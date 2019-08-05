Denali Advisors Boosted By $4.52 Million Its Landstar System (LSTR) Position; CALMARE THERAPEUTICS (CTTC) Shorts Up By 5.93%

Denali Advisors Llc increased Landstar System Inc. (LSTR) stake by 337.4% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Denali Advisors Llc acquired 41,500 shares as Landstar System Inc. (LSTR)’s stock rose 5.10%. The Denali Advisors Llc holds 53,800 shares with $5.89M value, up from 12,300 last quarter. Landstar System Inc. now has $4.37B valuation. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $110.14. About 200,044 shares traded. Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) has risen 2.18% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.18% the S&P500. Some Historical LSTR News: 25/04/2018 – Landstar 1Q Rev $1.05B; 03/04/2018 – LANDSTAR SEES 1Q EPS $1.35 TO $1.40 INCL. 3C TAX BENEFIT; 27/04/2018 – LANDSTAR SYSTEM INC LSTR.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $107 FROM $105; 25/04/2018 – Landstar 1Q EPS $1.37; 10/05/2018 – LANDSTAR SYSTEM INC LSTR.O : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $114 FROM $110; 25/04/2018 – LANDSTAR 1Q REV. $1.05B, EST. $1.03B; 25/04/2018 – LANDSTAR SEES 2Q EPS $1.48 TO $1.54, EST. $1.43; 22/04/2018 – DJ Landstar System Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LSTR); 20/03/2018 Report: Developing Opportunities within Super Micro Computer, Post, Reata Pharmaceuticals, Landstar System, Central Garden & Pe; 03/04/2018 – Landstar Cites 11% Incraese in Number of Loads Hauled Via Truck in First Eight Weeks of FY18

CALMARE THERAPEUTICS INC (OTCMKTS:CTTC) had an increase of 5.93% in short interest. CTTC’s SI was 12,500 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 5.93% from 11,800 shares previously. With 33,000 avg volume, 0 days are for CALMARE THERAPEUTICS INC (OTCMKTS:CTTC)’s short sellers to cover CTTC’s short positions. The stock decreased 7.02% or $0.0085 during the last trading session, reaching $0.1125. About 1,000 shares traded. Calmare Therapeutics Incorporated (OTCMKTS:CTTC) has 0.00% since August 5, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 18 investors sold LSTR shares while 114 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 84 raised stakes. 39.24 million shares or 2.64% less from 40.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Etrade Cap Mgmt Ltd Llc has invested 0.04% in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR). Raymond James Associates invested 0.03% in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR). Virtu Limited Liability holds 0.03% or 4,198 shares. Bridges Inv Mgmt Inc owns 12,050 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan has 14,300 shares. Element Capital Mgmt Ltd invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR). Bb&T Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 0.02% or 19,736 shares. Impala Asset Management Ltd Com reported 228,651 shares. Parametric Portfolio Assocs Lc holds 115,261 shares. Ironwood Invest Counsel Ltd Liability Corp owns 0.14% invested in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) for 3,145 shares. World Asset Mngmt Incorporated owns 2,834 shares. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 109 shares. 3,060 are owned by Lazard Asset Management. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) accumulated 0% or 2,295 shares. Manchester Ltd Liability Co stated it has 595 shares.

Denali Advisors Llc decreased Berkshire Hathaway Cl B (BRKB) stake by 21,800 shares to 64,100 valued at $12.88M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) stake by 55,600 shares and now owns 427,900 shares. Annaly Capital Mgmt. (NYSE:NLY) was reduced too.

Calmare Therapeutics Incorporated, a medical device company, develops and commercializes products and technologies for chronic neuropathic pain and wound care affliction patients in the United States. The company has market cap of $5.54 million. The Company’s flagship medical device is Calmare Pain Therapy Device, a non-invasive and non-addictive modality for the treatment of chronic and neuropathic pain. It currently has negative earnings. The firm was formerly known as Competitive Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to Calmare Therapeutics Incorporated in August 2014.