Deluxe (DLX) Shareholder Jlb & Associates Has Trimmed Its Stake by $904,160; D-C-Capital Advisors LTD Upped Stake in Noble Plc (NE) by $700,000 as Market Value Declined

Jlb & Associates Inc decreased its stake in Deluxe (DLX) by 46.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jlb & Associates Inc sold 22,604 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.52% . The institutional investor held 26,477 shares of the publishing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.08M, down from 49,081 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jlb & Associates Inc who had been investing in Deluxe for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.74% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $46.97. About 610,267 shares traded or 86.89% up from the average. Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX) has declined 24.35% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.35% the S&P500. Some Historical DLX News: 26/04/2018 – DELUXE CORP QTRLY SHR $1.31; 09/05/2018 – Deluxe Corp Acquires LogoMix for $43M in an All-Cash Transaction; 26/04/2018 – DELUXE CORP – SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF ABOUT $55 MLN; 26/03/2018 – Deluxe Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Deluxe Corporation Declares Dividend; 09/05/2018 – DELUXE BUYS LOGOMIX, A PROVIDER OF CUSTOM MARKETING PRODUCTS; 26/04/2018 – Deluxe Corp CEO Lee Schram to Retire; 21/03/2018 – DELUXE CORP – MATURITY DATE UNDER CREDIT AGREEMENT IS MARCH 21, 2023; 26/04/2018 – DELUXE SAYS LEE SCHRAM WILL RETIRE AS CEO; 16/03/2018 Deluxe Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

D-C-Capital Advisors Ltd increased its stake in Noble Corp Plc (NE) by 21.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. D-C-Capital Advisors Ltd bought 700,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.55% . The institutional investor held 4.00M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.48M, up from 3.30M at the end of the previous reported quarter. D-C-Capital Advisors Ltd who had been investing in Noble Corp Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $465.97 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $1.87. About 8.96 million shares traded or 48.08% up from the average. Noble Corporation plc (NYSE:NE) has declined 61.55% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 61.55% the S&P500. Some Historical NE News: 23/03/2018 – NOBLE SAYS RESIGNATION DUE TO DIFFERENCES OF OPINION WITH BOARD; 18/04/2018 – NOBLE SAYS IF CREDITORS DON’T SUPPORT, INSOLVENCY NECESSARY; 08/03/2018 – Noble Group Asked by Regulator to Appoint Adviser for Debt Plan; 13/03/2018 – NOBLE GROUP REPORTS BINDING PACT FOR FINL RESTRUCTURING; 15/05/2018 – Noble 1Q Net Loss Narrows to $71.5M From $129.3M a Year Ago; 21/03/2018 – Noble Group Says More Creditors Are Expected to Back Debt Deal; 02/05/2018 – Noble Corp 1Q Rev $235.2M; 24/04/2018 – GETIN NOBLE BANK TO BOOK PLN 540M OF CHARGES IN 4Q 2017; 04/04/2018 – NOBLE GROUP LTD NOBG.Sl – ANDREW WILLIAM HERD APPOINTED INDEPENDENT NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR; 16/04/2018 – Noble: Company’s Founder Richard Elman to Be Appointed as Executive Director in Restructured Entity

Analysts await Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.65 earnings per share, up 21.32% or $0.29 from last year’s $1.36 per share. DLX’s profit will be $70.82 million for 7.12 P/E if the $1.65 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.52 actual earnings per share reported by Deluxe Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.55% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.09 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 29 investors sold DLX shares while 81 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 37.17 million shares or 0.21% less from 37.24 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Virginia Retirement Et Al has invested 0.11% in Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX). West Oak Cap Ltd Liability Com, a California-based fund reported 275 shares. Lsv Asset Mgmt owns 2.38 million shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Numerixs Tech reported 2,200 shares. The Michigan-based Jlb And Assoc has invested 0.22% in Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX). Goldman Sachs Gru has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX). 81,300 were reported by Swiss Financial Bank. Moreover, Punch And Associates Investment Management Inc has 0.61% invested in Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX). Metropolitan Life owns 25,484 shares. Meeder Asset Mgmt invested in 0.05% or 19,381 shares. Credit Suisse Ag accumulated 75,550 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur The has 0% invested in Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX). Guinness Asset invested 0% in Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX). Creative Planning holds 0.03% or 234,834 shares in its portfolio. California Employees Retirement Sys owns 0.01% invested in Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX) for 105,709 shares.

Jlb & Associates Inc, which manages about $350.10 million and $494.54M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Diageo Plc Adr (NYSE:DEO) by 1,755 shares to 51,988 shares, valued at $8.96M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Packaging Corp (NYSE:PKG) by 6,630 shares in the quarter, for a total of 97,552 shares, and has risen its stake in Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.24, from 0.81 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 35 investors sold NE shares while 43 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 189.61 million shares or 4.89% less from 199.36 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The France-based Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Holdings has invested 0.01% in Noble Corporation plc (NYSE:NE). Alps Advsr has invested 0% in Noble Corporation plc (NYSE:NE). Shelton Capital holds 0% of its portfolio in Noble Corporation plc (NYSE:NE) for 24,903 shares. Manufacturers Life The stated it has 164,507 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Alliancebernstein Lp has invested 0% in Noble Corporation plc (NYSE:NE). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0% in Noble Corporation plc (NYSE:NE) or 99,130 shares. Calamos Advisors Ltd invested in 0% or 24,000 shares. Proshare Advisors reported 34,236 shares. Moreover, California Employees Retirement Sys has 0% invested in Noble Corporation plc (NYSE:NE). Benjamin F Edwards Communications reported 0% stake. Prudential Fincl owns 382,790 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Swiss National Bank has invested 0% in Noble Corporation plc (NYSE:NE). Pnc Fincl Grp invested in 13,306 shares. First Mercantile Trust stated it has 36,362 shares. Sns Financial Grp Inc Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Noble Corporation plc (NYSE:NE).

