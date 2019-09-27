Deluxe (DLX) Shares Rose While Kirr Marbach & Company Has Decreased Its Stake; Honeywell Intl (HON) Valuation Rose While Korea Investment Has Raised Position by $5.39 Million

Kirr Marbach & Company Llc decreased its stake in Deluxe Corp (DLX) by 51.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kirr Marbach & Company Llc sold 60,577 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.52% . The institutional investor held 56,850 shares of the publishing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.31 million, down from 117,427 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kirr Marbach & Company Llc who had been investing in Deluxe Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.06B market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $47.95. About 166,988 shares traded. Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX) has declined 24.35% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.35% the S&P500. Some Historical DLX News: 26/04/2018 – Deluxe Corp 1Q EPS $1.31; 26/04/2018 – Deluxe Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/03/2018 – DLX IN 5-YR $950M REVOLVER PACT, SUBJECT TO RISE TO MAX $1.43B; 26/04/2018 – DELUXE CORP – SEES 2018 ADJUSTED DILUTED NON-GAAP EPS FROM $5.60 TO $5.80; 02/05/2018 – Deluxe Corporation Declares Dividend; 09/05/2018 – Deluxe Corp. Acquires LogoMix, A Provider Of Custom Marketing Products For Small Businesses; 26/04/2018 – Deluxe Corp: Tax Cuts and Jobs Act Added 10c to 1Q EPS; 19/04/2018 – DJ Deluxe Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DLX); 26/04/2018 – Deluxe Corp Sees 2Q EPS $1.29-EPS $1.35; 21/03/2018 – DELUXE CORP – MATURITY DATE UNDER CREDIT AGREEMENT IS MARCH 21, 2023

Korea Investment Corp increased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (HON) by 4.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Korea Investment Corp bought 31,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 793,557 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $138.55M, up from 762,557 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Korea Investment Corp who had been investing in Honeywell Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $120.18 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $167.03. About 1.92 million shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 29/05/2018 – IAI, HONEYWELL TO DEVELOP GPS ANTI-JAM NAVIGATION SYSTEM; 18/05/2018 – Honeywell Sees Unit as Standalone Company by End of 3rd Quarter; 13/03/2018 – Honeywell To Provide Cryogenic Gas Processing Plant To Cardinal Midstream lll, LLC; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – IN QTR, ORGANIC SALES GREW 5 PERCENT, DRIVEN BY STRONG DEMAND FOR ORIGINAL EQUIPMENT FOR COMMERCIAL AVIATION; 09/05/2018 – Honeywell Intl Homes Business on Track to Spin Later This Yr Into a Standalone, Publicly Traded Co; 24/04/2018 – CPSC: HONEYWELL RECALLS HARD HATS DUE TO RISK OF HEAD INJURY; 18/05/2018 – Honeywell: Gili Appointment Effective June 1; 25/04/2018 – Honeywell Inaugurates Its First Asian Industrial Cyber Security Center In Singapore; 09/05/2018 – HONEYWELL – APPOINTED MICHAEL NEFKENS AS PRESIDENT AND CEO OF ITS HOMES BUSINESS, EFFECTIVE MAY 14; 12/03/2018 – Honeywell Helps Refiners Meet Euro V Standards With New Catalyst

Korea Investment Corp, which manages about $23.26 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lincoln Natl Corp Ind (NYSE:LNC) by 29,000 shares to 520,813 shares, valued at $33.57M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sun Life Finl Inc (NYSE:SLF) by 77,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 482,393 shares, and cut its stake in Canadian Natl Ry Co (NYSE:CNI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.21, from 1.09 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 29 investors sold DLX shares while 81 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 37.17 million shares or 0.21% less from 37.24 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Advisory Serv Ltd Liability Co holds 0% of its portfolio in Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX) for 245 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 6,668 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv has invested 0% of its portfolio in Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX). Federated Pa accumulated 214,600 shares. Pnc Fincl Gp invested 0% of its portfolio in Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX). Ls Inv Advisors Ltd accumulated 0.01% or 2,188 shares. Prudential Financial holds 0.03% or 547,392 shares in its portfolio. Fmr Ltd Liability reported 0% in Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX). Bank & Trust Of New York Mellon Corporation reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX). State Street Corporation owns 1.52 million shares. 47,150 were accumulated by Mairs And Power Incorporated. Punch & Associate Investment Management accumulated 180,945 shares. New York-based Renaissance Technology Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.02% in Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX). Moreover, Hgk Asset Management has 0.11% invested in Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX). Proshare Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 8,586 shares.

Analysts await Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.65 earnings per share, up 21.32% or $0.29 from last year’s $1.36 per share. DLX’s profit will be $70.85M for 7.27 P/E if the $1.65 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.52 actual earnings per share reported by Deluxe Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.55% EPS growth.

