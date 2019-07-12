Deluxe (DLX) Stock Value Declined While Burns J W & Co Has Trimmed Its Position; Groesbeck Investment Management Holding in Lyondellbasell Industries N Sh Com (LYB) Has Upped by $932,400 as Stock Price Declined

Burns J W & Co Inc decreased its stake in Deluxe Corp (DLX) by 39.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Burns J W & Co Inc sold 22,149 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.56% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 33,702 shares of the publishing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.47M, down from 55,851 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Burns J W & Co Inc who had been investing in Deluxe Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.15% or $1.3 during the last trading session, reaching $39.95. About 253,695 shares traded. Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX) has declined 42.49% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 46.92% the S&P500. Some Historical DLX News: 26/04/2018 – Deluxe Corp Sees 2018 Rev $2.07B-$2.09B; 09/05/2018 – Deluxe Corp Acquires LogoMix for $43M in an All-Cash Transaction; 26/04/2018 – DELUXE SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $492 TO $499; 26/04/2018 – Deluxe Corp 1Q Adj EPS $1.39; 02/05/2018 – Deluxe Corp. Debuts Small Business Resource Center and “Small Talks” Video Series, Offering Hundreds of Free Small Business; 26/04/2018 – Deluxe Corp CEO Lee Schram to Retire; 09/05/2018 – DELUXE CORP – LOGOMIX FOUNDER CRAIG BLOEM WILL TAKE A POSITION AS VICE PRESIDENT IN SMALL BUSINESS SERVICES UNIT; 26/03/2018 – Deluxe Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/03/2018 – DLX IN 5-YR $950M REVOLVER PACT, SUBJECT TO RISE TO MAX $1.43B; 26/04/2018 – Deluxe Corporation Announces CEO Succession Plan

Groesbeck Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Lyondellbasell Industries N Sh Com (LYB) by 106.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp bought 11,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.17% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 21,500 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.81 million, up from 10,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Lyondellbasell Industries N Sh Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $84.92. About 2.77M shares traded. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) has declined 27.90% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.33% the S&P500. Some Historical LYB News: 21/03/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL GETS U.S. ANTITRUST CLEARANCE FOR PURCHASE OF A; 30/03/2018 – LyondellBasell Names Jacinth Smiley As Chief Accounting Officer — MarketWatch; 10/04/2018 – Air Liquide Signs a New Long-Term Contract in the United States with LyondellBasell; 08/05/2018 – LYB: US ETHYLENE IS REGIONAL MARKET, POLYETHYLENE IS GLOBAL; 27/04/2018 – LyondellBasell Raises Dividend to $1; 22/05/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL: CHINESE ANTITRUST CLEARANCE FOR A SCHULMAN DEAL; 08/03/2018 – LyondellBasell to Address J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation & Industrials Conference; 01/05/2018 – LyondellBasell Clinton Complex Celebrates 50 Years of Operation; 28/03/2018 – A SCHULMAN INC – IN LIGHT OF PENDING MERGER, COMPANY HAS SUSPENDED ITS FISCAL 2018 GUIDANCE; 21/03/2018 – LYB GETS U.S. ANTITRUST CLEARANCE FOR PURCHASE OF A. SCHULMAN

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.79 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.60 earnings per share, up 14.29% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.4 per share. DLX’s profit will be $69.81M for 6.24 P/E if the $1.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.46 actual earnings per share reported by Deluxe Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.59% EPS growth.

Burns J W & Co Inc, which manages about $404.35M and $410.05M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 1,739 shares to 21,286 shares, valued at $4.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Waste Mgmt (NYSE:WM) by 4,359 shares in the quarter, for a total of 32,366 shares, and has risen its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.81 in 2018Q4.