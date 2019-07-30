Deluxe (DLX) Shares Declined While Burney Co Cut Its Stake; Sir Capital Management LP Position in Mastec (MTZ) Has Lowered as Stock Price Rose

Sir Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Mastec Inc (MTZ) by 88.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sir Capital Management Lp sold 40,040 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.53% with the market. The hedge fund held 5,200 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $250,000, down from 45,240 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sir Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Mastec Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.97B market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $52.06. About 484,089 shares traded. MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) has declined 2.21% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.64% the S&P500. Some Historical MTZ News: 30/04/2018 – MasTec 1Q Rev $1.4B; 30/04/2018 – MASTEC 1Q REV. $1.4B, EST. $1.24B; 29/03/2018 – MASTEC – REPURCHASES WOULD BE FUNDED FROM CASH ON HAND AND AVAILABILITY UNDER COMPANY’S REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 30/04/2018 – MASTEC BOOSTS YEAR OUTLOOK FOR FOR ADJ. EBITDA & ADJ. EPS; 30/04/2018 – MasTec Sees 2Q Rev $1.78B; 30/04/2018 – MASTEC 1Q ADJ EPS 35C, EST. 21C; 30/04/2018 – MASTEC INCREASING 2018 ANNUAL GUIDANCE FOR REV., EPS; 29/03/2018 – MASTEC AUTHORIZES AN ADDED $100M SHARE BUYBACK PLAN; 30/04/2018 – MasTec Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.03; 30/04/2018 – MASTEC SEES 2Q ADJ EPS ABOUT $1.03, EST. $1.02

Burney Co decreased its stake in Deluxe Corp (DLX) by 37.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Burney Co sold 7,243 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.56% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 12,249 shares of the publishing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $536,000, down from 19,492 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Burney Co who had been investing in Deluxe Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.91B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $43.82. About 389,605 shares traded or 29.75% up from the average. Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX) has declined 42.49% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 46.92% the S&P500. Some Historical DLX News: 10/05/2018 – Deluxe Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 26/04/2018 – DELUXE CORP DLX.N SAYS CEO LEE SCHRAM TO RETIRE; 30/03/2018 – Twin Cities Biz: Deluxe hires ad agency Nina Hale; 26/04/2018 – Deluxe Corp 1Q Net $63.3M; 21/03/2018 – DELUXE CORP – MATURITY DATE UNDER CREDIT AGREEMENT IS MARCH 21, 2023; 09/05/2018 – Deluxe Corp Acquires LogoMix for $43M in an All-Cash Transaction; 26/04/2018 – Deluxe Corp Sees 2018 Adj EPS $5.60-Adj EPS $5.80; 26/04/2018 – Deluxe Corp Sees 2018 EPS $5.52-EPS $5.72; 21/03/2018 – DLX IN 5-YR $950M REVOLVER PACT, SUBJECT TO RISE TO MAX $1.43B; 26/04/2018 – DELUXE CORP – SEES 2018 ADJUSTED DILUTED NON-GAAP EPS FROM $5.60 TO $5.80

More notable recent Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Deluxe Corp. (DLX) Tops Q2 EPS by 14c, Offers Q3 and FY Guidance – StreetInsider.com” on July 25, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Deluxe Corporation to Present at Salesforce’s Customer & Partner Perspectives Event – Business Wire” published on July 09, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “More on Deluxe’s Q4 beat – Seeking Alpha” on January 24, 2019. More interesting news about Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Deluxe Corporation 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Deluxe Corporation Names New Chief Revenue Officer – Business Wire” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Analysts await Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.65 EPS, up 21.32% or $0.29 from last year’s $1.36 per share. DLX’s profit will be $71.99 million for 6.64 P/E if the $1.65 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.52 actual EPS reported by Deluxe Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.55% EPS growth.

More notable recent MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Have Insiders Been Selling MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) Shares This Year? – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ): Does The Earnings Decline Make It An Underperformer? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is It Too Late To Consider Buying MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)? – Yahoo Finance” on May 18, 2019. More interesting news about MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Can You Imagine How Chuffed MasTec’s (NYSE:MTZ) Shareholders Feel About Its 104% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About MasTec, Inc. (MTZ) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 14, 2019.

Analysts await MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) to report earnings on August, 1 after the close. They expect $1.09 earnings per share, up 7.92% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.01 per share. MTZ’s profit will be $83.14M for 11.94 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual earnings per share reported by MasTec, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 91.23% EPS growth.