Deluxe (DLX) Shareholder Nordea Investment Management Ab Lowered Holding as Stock Rose; As Xpo Logistics (XPO) Stock Rose, Middleton & Co Has Boosted Holding by $1.26 Million

Middleton & Co Inc increased its stake in Xpo Logistics Inc (XPO) by 249.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Middleton & Co Inc bought 23,815 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.52% . The institutional investor held 33,375 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.79M, up from 9,560 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Middleton & Co Inc who had been investing in Xpo Logistics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.62B market cap company. The stock increased 4.92% or $3.37 during the last trading session, reaching $71.83. About 1.06M shares traded. XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) has declined 29.50% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.50% the S&P500. Some Historical XPO News: 23/03/2018 – Cramer’s lightning round: Hold XPO Logistics-it’s best in class; 15/03/2018 – REG-XPO Logistics Named a Superior Supplier by Boeing; 30/03/2018 – XPO LOGISTICS EUROPE SA XPO.PA – FY OPERATING PROFIT EUR 200.4 MLN VS EUR 204.9 MLN YEAR AGO; 14/05/2018 – DRIVERS AT XPO IN ERIE, PA SEEK TEAMSTER REPRESENTATION:UNION; 23/04/2018 – XPO Logistics Names Former Amazon Executive as COO; 31/05/2018 – REG-XPO Logistics Plans to Invest Up to $90 Million in Road Fleet in North America; 06/03/2018 XPO LOGISTICS EUROPE SA XPO.PA – SIGNED NEW CONTRACT WITH SOPREMA; 23/04/2018 – XPO LOGISTICS INC – TROY COOPER PROMOTED TO PRESIDENT; 23/04/2018 – XPO LOGISTICS SAYS TROY COOPER PROMOTED TO PRESIDENT; 07/03/2018 – CAFC: XPO LOGISTICS WORLDWIDE v. US [RULE 36 JUDGMENT] – Appeal #18-1202 – 2018-03-07

Nordea Investment Management Ab decreased its stake in Deluxe (DLX) by 10.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nordea Investment Management Ab sold 42,074 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.52% . The institutional investor held 374,507 shares of the publishing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.37M, down from 416,581 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nordea Investment Management Ab who had been investing in Deluxe for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.28% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $46.74. About 252,802 shares traded. Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX) has declined 24.35% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.35% the S&P500. Some Historical DLX News: 26/03/2018 – Deluxe Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – Deluxe Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 26/04/2018 – DELUXE REPORTS CEO SUCCESSION PLAN; 27/04/2018 – Deluxe Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – DELUXE CORP SEES FY 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF ABOUT $55 MLN; 26/04/2018 – Deluxe Corp CEO Lee Schram to Retire; 26/04/2018 – DELUXE CORP – SEES 2018 DILUTED GAAP EPS FROM $5.52 TO $5.72; 26/04/2018 – DELUXE CORP QTRLY SHR $1.31; 26/04/2018 – Deluxe Corp CEO Succession Committee Has Been Formed to Lead the Succession Process, Which Will Consider Both Internal and External Candidates; 26/04/2018 – Deluxe Corp Sees 2Q Rev $492M-$499M

Nordea Investment Management Ab, which manages about $48.01B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 101,083 shares to 286,102 shares, valued at $35.65M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) by 21,957 shares in the quarter, for a total of 497,723 shares, and has risen its stake in Unitedhealth Group (NYSE:UNH).

Analysts await Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.65 earnings per share, up 21.32% or $0.29 from last year’s $1.36 per share. DLX’s profit will be $70.85M for 7.08 P/E if the $1.65 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.52 actual earnings per share reported by Deluxe Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.55% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 26 investors sold DLX shares while 77 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 37.24 million shares or 3.97% less from 38.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Renaissance Tech Ltd Company invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX). Price T Rowe Associates Md reported 10,383 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Systematic Financial Management Ltd Partnership holds 0.04% or 27,810 shares in its portfolio. Employees Retirement System Of Ohio reported 31,569 shares. Proshare Advsrs Limited Liability reported 0% stake. Mason Street Advisors Limited, Wisconsin-based fund reported 23,226 shares. The New Jersey-based Prudential Fincl has invested 0.03% in Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX). Sg Americas Limited Co holds 46,615 shares. D E Shaw Inc, a New York-based fund reported 454,366 shares. Eaton Vance Mngmt owns 34,600 shares for 0% of their portfolio. New York-based Gotham Asset Mngmt Limited Com has invested 0.14% in Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX). Silvercrest Asset Gp Lc stated it has 0.01% in Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX). Rothschild And Asset Mgmt Us, New York-based fund reported 531,410 shares. 25,288 were reported by Acadian Asset Limited Liability Company. Cap Fund Mgmt, France-based fund reported 13,400 shares.

More notable recent Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX) Goes Ex-Dividend In 4 Days – Yahoo Finance” on August 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Deluxe Corporation (DLX) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 13, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Deluxe Board of Directors Appoints Cheryl Mayberry McKissack as Chair – Business Wire” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Did You Manage To Avoid Deluxe’s (NYSE:DLX) 38% Share Price Drop? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Deluxe Corporation (DLX) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 01, 2019.

Middleton & Co Inc, which manages about $602.39 million and $623.54 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Us Bancorp Del (NYSE:USB) by 12,148 shares to 45,129 shares, valued at $2.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 6,045 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 165,400 shares, and cut its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland (NYSE:ACN).