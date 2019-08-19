Denali Advisors Continues to Hold Stake in Altria Group (MO); Universal Health Services (UHS) Holder Private Capital Management Has Lowered Holding by $7.71 Million

Denali Advisors Llc increased its stake in Altria Group Inc (MO) by 11.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Denali Advisors Llc bought 9,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.84% . The institutional investor held 87,000 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.00M, up from 77,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Denali Advisors Llc who had been investing in Altria Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $87.97B market cap company. The stock increased 1.31% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $47.09. About 1.90 million shares traded. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 19.47% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.47% the S&P500. Some Historical MO News: 24/04/2018 – Altria Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 26/04/2018 – Altria 1Q EPS $1.00; 15/05/2018 – Valinor Adds VICI Properties Inc., Exits Altria: 13F; 09/04/2018 – Fitch: Altria Ratings Apply to About $14 Billion of Total Outstanding Debt at End of 2017; 26/04/2018 – Altria 1Q Net $1.89B; 26/04/2018 – Altria 1Q Adj EPS 95c; 22/05/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP, REPORTS NEW STRUCTURE TO ACCELERATE INNOVATION; 26/04/2018 – Altria 1Q Rev $6.11B; 22/05/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP ESTABLISHES CHIEF GROWTH OFFICER FUNCTION; 22/05/2018 – ALTRIA FORMS 2 DIVISIONS: CORE TOBACCO, INNOVATIVE TOBACCO PDTS

Private Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Universal Health Services Inc (UHS) by 37.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Capital Management Llc sold 57,955 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.93% . The institutional investor held 97,793 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.08 million, down from 155,748 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Universal Health Services Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.96% or $1.41 during the last trading session, reaching $148.76. About 148,258 shares traded. Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) has risen 20.73% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.73% the S&P500. Some Historical UHS News: 16/05/2018 – Universal Health at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 08/04/2018 – ProGrade Digital Announces SDXC UHS-Il V90 Memory Cards; 19/03/2018 – HK Bourse: Circular From Universal Health International Group Holding Ltd. On Other; 05/03/2018 UNIVERSAL HEALTH SERVICES INC UHS.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $140 FROM $135; 25/04/2018 – UNIVERSAL HEALTH 1Q ADJ EPS $2.45, EST. $2.60; 25/04/2018 – Universal Health 1Q Rev $2.69B; 01/05/2018 – Tonic Health Selected by Universal Health Services’ Independence Physician Management to Streamline Patient Intake and Payments; 25/04/2018 – Universal Health 1Q Net $223.8M; 25/04/2018 – UNIVERSAL HEALTH 1Q NET REV. $2.69B, EST. $2.75B; 25/04/2018 – Universal Health 1Q EPS $2.36

Denali Advisors Llc, which manages about $357.49 million and $667.33 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:UTHR) by 22,000 shares to 71,000 shares, valued at $8.33 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Parsley Energy Inc. (NYSE:PE) by 187,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 27,700 shares, and cut its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Since February 21, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $122,481 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 59 investors sold MO shares while 485 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 1.18 billion shares or 1.61% less from 1.19 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rmb Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 0.01% or 9,722 shares. Smart Portfolios Limited Liability Company holds 2,075 shares. Mark Sheptoff Fincl Planning Ltd holds 0.01% or 300 shares. Wealthtrust Fairport Ltd Liability owns 41,166 shares or 0.22% of their US portfolio. 23,398 are held by Great Lakes Advisors. Thrivent For Lutherans holds 0.24% or 1.31 million shares. Confluence Wealth Mngmt Llc stated it has 4,060 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Fayez Sarofim & holds 4.47% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) or 14.75 million shares. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust & Tru invested 0.18% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Park Avenue Securities Ltd Liability has 27,736 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Moreover, Daiwa Gp has 0.04% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 79,726 shares. Zwj Counsel, a Georgia-based fund reported 12,701 shares. Modera Wealth Mgmt Ltd stated it has 0.17% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Price T Rowe Assoc Md accumulated 7.83 million shares or 0.07% of the stock. National Bank Of Montreal Can stated it has 0.17% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.05, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 27 investors sold UHS shares while 144 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 75.02 million shares or 8.95% less from 82.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Leuthold Ltd invested in 1.3% or 72,401 shares. Invesco Ltd holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) for 640,817 shares. 1,600 are held by Macquarie Group Ltd. Tradewinds Management Limited Company has invested 0.01% in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS). Moreover, Glenmede Commerce Na has 0.02% invested in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has invested 0.18% in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS). Alpha Windward Limited Co holds 0.01% or 148 shares. Maverick, Texas-based fund reported 55,940 shares. Raymond James And Associate accumulated 59,545 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 16,809 were reported by Dupont Mngmt. Moreover, Hsbc Public Ltd Company has 0.02% invested in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) for 95,001 shares. State Common Retirement Fund invested in 199,253 shares. Pictet Asset owns 39,794 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Nuwave Mngmt Limited Liability reported 0.35% stake. 605,044 were reported by California Employees Retirement Systems.

Private Capital Management Llc, which manages about $900.00 million and $661.59M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hometrust Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) by 13,577 shares to 487,123 shares, valued at $12.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in First Northwest Bancorp by 53,453 shares in the quarter, for a total of 721,918 shares, and has risen its stake in Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG).