Deluxe (DLX) Shareholder Burns J W & Co Has Cut Its Stake by $952,407 as Share Value Rose; Franklin Resources Has Increased Holding in Total Sys Svcs (TSS)

Franklin Resources Inc increased its stake in Total Sys Svcs Inc (TSS) by 19.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Franklin Resources Inc bought 70,681 shares as the company’s stock rose 34.12% . The institutional investor held 438,150 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $41.63M, up from 367,469 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Franklin Resources Inc who had been investing in Total Sys Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.56% or $3.31 during the last trading session, reaching $125.76. About 663,885 shares traded. Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) has risen 49.16% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.16% the S&P500. Some Historical TSS News: 24/04/2018 – Total System Services 1Q Rev $987.2M; 26/03/2018 – TSS 4Q Rev $4.83M; 08/03/2018 – ALLEGIANT: FEB. TOTAL SYSTEM PASSENGERS UP 15.7% VS YEAR AGO; 11/05/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES – 2023 NOTES WILL MATURE ON JUNE 1, 2023 AND THE 2028 NOTES WILL MATURE ON JUNE 1, 2028 – SEC FILING; 24/04/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM 1Q ADJ EBITDA $330.9M, EST. $318.9M; 06/03/2018 TSYS Extends Agreement with Permanent TSB to Continue Processing its Credit and Debit Card Portfolios; 24/04/2018 – TSS SEES FY ADJ EPS CONT OPS $4.25 TO $4.35, EST. $4.18; 03/04/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES INC – MARCH TOTAL SYSTEM ASMS 21.80 BLN, UP 3.0 PCT; 07/03/2018 – TSYS Announces First-Quarter 2018 Dividend; 08/03/2018 – ALLEGIANT TRAVEL CO – FEBRUARY 2018 TOTAL SYSTEM RPMS 937.3 MLN, UP 14.6 PCT

Burns J W & Co Inc decreased its stake in Deluxe Corp (DLX) by 39.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Burns J W & Co Inc sold 22,149 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.52% . The institutional investor held 33,702 shares of the publishing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.47 million, down from 55,851 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Burns J W & Co Inc who had been investing in Deluxe Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.89 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $44.07. About 234,435 shares traded. Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX) has declined 24.35% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.35% the S&P500. Some Historical DLX News: 26/04/2018 – Deluxe Corp Sees 2018 Rev $2.07B-$2.09B; 26/04/2018 – DELUXE CORP – SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF ABOUT $55 MLN; 09/05/2018 – DELUXE CORP – ACQUIRED LOGOMIX FOR $43 MLN IN AN ALL CASH TRANSACTION; 26/04/2018 – DELUXE SAYS LEE SCHRAM WILL RETIRE AS CEO; 16/03/2018 Deluxe Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Deluxe Corporation Announces CEO Succession Plan; 09/05/2018 – Deluxe Corp. Acquires LogoMix, A Provider Of Custom Marketing Products For Small Businesses; 26/04/2018 – DELUXE CORP QTRLY SHR $1.31; 26/04/2018 – Deluxe Corp Sees 2Q Rev $492M-$499M; 26/04/2018 – DELUXE SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $492 TO $499

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold TSS shares while 192 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 116 raised stakes. 131.60 million shares or 5.48% less from 139.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Assetmark owns 44 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Fifth Third Fincl Bank stated it has 18,931 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Ny State Common Retirement Fund holds 515,101 shares. Qs holds 0% or 3,757 shares. Jupiter Asset Limited holds 0.72% or 232,757 shares. Oppenheimer And Com stated it has 17,950 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Artisan Prtnrs Partnership, Wisconsin-based fund reported 330,994 shares. Samlyn Cap Ltd Liability stated it has 749,210 shares. Royal London Asset Ltd owns 75,610 shares. The New York-based D E Shaw & Commerce Inc has invested 0.06% in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS). Augustine Asset Mngmt holds 3.09% or 48,963 shares in its portfolio. Cleararc Capital has invested 0.07% in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS). Strategy Asset Managers Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.55% invested in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS). Nuveen Asset Lc invested in 147,446 shares. Aperio Gru Ltd Liability Corp reported 52,299 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings.

Franklin Resources Inc, which manages about $186.71B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Renaissancere Holdings Ltd (NYSE:RNR) by 80,303 shares to 282,380 shares, valued at $40.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Janus Henderson Group Plc by 21,063 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 733,279 shares, and cut its stake in American Elec Pwr Co Inc (NYSE:AEP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 26 investors sold DLX shares while 77 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 37.24 million shares or 3.97% less from 38.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0.03% or 120,692 shares. Quantitative Inv Mngmt Limited Liability Com owns 0.05% invested in Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX) for 19,100 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board owns 0.02% invested in Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX) for 9,600 shares. Nordea Mgmt Ab reported 0.03% stake. Matarin Cap Mgmt Limited invested in 209,568 shares or 0.67% of the stock. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX). Fincl Counselors owns 19,623 shares. First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca reported 24,968 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Cambridge Inv Research has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX). Moreover, Carroll Associates Incorporated has 0% invested in Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX) for 28 shares. Delphi Mngmt Ma reported 5,221 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement stated it has 11,700 shares. Virtu reported 5,229 shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund accumulated 18,511 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board invested 0.02% in Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX).

Burns J W & Co Inc, which manages about $404.35M and $410.05 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 306 shares to 4,542 shares, valued at $8.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bank Of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 12,101 shares in the quarter, for a total of 78,774 shares, and has risen its stake in Costco Wholesale Co (NASDAQ:COST).