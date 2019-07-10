Denali Advisors Cut Its Holding in Garmin LTD (GRMN) by $1.57 Million; Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe LTD Has Lifted Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Holding by $2.95 Million

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 609.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd bought 29,250 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 34,050 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.45M, up from 4,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $366.41 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $112.95. About 3.55 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.51% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 15/03/2018 – JPMorgan Moves Closer to Urging a Rotation Away From Equities; 15/05/2018 – Sprint Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 16/04/2018 – PVH CORP PVH.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $175 FROM $170; 15/05/2018 – JPMORGAN SAYS ALL PROPOSALS BY SHAREHOLDERS WERE REJECTED; 16/05/2018 – TTM Tech Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 13/04/2018 – JP Morgan Chase, Citigroup, Wells Faro and PNC all saw share prices fall; 20/04/2018 – REG-J.P. Morgan Structured Products B.V. 2017 Annual Report; 22/05/2018 – WildHorse at J.P. Morgan Energy Equity Conference Jun 18; 10/04/2018 – NOAH HOLDINGS LTD NOAH.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $58 FROM $52; 11/05/2018 – JPMorgan’s Gartside Says the Market Should Be Pricing-In an August BOE Rate Hike (Video)

Denali Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Garmin Ltd (GRMN) by 15.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Denali Advisors Llc sold 18,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.69% with the market. The institutional investor held 102,300 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.83M, down from 120,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Denali Advisors Llc who had been investing in Garmin Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $78.68. About 206,494 shares traded. Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) has risen 33.07% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.64% the S&P500. Some Historical GRMN News: 02/05/2018 – GARMIN 1Q ADJ EPS 68C, EST. 56C; 15/05/2018 – Squarepoint Ops Adds Garmin, Exits IBM, Buys More Lululemon: 13F; 18/04/2018 – Garmin® introduces the Edge® 130 — a compact GPS bike computer designed for use on any ride; 02/05/2018 – Garmin 1Q EPS 68c; 15/03/2018 – Garmin® unveils Ultra High-Definition scanning sonar; 18/04/2018 – Garmin® introduces the Edge® 520 Plus – a GPS cycling computer with advanced navigation and connected features; 08/03/2018 – GARMIN – ANNOUNCED TACTIX CHARLIE, A GPS WEARABLE THAT COMBINES TACTICAL FUNCTIONALITY WITH NAVIGATION AND FITNESS TRAINING; 23/05/2018 – Garmin® introduces the G3000H integrated flight deck to the Part 27 VFR/IFR turbine helicopter market; 16/05/2018 – Wirecard Joins Forces With Garmin® to Provide Garmin Smartwatch Owners a Fully Digital Payment Experience Through Its Flagship Product boon; 02/05/2018 – Garmin Sees FY18 Adj EPS $3.05

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4.

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Top 5 Things to Know in the Market on Tuesday – Yahoo Finance” on July 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “5 Big Bank Stocks Tearing Higher – Yahoo Finance” published on July 01, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “JPMorgan Chase (JPM) Plans Dividend Increase and $29.4 Billion Capital Repurchase Program – StreetInsider.com” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Stock Market News: States Attack Sprint, T-Mobile; Is JPMorgan Eyeing Higher Dividends? – The Motley Fool” with publication date: June 11, 2019.

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd, which manages about $1.00 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 10,102 shares to 3,698 shares, valued at $710,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cypress Semiconductor Corp (Prn) by 500,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9.21M shares, and cut its stake in Spirit Rlty Cap Inc New (Prn).

Since January 13, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 5 selling transactions for $2.79 million activity. Another trade for 5,831 shares valued at $599,304 was sold by BACON ASHLEY. Petno Douglas B sold $1.22M worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) on Tuesday, January 29. 5,000 shares were bought by CROWN JAMES S, worth $518,950 on Tuesday, February 5. 18,000 shares valued at $2.00M were bought by HOBSON MELLODY L on Tuesday, April 16. On Tuesday, January 29 Scher Peter sold $1.96M worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) or 18,679 shares. $317,310 worth of stock was sold by Friedman Stacey on Tuesday, January 29.

Analysts await Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $1.00 earnings per share, up 1.01% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.99 per share. GRMN’s profit will be $189.84 million for 19.67 P/E if the $1.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.73 actual earnings per share reported by Garmin Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.99% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1.29 in 2018Q4.

Denali Advisors Llc, which manages about $357.49M and $624.75M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cdk Global (NASDAQ:CDK) by 107,300 shares to 118,400 shares, valued at $6.96 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in At&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 162,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 681,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Avangrid Inc..