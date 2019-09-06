Deluxe (DLX) Valuation Rose While Burns J W & Co Cut Its Stake; Pinnacle Associates LTD Holding In Fedex (FDX) Was Has Lifted

Pinnacle Associates Ltd increased its stake in Fedex Corp (FDX) by 91.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinnacle Associates Ltd bought 28,550 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.13% . The institutional investor held 59,837 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.86M, up from 31,287 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd who had been investing in Fedex Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.14% or $1.86 during the last trading session, reaching $161.87. About 1.04M shares traded. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 29.08% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.08% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 20/03/2018 – KOIN News: BREAKING: Texas attorney general tells a TV station the bomb that blew up at FedEx center was mailed from Austin to; 20/03/2018 – FDX SEES GROUND OPERATING MARGIN 17% TO 17.5% THIS QUARTER; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX CEO `CONCERNED’ ABOUT INCREASED PROTECTIONIST TARIFFS; 30/04/2018 – JOHN A. SMITH NAMED FEDEX FREIGHT PRESIDENT, CEO; 16/03/2018 – A few earnings are expected, including Nike, Oracle, FedEx and General Mills; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX CORP – QTRLY SHR $7.59; 15/03/2018 – DHL Steps Back Into U.S. Package Delivery in Challenge to UPS, FedEx; 20/03/2018 – Dallas Morning News: #Breaking: A fifth explosion is likely connected to the #AustinBombings, officials say. A package destine; 20/03/2018 – Darwin Singleton: BREAKING: CNN reporting FBI says the explosion overnight in Austin, Texas at a FedEx center may be related to; 20/03/2018 – Global Halifax: BREAKING: A package containing nails and shrapnel exploded at a FedEx centre in Texas early Tuesday morning,

Burns J W & Co Inc decreased its stake in Deluxe Corp (DLX) by 39.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Burns J W & Co Inc analyzed 22,149 shares as the company's stock rose 1.52% . The institutional investor held 33,702 shares of the publishing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.47 million, down from 55,851 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Burns J W & Co Inc who had been investing in Deluxe Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $2.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $46.51. About 219,975 shares traded. Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX) has declined 24.35% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.35% the S&P500.

Burns J W & Co Inc, which manages about $404.35 million and $410.05M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bank Of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 12,101 shares to 78,774 shares, valued at $2.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 2,325 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8,672 shares, and has risen its stake in Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Analysts await Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.65 earnings per share, up 21.32% or $0.29 from last year’s $1.36 per share. DLX’s profit will be $70.85 million for 7.05 P/E if the $1.65 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.52 actual earnings per share reported by Deluxe Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.55% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.79 in 2018Q4.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd, which manages about $6.31 billion and $4.43 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL) by 29,950 shares to 121,813 shares, valued at $1.87M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Array Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:ARRY) by 51,275 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.78 million shares, and cut its stake in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET).

Since July 12, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $100,614 activity.

