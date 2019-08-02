Deluxe (DLX) Stock Price Rose While Burns J W & Co Has Decreased Its Holding by $952,407; Spectrum Management Group Has Decreased Its Holding in Microsoft (MSFT) as Stock Rose

Spectrum Management Group Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 8.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spectrum Management Group Inc sold 4,432 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 46,527 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.49 million, down from 50,959 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spectrum Management Group Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.77% or $2.44 during the last trading session, reaching $135.62. About 16.95M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 18/04/2018 – ABM Assists Pacific Battleship Center to Upgrade Lighting System on Historic USS Iowa; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft Rides Cloud Strength and Signals More to Come — 3rd Update; 10/05/2018 – Global Convergence, Inc. (GCI) Completes SOC 1 and SOC 2 Type Il Attestation; 11/04/2018 – CompuCom Recertifies as Microsoft Gold Partner and Cloud Solution Provider; 24/04/2018 – Sprinklr Hires Former Microsoft U.S. CMO Grad Conn as Chief Experience and Marketing Officer; 12/04/2018 – BlackRock snags more assets despite market rout, boosting profit; 09/04/2018 – Slashdot: Microsoft Open-Sources Original File Manager From the 1990s So It Can Run On Windows 10 (theverge.com); 29/03/2018 – Microsoft built Windows Phone on top of Windows CE at first; 04/04/2018 – RedSeal Featured in CRN’s 2018 Partner Program Guide; 18/04/2018 – SystemsUp Achieves Five Microsoft Gold Competencies

Burns J W & Co Inc decreased its stake in Deluxe Corp (DLX) by 39.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Burns J W & Co Inc sold 22,149 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.52% . The institutional investor held 33,702 shares of the publishing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.47M, down from 55,851 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Burns J W & Co Inc who had been investing in Deluxe Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.47% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $43.55. About 101,775 shares traded. Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX) has declined 24.35% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.35% the S&P500. Some Historical DLX News: 26/04/2018 – DELUXE REPORTS CEO SUCCESSION PLAN; 26/04/2018 – Deluxe Corp 1Q Adj EPS $1.39; 26/04/2018 – CORRECT: DELUXE SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $1.29 TO $1.35; 26/04/2018 – DELUXE SAYS LEE SCHRAM WILL RETIRE AS CEO; 26/04/2018 – DELUXE 1Q ADJ EPS $1.39; 19/04/2018 – DJ Deluxe Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DLX); 26/04/2018 – Deluxe Corp Sees 2018 Rev $2.07B-$2.09B; 26/04/2018 – DELUXE SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $492 TO $499; 02/05/2018 – Deluxe Corp. Debuts Small Business Resource Center and “Small Talks” Video Series, Offering Hundreds of Free Small Business; 26/04/2018 – Deluxe Corp CEO Lee Schram to Retire

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 26 investors sold DLX shares while 77 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 37.24 million shares or 3.97% less from 38.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mairs & owns 49,676 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase & stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX). Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky invested in 0% or 8,831 shares. 27,465 were accumulated by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board. Amp Capital Invsts Limited has 0.01% invested in Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX) for 32,282 shares. Moreover, Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd has 0.02% invested in Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX). Strs Ohio reported 0% in Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX). The France-based Fund Sa has invested 0% in Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX). Skyline Asset Management LP has 1.2% invested in Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX). The Pennsylvania-based Minerva Advisors Ltd Co has invested 0.84% in Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX). Virtu Financial Limited Liability Corporation owns 5,229 shares. Pub Employees Retirement System Of Ohio, Ohio-based fund reported 31,569 shares. 27,851 were accumulated by Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Ltd. Gateway Inv Advisers Ltd Liability accumulated 0.01% or 14,331 shares. South Dakota Invest Council invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX).

Burns J W & Co Inc, which manages about $404.35 million and $410.05 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 306 shares to 4,542 shares, valued at $8.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bank Of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 12,101 shares in the quarter, for a total of 78,774 shares, and has risen its stake in Waste Mgmt (NYSE:WM).

Analysts await Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.65 EPS, up 21.32% or $0.29 from last year’s $1.36 per share. DLX’s profit will be $70.85 million for 6.60 P/E if the $1.65 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.52 actual EPS reported by Deluxe Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.55% EPS growth.

Spectrum Management Group Inc, which manages about $448.94 million and $334.37 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLK) by 23,838 shares to 233,546 shares, valued at $17.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Darden Restaurants Inc (NYSE:DRI) by 12,162 shares in the quarter, for a total of 21,007 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cypress Cap Management Lc reported 176,858 shares or 3.86% of all its holdings. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund, a Oregon-based fund reported 1.62M shares. New York-based Jennison Limited Company has invested 3.71% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). First Commonwealth Pa stated it has 21,681 shares or 1.6% of all its holdings. Oz Mgmt L P, a New York-based fund reported 2.02 million shares. Oppenheimer And Inc holds 809,912 shares. Enterprise Financial Corp owns 0.85% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 33,152 shares. Southeast Asset Advisors invested in 12,676 shares. Saturna Capital stated it has 2.03% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Mitsubishi Ufj Secs Com Ltd stated it has 5.71% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 1.16M are held by Confluence Investment Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company. Bailard Inc reported 383,765 shares stake. Nelson Roberts Inv Advisors Limited Liability Company has 2.11% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Hirtle Callaghan And Com Ltd Liability Corp holds 0% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 69 shares. Town And Country State Bank And Tru Dba First Bankers Tru holds 3.52% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 62,848 shares.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.