Denali Advisors Cut Holding in Discover Financial Services (DFS) by $830,700 as Market Valuation Rose; Williams Jones & Associates Cut Stake in Diamondback Energy Com (FANG) by $1.50 Million

Denali Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Discover Financial Services (DFS) by 7.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Denali Advisors Llc sold 11,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.65% . The institutional investor held 150,456 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.71 million, down from 162,156 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Denali Advisors Llc who had been investing in Discover Financial Services for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.50% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $86.31. About 1.20M shares traded. Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) has risen 24.81% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.81% the S&P500. Some Historical DFS News: 28/03/2018 – DFS FURNITURE PLC DFSD.L – HAVE SEEN A STRENGTHENING TRADING PERFORMANCE ACROSS FIRST HALF OF FINANCIAL YEAR AND THROUGH FEBRUARY INTO MARCH; 13/03/2018 – NY Insur Dept: DFS Announces New Agreement with Geico to Protect New York Drivers from Unfairly Discriminatory Auto Insurance; 04/04/2018 – NY DoFS: DFS APPROVES NEW ENTRANT TO NEW YORK INSURANCE MARKET; 26/04/2018 – DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES – QTRLY PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES $751 MLN VS $586 MLN; 04/05/2018 – DFS FURNITURE PLC DFSD.L : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 260P FROM 250P; 26/04/2018 – DISCOVER 1Q TOTAL LOANS GREW 9% FROM PRIOR YEAR TO $82.7B; 08/05/2018 – Discover Introduces First Fee Forgiveness – a Program That Automatically Waives One Fee Per Year; 22/05/2018 – DFS FURNITURE PLC DFSD.L SAYS FILBY WILL BE SUCCEEDED BY TIM STACEY, CURRENTLY GROUP CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER; 19/04/2018 – NY ORDERS DFS TO URGE COS. TO WEIGH REPUTATION RISK OF NRA TIES; 24/04/2018 – NY Insur Dept: DFS Superintendent Vullo Issues Updated Disaster Response and Recovery Plan Requirements for Insurers

Williams Jones & Associates Llc decreased its stake in Diamondback Energy Inc Com (FANG) by 21.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Williams Jones & Associates Llc sold 14,874 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.03% . The institutional investor held 55,481 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.63M, down from 70,355 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Williams Jones & Associates Llc who had been investing in Diamondback Energy Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.13B market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $97.94. About 1.23M shares traded. Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) has declined 22.65% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.65% the S&P500. Some Historical FANG News: 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY INC – DIAMONDBACK EXPECTS TO TURN BETWEEN 170 AND 190 GROSS OPERATED HORIZONTAL WELLS TO PRODUCTION FOR FULL YEAR 2018; 24/04/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY INC – INCREASED SIZE OF BOARD FROM FIVE TO SEVEN MEMBERS; 24/04/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY NAMES MELANIE TRENT, MICHAEL HOLLIS TO BOARD; 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY INC QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $480.2 MLN VS $235.2 MLN; 29/03/2018 – Viper Energy Partners LP, a Subsidiary of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Announces Proposed Election to Change Tax Status From Pass-Through Partnership to a Taxable Entity; 20/03/2018 – Diamondback Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/03/2018 – Viper Energy Partners LP, a Subsidiary of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Announces Proposed Election to Change Tax Status From Pass-; 10/04/2018 – Viper Energy Partners LP, a Subsidiary of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Announces Its First Quarter 2018 Cash Distribution and Pro; 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK SEES FY PRODUCTION 110.0 TO 116.0 MBOE/D; 24/04/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY INCREASED SIZE OF BOARD FROM FIVE TO SEVEN

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold DFS shares while 260 reduced holdings.

Analysts await Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.31 earnings per share, up 12.68% or $0.26 from last year’s $2.05 per share. DFS’s profit will be $736.89M for 9.34 P/E if the $2.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.32 actual earnings per share reported by Discover Financial Services for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.43% negative EPS growth.

Denali Advisors Llc, which manages about $357.49M and $667.33 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Eaton Corporation Plc (NYSE:ETN) by 8,200 shares to 142,378 shares, valued at $11.47 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 28,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 465,700 shares, and has risen its stake in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO).

Williams Jones & Associates Llc, which manages about $4.95 billion and $4.52 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Aurora Cannabis Inc Com by 103,125 shares to 114,229 shares, valued at $1.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Aptargroup Inc Com (NYSE:ATR) by 23,183 shares in the quarter, for a total of 579,981 shares, and has risen its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del Cl (BRKB).

Analysts await Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) to report earnings on August, 6 after the close. They expect $1.79 EPS, up 12.58% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.59 per share. FANG’s profit will be $294.76 million for 13.68 P/E if the $1.79 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.39 actual EPS reported by Diamondback Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.78% EPS growth.

Since March 8, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $505,352 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its down 1.21, from 2.48 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 44 investors sold FANG shares while 146 reduced holdings.