSCI Colombia ETF Closes Below 50-Day MA: Technicals; 20/05/2018 – MSCI to Add Over 200 Locally Listed Chinese Companies (Video); 23/03/2018 – AMUNDI ETF MSCI JAPAN UCITS ETF DR Closes Below 200-D-MA; 20/03/2018 – Cambridge Analytica CEO claims influence on US election, Facebook questioned; 18/05/2018 – UBS ETFs plc – MSCI Emerging Markets SF UCITS ETF Below 200D-MA; 24/05/2018 – Amundi Msci Europe UCITS ETF Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – MSCI: ARGENTINA MARKET SITUATION MAKES IT TOUGHER TO DECIDE WHETHER TO GIVE IT EMERGING MARKET STATUS; 09/03/2018 – UBS Irl ETF plc – MSCI USA hedged to EUR UCITS ETF Above 50D-MA; 30/05/2018 – UBS ETF – MSCI EMU hedged to CHF UCITS ETF Forms Golden Cross

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $3.33 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 21 investors sold MSCI shares while 156 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 128 raised stakes. 73.73 million shares or 4.67% less from 77.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Intll Invsts, a California-based fund reported 80,715 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can, a Manitoba – Canada-based fund reported 76,165 shares. Fisher Asset Ltd Liability holds 31,726 shares. D E Shaw Company invested in 0.01% or 21,761 shares. Sun Life Finance reported 0.01% stake. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co Ny owns 0.02% invested in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) for 24,770 shares. Aviva Public Lc owns 31,119 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Japan-based Nomura Asset Mgmt Limited has invested 0.03% in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI). Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.06% of its portfolio in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) for 156,482 shares. Fund Management Sa, France-based fund reported 100,634 shares. Whittier Tru owns 63 shares for 0% of their portfolio. National Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can has invested 0.02% in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI). Moody Bancorporation Division owns 676 shares. Bamco holds 1.9% or 2.25 million shares. Carroll Fincl invested in 23 shares or 0% of the stock.

Trillium Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.98 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 65,129 shares to 585,751 shares, valued at $34.64 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Waters Corp (NYSE:WAT) by 1,983 shares in the quarter, for a total of 100,400 shares, and has risen its stake in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP).

Analysts await LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) to report earnings on August, 2 before the open. They expect $2.84 earnings per share, down 14.97% or $0.50 from last year’s $3.34 per share. LYB’s profit will be $1.05 billion for 7.41 P/E if the $2.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.22 actual earnings per share reported by LyondellBasell Industries N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 27.93% EPS growth.