Deluxe (DLX) Stock Price Rose While Jlb & Associates Has Trimmed Position by $751,425; Capital International LTD Raised Microsoft (MSFT) Stake

Capital International Ltd increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 2.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital International Ltd bought 2,671 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 117,422 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.85M, up from 114,751 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital International Ltd who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $137.79. About 21.88M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 26/03/2018 – Microsoft in the Trillion-Dollar Club? Cloud Will Get It There, Says Morgan Stanley — Barron’s Blog; 15/05/2018 – Valueact Adds SLM, Exits Microsoft, Cuts Armstrong World: 13F; 07/05/2018 – Masergy Announces Managed Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB) Solution; 31/05/2018 – The Meet Group Brings Live Video to France and Switzerland; 07/05/2018 – Read CNBC’s full interview with Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella; 08/05/2018 – Verifi Appoints Gabe McGloin to Head of International Merchant Sales & Business Development; 22/05/2018 – Conduent to Host Analyst Day on June 8, 2018; 21/05/2018 – Ayehu Wins 2018 TiE Award; 06/03/2018 – Upgrade Inc. Named a 2018 ‘Best Place to Work in the Bay Area’; 16/04/2018 – Microsoft’s latest use of Linux comes weeks after a leader of the Windows division lost a seat on the company’s senior leadership team

Jlb & Associates Inc decreased its stake in Deluxe (DLX) by 26.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jlb & Associates Inc sold 17,475 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.52% . The institutional investor held 49,081 shares of the publishing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.15M, down from 66,556 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jlb & Associates Inc who had been investing in Deluxe for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.91B market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $46.08. About 235,992 shares traded. Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX) has declined 24.35% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.35% the S&P500. Some Historical DLX News: 09/05/2018 – DELUXE CORP – ACQUIRED LOGOMIX FOR $43 MLN IN AN ALL CASH TRANSACTION; 26/04/2018 – DELUXE CORP SEES FY 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF ABOUT $55 MLN; 26/04/2018 – DELUXE CORP – SEES 2018 REVENUE FROM $2.065 BLN TO $2.085 BLN; 21/03/2018 – DELUXE CORP – MATURITY DATE UNDER CREDIT AGREEMENT IS MARCH 21, 2023; 26/04/2018 – DELUXE CORP – SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF ABOUT $55 MLN; 26/04/2018 – DELUXE CORP – SEES 2018 DILUTED GAAP EPS FROM $5.52 TO $5.72; 26/04/2018 – Deluxe Corp 1Q Rev $491.9M; 26/04/2018 – Deluxe Corp Sees 2Q EPS $1.29-EPS $1.35; 26/04/2018 – DELUXE SAYS LEE SCHRAM WILL RETIRE AS CEO; 09/05/2018 – Deluxe Corp. Acquires LogoMix, A Provider Of Custom Marketing Products For Small Businesses

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 26 investors sold DLX shares while 77 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 37.24 million shares or 3.97% less from 38.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt holds 7,695 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Hotchkis And Wiley Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corp holds 122,565 shares. Price T Rowe Assoc Md has invested 0% of its portfolio in Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX). Moreover, Fmr Limited Liability Corp has 0% invested in Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement holds 0% of its portfolio in Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX) for 15,997 shares. Rothschild And Asset Management Us Inc stated it has 531,410 shares or 0.25% of all its holdings. Mairs And invested in 0.03% or 49,676 shares. Skyline Asset Management Limited Partnership has 161,800 shares. Apg Asset Mngmt Nv reported 97,300 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Creative Planning holds 8,060 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Us Bancorporation De invested in 0.01% or 63,507 shares. Barclays Public Limited Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX) for 48,014 shares. Covington Capital Management stated it has 0.02% in Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX). Guinness Asset Mngmt Limited holds 0% or 253 shares. United Service Automobile Association, Texas-based fund reported 116,126 shares.

Analysts await Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.65 EPS, up 21.32% or $0.29 from last year’s $1.36 per share. DLX’s profit will be $68.50M for 6.98 P/E if the $1.65 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.52 actual EPS reported by Deluxe Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.55% EPS growth.

More notable recent Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Much Are Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX) Insiders Spending On Buying Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on May 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Read This Before You Buy Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX) Because Of Its P/E Ratio – Yahoo Finance” published on June 07, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Deluxe Corporation (DLX) – Yahoo Finance” on June 13, 2019. More interesting news about Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Chicago business leader Cheryl Mayberry McKissack named Deluxe board chair – Chicago Business Journal” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should Value Investors Buy Deluxe (DLX) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 11, 2019.

Jlb & Associates Inc, which manages about $350.10 million and $474.18M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in S E I Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 16,186 shares to 239,884 shares, valued at $12.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) by 1,552 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4,791 shares, and has risen its stake in Eaton Vance (NYSE:EV).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Congress Asset Management Ma reported 735,369 shares. Aimz Inv Advisors has invested 3.43% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Aviance Capital Ptnrs Limited Liability owns 19,690 shares or 0.66% of their US portfolio. Fort Point Capital Limited Liability stated it has 16,937 shares. Apg Asset Mngmt Nv holds 1.72% or 8.93M shares in its portfolio. 1.46 million are owned by Eagle Asset. 546,933 were accumulated by Delta Asset Mgmt Ltd Tn. Salem Capital Management Inc accumulated 95,332 shares. C M Bidwell holds 0.04% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 348 shares. 665,010 were accumulated by Becker Capital Management. Comgest Invsts Sas stated it has 1.04M shares. King Wealth, a New York-based fund reported 81,576 shares. Allen Inv Management Limited Liability holds 1.39M shares or 5.13% of its portfolio. Greatmark Investment Inc owns 143,132 shares for 5.32% of their portfolio. Capital International Sarl reported 2.17% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “3 Large-Cap Tech Stocks to Buy – Nasdaq” on August 08, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Wedbush sees Azure closing gap with AWS – Seeking Alpha” published on August 29, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “3 Stocks Warren Buffett Would Love – Nasdaq” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Dow Jones Today: China Confirmation Proves Meaningful – Nasdaq” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “3 Reasons Why Microsoft (MSFT) Is a Great Growth Stock – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 27, 2019.

Capital International Ltd, which manages about $417.58M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vale Sa On Adr (NYSE:VALE) by 52,824 shares to 280,105 shares, valued at $3.66M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cme Group Inc Cl A (NASDAQ:CME) by 18,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 88,060 shares, and cut its stake in Huntington Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HBAN).