Denali Advisors Boosted Its Air Lease Corp. Cl A (AL) Holding; 3 Analysts Are Bullish MasTec, Inc. (MTZ) Last Week

Among 4 analysts covering MasTec (NYSE:MTZ), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. MasTec had 10 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Buy” rating and $57 target in Tuesday, March 12 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, March 12 by FBR Capital. Citigroup maintained the shares of MTZ in report on Monday, March 4 with “Buy” rating. FBR Capital maintained the shares of MTZ in report on Tuesday, March 5 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by FBR Capital on Friday, March 1 with “Buy”. As per Monday, March 4, the company rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird. See MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) latest ratings:

18/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

06/05/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Keybanc New Target: $60.0000 65.0000

20/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

12/03/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Buy New Target: $57 Maintain

12/03/2019 Broker: FBR Capital Rating: Buy New Target: $61 Maintain

04/03/2019 Broker: Citigroup Rating: Buy New Target: $60 Maintain

05/03/2019 Broker: FBR Capital Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Buy Old Target: $71 New Target: $61 Maintain

04/03/2019 Broker: Robert W. Baird Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $50 New Target: $52 Maintain

01/03/2019 Broker: FBR Capital Rating: Buy New Target: $71 Maintain

22/02/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

Denali Advisors Llc increased Air Lease Corp. Cl A (AL) stake by 118.09% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Denali Advisors Llc acquired 44,400 shares as Air Lease Corp. Cl A (AL)’s stock rose 7.43%. The Denali Advisors Llc holds 82,000 shares with $2.82M value, up from 37,600 last quarter. Air Lease Corp. Cl A now has $4.39 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.54% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $39.5. About 866,211 shares traded or 3.01% up from the average. Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) has declined 3.40% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AL News: 10/05/2018 – AL SEES `MAJOR’ SUPPLY CHAIN CONSTRAINTS FOR BOEING, AIRBUS; 03/04/2018 – BOEING, AIR LEASE 737 MAX ORDER VALUED AT $936.8M; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE 1Q ADJ EPS $1.38; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP BEGINS QUARTERLY EARNINGS WEBCAST; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE WOULD CONSIDER ASSET PURCHASES FROM OTHER LESSORS; 10/05/2018 – Air Lease 1Q Rev $381.2M; 09/04/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP – AIRCRAFT SCHEDULED TO DELIVER FROM ALC’S ORDER BOOK WITH AIRBUS IN JUNE 2019; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 03/04/2018 – Boeing, Air Lease Corp Sign Order for Eight 737 MAX Airplanes; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE CEO JOHN PLUEGER COMMENTS ON EARNINGS WEBCAST

Denali Advisors Llc decreased Old Dominion Freight (NASDAQ:ODFL) stake by 7,200 shares to 800 valued at $116,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) stake by 67,500 shares and now owns 16,700 shares. Pilgrims Pride Corp (NASDAQ:PPC) was reduced too.

Among 2 analysts covering Air Lease (NYSE:AL), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Air Lease had 3 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Monday, February 25 with “Hold”.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.15, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 30 investors sold AL shares while 83 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 91.21 million shares or 1.18% more from 90.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Limited Co invested in 0.05% or 5,909 shares. Garrison Bradford Associate Incorporated owns 24,650 shares or 0.72% of their US portfolio. North Star reported 34 shares. Toronto Dominion Bank & Trust holds 0% or 35 shares in its portfolio. The Texas-based Utd Ser Automobile Association has invested 0% in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Graybill Bartz & Assocs Ltd holds 132,196 shares. Shufro Rose & Lc holds 0.12% or 36,275 shares. Secor Capital Lp holds 24,547 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Williams Jones And Assocs Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.29% in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Hsbc Plc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Royal Bancorporation Of Canada holds 1.60 million shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. New Amsterdam Ptnrs Lc New York has 0.28% invested in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement owns 113,071 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Fifth Third National Bank & Trust reported 25,783 shares stake. Tegean Capital Mngmt invested in 7.65% or 327,500 shares.

The stock increased 15.83% or $7.93 during the last trading session, reaching $58.02. About 5.38 million shares traded or 659.36% up from the average. MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) has risen 12.05% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MTZ News: 08/03/2018 Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Old Republic International, NiSource, MasTec, Lincoln National, Oceaneering Intern; 30/04/2018 – MasTec Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.03; 30/04/2018 – MasTec Sees 2Q Rev $1.78B; 04/05/2018 – Boston Partners Buys New 1.8% Position in MasTec; 30/04/2018 – MasTec Sees 2Q EPS $1; 30/04/2018 – MasTec Sees 2Q Net $81M; 30/04/2018 – MASTEC 1Q REV. $1.4B, EST. $1.24B; 30/04/2018 – MasTec Increases Annual Guidance; 30/04/2018 – MasTec 1Q Rev $1.4B; 15/05/2018 – Stelliam Investment Management Buys New 1.1% Position in MasTec

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 19 investors sold MasTec, Inc. shares while 99 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 70.24 million shares or 12.19% more from 62.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Foundry Prns Limited Liability Company invested in 51,474 shares. Hbk Sorce Advisory Limited Liability Company invested in 9,622 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Llc, a Texas-based fund reported 44,369 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ). Gotham Asset Management Ltd invested in 8,576 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 760,000 were accumulated by State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D. Falcon Point Capital Lc reported 2.09% of its portfolio in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ). Kornitzer Mgmt Ks reported 198,405 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Coe Capital Ltd Llc has 3% invested in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ). Federated Invsts Pa invested 0.01% in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ). Aqr Management Ltd Company has invested 0% of its portfolio in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ). Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans accumulated 16,514 shares. Campbell & Comm Inv Adviser Ltd Liability holds 0.39% or 16,390 shares in its portfolio. Cordasco Fincl Network reported 0% stake. Alpine Woods Investors Ltd Liability Company holds 0.29% or 27,400 shares in its portfolio.