Denali Advisors Boosted Laredo Petroleum (LPI) Position by $620,978 as Valuation Rose; Focused Investors Has Increased Its Holding in Bank Of America (BAC) by $8.96 Million

Focused Investors Llc increased its stake in Bank Of America Corporation (BAC) by 9.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Focused Investors Llc bought 309,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 3.71 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $107.48 million, up from 3.40M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Focused Investors Llc who had been investing in Bank Of America Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $278.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $29.93. About 27.39 million shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 21/03/2018 – BOFA’S INQUIRY IS SAID TO SPUR FINGER-POINTING AMONG EXECUTIVES; 05/04/2018 – Canadian M&A deals seen rebounding after sluggish first quarter; 14/05/2018 – Esperion Therapeutics at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – VolitionRx Limited to Attend the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Health Care Conference from May 15-17, 2018; 29/03/2018 – MOVES-Merrill Lynch hires former FINRA top cop Susan Axelrod; 30/05/2018 – R21 Holdings: Bank of Amer Merrill Lynch Increased Line of Credit to $145 Million; 16/05/2018 – Evolus Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 27/04/2018 – Integra LifeSciences at Bank of America Conference May 15; 29/03/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA SAYS AXELROD TO START IN MAY, REPLACES MICHELLE CARTER; 02/04/2018 – The market is ‘right in the eye of the storm,’ and charts show dark clouds ahead: Bank of America

Denali Advisors Llc increased its stake in Laredo Petroleum (LPI) by 101799.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Denali Advisors Llc bought 310,489 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.78% . The institutional investor held 310,794 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $901,000, up from 305 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Denali Advisors Llc who had been investing in Laredo Petroleum for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $669.67M market cap company. The stock decreased 7.84% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $2.82. About 3.59 million shares traded. Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) has declined 65.02% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 65.02% the S&P500. Some Historical LPI News: 03/05/2018 – Laredo Petroleum Volume Jumps More Than Eight Times Average; 02/05/2018 – Laredo Petroleum 1Q EPS 36c; 09/05/2018 – Vaughan Nelson Investment Mgmt Exits Laredo Petroleum; 26/04/2018 – LPI CAPITAL BHD – YEAR-AGO QTRLY REV 347.6 MLN RGT; YEAR-AGO QTRLY NET PROFIT 70.6 MLN RGT; 03/04/2018 – Laredo Petroleum Non-Deal Roadshow Set By KLR Group for Apr. 10; 26/04/2018 – LPI CAPITAL BHD LOND.KL – QTRLY NET PROFIT 72.5 MLN RGT; 23/04/2018 – DJ Laredo Petroleum Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LPI); 26/04/2018 – LPI CAPITAL BHD – QTRLY REVENUE 381 MLN RGT; 26/04/2018 – LPI Capital Bhd 1Q Rev MYR381M; 06/04/2018 – Laredo Petroleum Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Focused Investors Llc, which manages about $2.82 billion and $2.28B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 15,700 shares to 440,000 shares, valued at $90.02 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cbs Corporation (NYSE:CBS) by 52,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.82M shares, and cut its stake in Diageo Plc (NYSE:DEO).

Investors sentiment is 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is without change, as 51 investors sold BAC shares while 568 reduced holdings. only 124 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 6.42 billion shares or 2.00% more from 6.30 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Logan Inc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 8,725 shares. Adell Harriman And Carpenter holds 0% or 11,488 shares. Edgar Lomax Com Va holds 575,576 shares. 19,266 were accumulated by Donaldson Mngmt Ltd Co. Washington Management holds 63,005 shares or 2.08% of its portfolio. Douglass Winthrop Advisors Ltd Liability has invested 0.03% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). 4.57 million were reported by Lord Abbett And Ltd Liability Corp. 31,058 were accumulated by Hilltop Inc. Parkside Bancorporation invested in 40,421 shares or 0.38% of the stock. Rockland Tru owns 196,627 shares for 0.57% of their portfolio. Sg Americas Ltd has invested 0.15% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Bahl & Gaynor has invested 0.37% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Coe Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.39% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Yhb Inv Advsr Inc reported 32,253 shares. Waddell Reed Financial holds 2.49M shares or 0.18% of its portfolio.

Denali Advisors Llc, which manages about $357.49 million and $668.80 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cna Financial Corp. (NYSE:CNA) by 61,400 shares to 303,500 shares, valued at $14.29M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in At&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 330,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 436,800 shares, and cut its stake in Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 27 investors sold LPI shares while 40 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 219.98 million shares or 1.37% less from 223.03 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Glenmede Tru Na owns 428 shares. Bokf Na holds 0.06% or 915,467 shares. 81,851 are owned by State Teachers Retirement System. Cornerstone Investment Partners Limited Liability holds 0% or 17,375 shares in its portfolio. Charles Schwab Inv Management owns 941,664 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 0% invested in Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage stated it has 21,172 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 173 were accumulated by Salem Inv Counselors. Citigroup has invested 0% in Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI). New York State Common Retirement Fund holds 0% or 185,100 shares. Aperio Group Ltd Liability Corporation owns 270,113 shares. National Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can has 473,884 shares. Cim Invest Mangement holds 0.02% or 23,456 shares in its portfolio. Arbiter Prtn Cap Limited Liability Company reported 138,825 shares stake. Guggenheim Capital Lc reported 0% in Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI).