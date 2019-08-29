Denali Advisors Boosted Micron Technology (MU) Stake By $3.11 Million; Rbf Capital Upped By $756,750 Its Dorian Lpg LTD (LPG) Stake

Denali Advisors Llc increased Micron Technology Inc (MU) stake by 27.39% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Denali Advisors Llc acquired 75,900 shares as Micron Technology Inc (MU)’s stock rose 7.14%. The Denali Advisors Llc holds 353,000 shares with $14.59M value, up from 277,100 last quarter. Micron Technology Inc now has $47.64 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.67% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $43.15. About 11.55 million shares traded. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 15.32% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.32% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 22/03/2018 – Micron Technology 2Q Adj EPS $2.82; 21/05/2018 – MICRON & INTEL EXTEND THEIR LEADERSHIP IN 3D NAND FLASH MEMORY; 10/04/2018 – Micron Announces Collaboration With Leading Video Surveillance Solution Providers To Promote ‘Surveillance-Grade’ Edge Storage; 21/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Micron Technology’s Cfr to Ba1 From Ba2; 21/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Micron Technology’s Cfr To Ba1, Outlook Positive; 11/04/2018 – S&P Raises Corporate Credit Rating on Micron Technology to ‘BB+’ From ‘BB’; 19/04/2018 – DJ Micron Technology Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MU); 16/03/2018 – Tech Today: Qualcomm LBO? Micron Options Plays, Apple’s Next A.R. — Barron’s Blog; 06/04/2018 – Tech Today: Sandberg Speaks, Defending Micron, Cheers for OLED — Barron’s Blog; 21/05/2018 – Micron Announces $10 Billion Share Repurchase Authorization

Rbf Capital Llc increased Dorian Lpg Ltd (LPG) stake by 135.21% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Rbf Capital Llc acquired 126,125 shares as Dorian Lpg Ltd (LPG)’s stock rose 14.66%. The Rbf Capital Llc holds 219,406 shares with $1.41M value, up from 93,281 last quarter. Dorian Lpg Ltd now has $614.45 million valuation. The stock increased 7.09% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $10.42. About 658,235 shares traded or 45.63% up from the average. Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG) has risen 6.52% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.52% the S&P500. Some Historical LPG News: 29/05/2018 – DORIAN LPG’S BOARD WILL REVIEW BW’S PROPOSAL; 20/04/2018 – DJ DORIAN LPG LTD ORD REG S, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DORIAN); 21/05/2018 – FT Alphaville – Blog: The politics of Dorian Gray; 29/05/2018 – BW LPG LTD – DORIAN SHAREHOLDERS WOULD HAVE 45% OWNERSHIP OF LARGER COMPANY; 30/05/2018 – BW LPG SEES OPEX AT ABOUT $8,000 PER DAY PER VESSEL GOING FORWARD, EXCLUDING DRY DOCKING AND GENERAL AND ADMINISTRATIVE EXPENSES -CEO; 21/03/2018 – DORIAN LPG REPORTS THIRD JAPANESE FINANCING; 29/05/2018 – Gas-Shipping Company BW LPG Makes Buyout Bid for Dorian LPG; 29/05/2018 – Football Rumors: Chiefs Sign Third-Round LB Dorian O’Daniel; 04/05/2018 – DORIAN LPG IN MOU WITH HYUNDAI GLOBAL SERVICE ON UPGRADES; 21/03/2018 – Dorian LPG Has Entered Into a $70M Sale and Bareboat Charter Arrangement for the Corvette

Denali Advisors Llc decreased Lyondellbasell Industries Cl A (NYSE:LYB) stake by 5,500 shares to 118,451 valued at $9.96 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Ubiquiti Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNT) stake by 3,000 shares and now owns 6,500 shares. Continental Resources Inc. (NYSE:CLR) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 63 investors sold MU shares while 237 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 807.22 million shares or 2.34% less from 826.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Davenport And Limited Liability Company reported 0.01% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Theleme Prns Limited Liability Partnership accumulated 4.94% or 2.00M shares. Hap Trading Limited Company holds 0.07% or 18,206 shares. 61,948 were accumulated by Arrowgrass Ptnrs (Us) Lp. D E Shaw & has invested 0.14% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Twin Mgmt reported 0.28% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Invesco Ltd holds 0.21% or 15.07M shares in its portfolio. Stoneridge Inv Partners Lc holds 0.92% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) for 75,968 shares. Millennium Mngmt Limited Liability Co holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) for 503,123 shares. Groesbeck Investment Mgmt Corp Nj invested 0.84% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Cetera Lc reported 28,368 shares. Adell Harriman And Carpenter has 141,639 shares. Pictet North America Sa has invested 0.22% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Quinn Opportunity Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 115,000 shares. Zweig reported 222,795 shares.

Among 13 analysts covering Micron (NASDAQ:MU), 8 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 62% are positive. Micron has $75 highest and $28 lowest target. $45.50’s average target is 5.45% above currents $43.15 stock price. Micron had 43 analyst reports since March 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank given on Monday, March 4. J.P. Morgan maintained Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) on Friday, June 21 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by J.P. Morgan on Thursday, March 21 with “Buy”. Piper Jaffray maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Thursday, March 21 report. The rating was maintained by UBS on Tuesday, March 12 with “Hold”. The rating was maintained by Bank of America on Friday, March 15 with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Mizuho on Sunday, June 23 with “Buy”. As per Monday, June 24, the company rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets. The stock has “Buy” rating by Mizuho on Thursday, March 14. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets on Monday, March 18 with “Buy”.

