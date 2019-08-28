Deluxe (DLX) Stock Price Rose While Jlb & Associates Decreased Holding by $751,425; Shareholder Healthcor Management LP Has Boosted Centene Del (CNC) Stake

Jlb & Associates Inc decreased its stake in Deluxe (DLX) by 26.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jlb & Associates Inc sold 17,475 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.52% . The institutional investor held 49,081 shares of the publishing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.15 million, down from 66,556 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jlb & Associates Inc who had been investing in Deluxe for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.91B market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $44.37. About 81,239 shares traded. Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX) has declined 24.35% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.35% the S&P500. Some Historical DLX News: 26/04/2018 – Deluxe Corp 1Q Adj EPS $1.39; 26/04/2018 – Deluxe Corp Sees 2Q EPS $1.29-EPS $1.35; 30/03/2018 – Twin Cities Biz: Deluxe hires ad agency Nina Hale; 26/04/2018 – DELUXE 1Q REV. $491.9M; 26/03/2018 – Deluxe Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – DELUXE CORP – SEES 2018 REVENUE FROM $2.065 BLN TO $2.085 BLN; 27/04/2018 – Deluxe Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – DELUXE CORP DLX.N SAYS CEO LEE SCHRAM TO RETIRE; 09/05/2018 – DELUXE CORP – LOGOMIX FOUNDER CRAIG BLOEM WILL TAKE A POSITION AS VICE PRESIDENT IN SMALL BUSINESS SERVICES UNIT; 26/04/2018 – DELUXE CORP – SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF ABOUT $55 MLN

Healthcor Management Lp increased its stake in Centene Corp Del (CNC) by 246.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Healthcor Management Lp bought 723,220 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The hedge fund held 1.02M shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $53.97 million, up from 293,180 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Healthcor Management Lp who had been investing in Centene Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.88 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.37% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $45.65. About 1.72 million shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 22/03/2018 – CENTENE UNIT COORDINATED CARE HAD REACHED 2017 DEAL FOR FIXES; 23/04/2018 – CENTENE:FIDELIS CARE TRANSACTION OK BY NY DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH; 02/04/2018 – Shares of Anthem, UnitedHealth and Medicaid-provider Centene rise in premarket trading after sources confirm early deals talks between Walmart and Humana; 02/04/2018 – CENTENE EXPECTED TO ENTER UNDERTAKINGS WITH NY DEPT OF HEALTH; 02/04/2018 – Centene: On Closing, Fidelis Care to Operate as For-Profit Health Insurer in New York; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE CONCLUDES EARNINGS CALL; 10/04/2018 – Centene at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8; 04/05/2018 – Centene: Fidelis Acquisition Expected to Close on or About July 1; 14/05/2018 – Centene Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 15/03/2018 – Centene Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Jlb & Associates Inc, which manages about $350.10 million and $474.18 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Eaton Vance (NYSE:EV) by 25,959 shares to 198,995 shares, valued at $8.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) by 1,552 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4,791 shares, and has risen its stake in S E I Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC).

Analysts await Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.65 EPS, up 21.32% or $0.29 from last year’s $1.36 per share. DLX’s profit will be $70.84 million for 6.72 P/E if the $1.65 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.52 actual EPS reported by Deluxe Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.55% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 26 investors sold DLX shares while 77 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 37.24 million shares or 3.97% less from 38.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rhumbline Advisers holds 147,804 shares. Eaton Vance Mngmt accumulated 34,600 shares. Clark Estates Inc New York reported 0.45% of its portfolio in Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX). 131,811 are held by Sei. First Trust Advsrs Lp stated it has 44,677 shares. Fund Mgmt holds 0% or 13,400 shares. Captrust Fincl Advsrs has 5,684 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 27,465 were reported by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board. State Street Corp reported 1.51 million shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Smithfield Tru holds 0% or 910 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX). 128,165 are held by Deutsche Comml Bank Ag. Royal Natl Bank Of Canada holds 5,616 shares. Trexquant Inv Limited Partnership holds 0.01% or 4,700 shares in its portfolio. Swiss Commercial Bank has 0% invested in Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX).

Investors sentiment increased to 4.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 3.88, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 62 investors sold CNC shares while 39 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 410 raised stakes. 718.62 million shares or 285.52% more from 186.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pekin Hardy Strauss Incorporated has 27,688 shares. Buckingham Asset Limited Liability Com stated it has 14,837 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Vantage Invest Prtn Limited Liability holds 0.97% or 197,024 shares. Eagle Asset Mngmt reported 0.31% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Gyroscope Cap Mgmt Group Limited Liability Com has invested 0.23% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Moreover, Walleye Trading Lc has 0.09% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 216,692 shares. Brinker owns 12,196 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Private Advisor Grp Llc accumulated 0% or 4,331 shares. Bloom Tree Ltd Company owns 819,965 shares. Monetary Management has invested 0.86% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Qs Ltd reported 15,528 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans holds 0% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 18,447 shares. Pension Service reported 483,653 shares. 9,412 are held by Regions Financial. Tarbox Family Office reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC).

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $151,022 activity.

Healthcor Management Lp, which manages about $3.20 billion and $2.48B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Medicines Co (NASDAQ:MDCO) by 258,038 shares to 745,910 shares, valued at $20.85 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Zimmer Biomet Hldgs Inc (ZMH) by 861,810 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.06M shares, and cut its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:VRTX).