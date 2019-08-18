Denali Advisors Continues to Hold Position in Lyondellbasell Industries Cl A (LYB); Vision Capital Management Has Cut Its Starbucks Com (SBUX) Holding by $939,060 as Market Value Rose

Vision Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp Com (SBUX) by 12.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vision Capital Management Inc sold 12,690 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The institutional investor held 88,334 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.57 million, down from 101,024 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Starbucks Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $115.53 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $96.52. About 5.03M shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 07/05/2018 – STARBUCKS: TRANSACTION EXPECTED EPS ACCRETIVE BY END OF FY 2021; 26/04/2018 – Starbucks sales perk up but outlook uncertain; 26/04/2018 – SBUX TO EXPAND NEW FOOD LINE TO SAN FRANCISCO; 15/05/2018 – SUPREME APPOINTS COLIN MOORE, FORMER PRESIDENT OF STARBUCKS CANADA, TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 04/05/2018 – Behind the Design of the Starbucks Mermaid Logo (Video); 07/05/2018 – STARBUCKS, NESTLE FORM GLOBAL COFFEE ALLIANCE TO ELEVATE,; 08/05/2018 – GOOGLE SAYS HAS BEEN WORKING WITH STARBUCKS, DOORDASH, DOMINO’S, AND OTHER RESTAURANTS FOR ASSISTANT – CONFERENCE; 17/04/2018 – STARBUCKS CORP SBUX.O SAYS WILL CLOSE ALL U.S. STORES FOR RACIAL-BIAS EDUCATION ON MAY 29; 16/04/2018 – Starbucks manager who called police on two black men has left the company; 25/04/2018 – Costa Coffee break brewing after Whitbread investors stir

Denali Advisors Llc increased its stake in Lyondellbasell Industries Cl A (LYB) by 5.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Denali Advisors Llc bought 7,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.21% . The institutional investor held 130,951 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.01M, up from 123,951 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Denali Advisors Llc who had been investing in Lyondellbasell Industries Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $24.89B market cap company. The stock increased 2.27% or $1.65 during the last trading session, reaching $74.25. About 1.83 million shares traded. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) has declined 23.30% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.30% the S&P500. Some Historical LYB News: 22/03/2018 – LyondellBasell’s Houston Refinery Marks 100th Anniversary; 21/03/2018 – LyondellBasell Receives U.S. Antitrust Clearance For Acquisition Of A. Schulman; 30/03/2018 – LyondellBasell Names Jacinth Smiley As Chief Accounting Officer — MarketWatch; 01/05/2018 – LyondellBasell Clinton Complex Celebrates 50 Years of Operation; 22/05/2018 – LyondellBasell: Transaction Is Expected to Close in the 2H of 2018; 18/04/2018 – A SCHULMAN INC – A. SCHULMAN CONTINUES TO EXPECT TRANSACTION TO CLOSE IN SECOND HALF OF CALENDAR YEAR 2018; 27/04/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL – ETHYLENE PRODUCTION & CONSUMPTION IMBALANCE IN U.S., IS EXPECTED TO IMPROVE AS DOWNSTREAM DERIVATIVE UNITS ATTAIN FULL OPER. RATES; 10/04/2018 – AIR LIQUIDE IN PACT LYONDELLBASELL FOR PETROCHEMICAL PLANT; 23/05/2018 – Evonik to kick off methacrylates business sale via Barclays –; 21/05/2018 – LyondellBasell Bayport Complex Receives Prestigious Safety Award

Analysts await Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.70 EPS, up 12.90% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SBUX’s profit will be $837.90M for 34.47 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual EPS reported by Starbucks Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.26% negative EPS growth.

Vision Capital Management Inc, which manages about $1.03B and $359.58M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Ftse Developed Market (VEA) by 107,378 shares to 1.15 million shares, valued at $46.98 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold SBUX shares while 472 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 375 raised stakes. 825.46 million shares or 7.36% less from 891.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Scharf Ltd Liability Corporation invested 2.63% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Bingham Osborn And Scarborough Lc invested in 0.1% or 15,143 shares. Twin Tree Mngmt Lp invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Salem Inv Counselors has 0.18% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 31,725 shares. Capwealth Advsr Limited Liability Company owns 174,275 shares. Arizona State Retirement Sys holds 333,512 shares or 0.29% of its portfolio. Cetera Advisor Netwr Ltd Liability Company holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 51,761 shares. Gsa Capital Prtnrs Limited Liability Partnership stated it has 0.23% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Guardian Trust Company stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). First Allied Advisory Serv Inc invested in 0.29% or 115,909 shares. Finemark Fincl Bank And accumulated 76,396 shares. Tower Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company (Trc) holds 0.11% or 24,442 shares in its portfolio. 67,232 are owned by Pillar Pacific Cap Llc. Smead Mgmt stated it has 311,209 shares. Zevin Asset Mgmt accumulated 5,675 shares or 0.14% of the stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold LYB shares while 228 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 227 raised stakes. 248.14 million shares or 8.51% less from 271.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Manhattan Com holds 721,112 shares or 0.35% of its portfolio. Moody Bank & Trust Trust Division reported 34,329 shares. Winslow Evans & Crocker holds 0.03% or 1,166 shares in its portfolio. Hightower Advsrs Ltd Com owns 230,921 shares or 0.13% of their US portfolio. South Dakota Inv Council reported 429,251 shares stake. Farmers Merchants reported 0% of its portfolio in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Suntrust Banks owns 0.13% invested in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) for 294,555 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board stated it has 26,200 shares. Bragg Financial Advsr owns 12,000 shares. Massmutual Fsb Adv holds 139 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Schroder Inv Management Grp has invested 0.08% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Palladium Ltd Liability Co owns 0.13% invested in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) for 22,254 shares. Virginia Retirement Sys Et Al invested 0.21% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Oppenheimer And Co Inc accumulated 3,858 shares. Amf Pensionsforsakring has invested 0.27% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB).

