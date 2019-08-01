Deluxe (DLX) Shareholder Burns J W & Co Has Lowered Position by $952,407; Chevron (CVX) Holder Payden & Rygel Lowered Stake by $492,000 as Shares Rose

Burns J W & Co Inc decreased its stake in Deluxe Corp (DLX) by 39.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Burns J W & Co Inc sold 22,149 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.52% . The institutional investor held 33,702 shares of the publishing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.47 million, down from 55,851 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Burns J W & Co Inc who had been investing in Deluxe Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.26% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $44.06. About 204,504 shares traded. Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX) has declined 24.35% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.35% the S&P500. Some Historical DLX News: 09/05/2018 – Deluxe Corp Acquires LogoMix for $43M in an All-Cash Transaction; 26/04/2018 – Deluxe Corp 1Q Rev $491.9M; 26/04/2018 – DELUXE CORP DLX.N SAYS CEO LEE SCHRAM TO RETIRE; 26/04/2018 – Deluxe Corp Sees 2018 Adj EPS $5.60-Adj EPS $5.80; 26/04/2018 – Deluxe Corp 1Q Net $63.3M; 26/04/2018 – DELUXE CORP – SEES 2018 OPERATING CASH FLOW FROM $360 MLN TO $380 MLN; 26/04/2018 – Deluxe Corp CEO Lee Schram to Retire; 26/04/2018 – DELUXE 1Q ADJ EPS $1.39; 27/04/2018 – Deluxe Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – DELUXE BUYS LOGOMIX, A PROVIDER OF CUSTOM MARKETING PRODUCTS

Payden & Rygel decreased its stake in Chevron (CVX) by 45.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Payden & Rygel sold 4,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 4,750 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $585,000, down from 8,750 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Payden & Rygel who had been investing in Chevron for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $229.22 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.26% or $2.78 during the last trading session, reaching $120.33. About 5.19 million shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON SEES LNG MARKET OVERSUPPLY IN MID-TERM; 17/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 04/17/2018 07:27 PM; 21/03/2018 – Total, Chevron Vie for U.S. Gulf Drilling in $124.8 Million Sale; 12/04/2018 – SEMPRA ENERGY – UNIT SIGNED A LONG-TERM CONTRACT WITH CHEVRON COMBUSTIBLES DE MÉXICO S. FOR ABOUT 50 PCT OF FACILITY’S STORAGE AND SEND-OUT CAPACITY; 15/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron Richmond Refiery – 04/15/2018 12:38 AM; 25/05/2018 – Gibraltar Supreme Court Awards Chevron $38 Million Against Ecuadorian Conspirators; 29/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/29/2018 08:33 AM; 27/04/2018 – Chevron Blows Through All Profit Forecasts Amid Crude Rally; 17/04/2018 – CHEVRON SAYS TWO EMPLOYEES ARRESTED IN VENEZUELA ON MONDAY; 06/03/2018 – Chevron Affirms Cash Flow Growth and Capital Discipline

Payden & Rygel, which manages about $82.81 billion and $1.37 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares S&P Midcap 400 (IJH) by 2,674 shares to 7,065 shares, valued at $1.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Us Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 86,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 458,100 shares, and has risen its stake in Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blue Edge Limited Company accumulated 2,958 shares or 0% of the stock. Court Place Advsr Ltd Company invested 0.42% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). The California-based Bennicas Associate Inc has invested 1.53% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Moreover, Stelac Advisory Serv Ltd Liability Com has 0.06% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 1,161 shares. Bahl & Gaynor invested in 1.92% or 1.70M shares. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Grp Lc invested in 8,242 shares or 0.46% of the stock. Murphy Pohlad Asset Mngmt Lc invested in 6,300 shares. Lazard Asset Mngmt owns 4.39M shares or 0.89% of their US portfolio. Poplar Forest Cap Ltd Co invested in 0.02% or 2,528 shares. Spc holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 4,484 shares. Bridges Invest Mgmt owns 256,751 shares or 1.29% of their US portfolio. Systematic Financial Management LP accumulated 54,315 shares. Moreover, Schaper Benz Wise Invest Counsel Incorporated Wi has 0.05% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Clean Yield Gp invested 0.15% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Highland Capital Management Lc reported 152,621 shares.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $838,808 activity.

Analysts await Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) to report earnings on August, 2 before the open. They expect $1.80 earnings per share, up 1.12% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.78 per share. CVX’s profit will be $3.43B for 16.71 P/E if the $1.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.39 actual earnings per share reported by Chevron Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.50% EPS growth.

Burns J W & Co Inc, which manages about $404.35 million and $410.05 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Costco Wholesale Co (NASDAQ:COST) by 3,258 shares to 8,803 shares, valued at $2.13 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bank Of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 12,101 shares in the quarter, for a total of 78,774 shares, and has risen its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).

Analysts await Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.65 EPS, up 21.32% or $0.29 from last year’s $1.36 per share. DLX’s profit will be $70.85 million for 6.68 P/E if the $1.65 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.52 actual EPS reported by Deluxe Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.55% EPS growth.