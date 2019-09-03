Deluxe (DLX) Shareholder Burns J W & Co Cut Its Holding; As Jacobs Engineering (LH) Market Value Rose, Holder Hahn Capital Management Raised Position

Burns J W & Co Inc decreased its stake in Deluxe Corp (DLX) by 39.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Burns J W & Co Inc sold 22,149 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.52% . The institutional investor held 33,702 shares of the publishing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.47M, down from 55,851 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Burns J W & Co Inc who had been investing in Deluxe Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.45% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $45.41. About 81,273 shares traded. Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX) has declined 24.35% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.35% the S&P500. Some Historical DLX News: 10/05/2018 – Deluxe Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 09/05/2018 – Deluxe Corp Acquires LogoMix for $43M in an All-Cash Transaction; 26/04/2018 – Deluxe Corp CEO Lee Schram to Retire; 26/04/2018 – Deluxe Corp Sees 2018 Rev $2.07B-$2.09B; 26/04/2018 – Deluxe Corp 1Q Net $63.3M; 26/04/2018 – DELUXE CORP DLX.N SAYS CEO LEE SCHRAM TO RETIRE; 26/04/2018 – DELUXE CORP – SEES 2018 REVENUE FROM $2.065 BLN TO $2.085 BLN; 09/05/2018 – DELUXE CORP – LOGOMIX FOUNDER CRAIG BLOEM WILL TAKE A POSITION AS VICE PRESIDENT IN SMALL BUSINESS SERVICES UNIT; 09/05/2018 – Deluxe Corp. Acquires LogoMix, A Provider Of Custom Marketing Products For Small Businesses; 26/04/2018 – DELUXE CORP – SEES 2018 DILUTED GAAP EPS FROM $5.52 TO $5.72

Hahn Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Jacobs Engineering (LH) by 39.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hahn Capital Management Llc bought 56,939 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.95% . The institutional investor held 199,639 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.54B, up from 142,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hahn Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Jacobs Engineering for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $166.54. About 171,407 shares traded. Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) has declined 2.94% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.94% the S&P500. Some Historical LH News: 20/03/2018 – Interpace Diagnostics Announces Expansion of LabCorp National Agreement; 25/04/2018 – LABCORP 1Q NET REV. $2.85B, EST. $2.78B; 06/03/2018 – LABCORP – ON TRACK TO DELIVER $150 MLN IN CUMULATIVE NEW REVENUE FROM COVANCE ACQUISITION THROUGH 2018 – SEC FILING; 25/04/2018 – LABCORP – BACKLOG AT END OF QUARTER WAS $9.17 BLN FOR COVANCE DRUG DEVELOPMENT; 24/05/2018 – LABCORP – CO, UNITEDHEALTHCARE HAVE RENEWED THEIR LONG-TERM STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP; 25/04/2018 – Laboratory Corporation Sees 2018 Adj EPS $11.30-Adj EPS $11.70; 24/05/2018 – UnitedHealthcare Establishes Long-term Strategic Partnership with LabCorp; 24/04/2018 – LABCORP SAYS CO, MOUNT SINAI ENTERED INTO CONTRACT THAT WILL “ENHANCE” LAB OPERATIONS AT EACH OF MOUNT SINAI’S 7 ACUTE CARE HOSPITALS – SEC FILING; 23/04/2018 – DJ Laboratory Corporation of America H, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LH); 24/04/2018 – LABCORP – CO, MOUNT SINAI HEALTH SYSTEM HAVE BEGUN IMPLEMENTING PROGRAM TO STANDARDIZE & OPTIMIZE INPATIENT LAB SERVICES ACROSS MOUNT SINAI SYSTEM

More notable recent Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Covance Launches Laboratory Data Management Functional Service Provider for Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Customers – Business Wire” on August 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Laboratory Corporation of America Holdingsâ€™s (NYSE:LH) Investment Returns Are Lagging Its Industry – Yahoo Finance” published on May 08, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Q2 2019 Hedge Fund Trends – Seeking Alpha” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “LabCorp is Scheduled to Present at the Morgan Stanley Global Healthcare Conference – Business Wire” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “These 4 Measures Indicate That Laboratory of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Is Using Debt Reasonably Well – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.25, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 58 investors sold LH shares while 204 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 204 raised stakes. 87.65 million shares or 0.73% less from 88.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ontario – Canada-based Td Asset Management has invested 0.01% in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH). Endurance Wealth Mngmt Inc holds 1,500 shares. Adage Cap Ltd Liability Corp owns 123,600 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Stonebridge Cap Limited Co has invested 0.6% in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH). 18,191 were reported by Raymond James Fin Service Advisors. Brown Brothers Harriman & has invested 0% in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH). Eagle Asset Management invested 0.04% in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH). Moreover, Allen Ops Lc has 0.44% invested in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) for 6,929 shares. Thrivent Fin For Lutherans, Minnesota-based fund reported 4,472 shares. Fifth Third Commercial Bank invested in 25,475 shares. Greenleaf Tru holds 0.06% in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) or 22,061 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems holds 5,200 shares. Pggm Invests has 0.23% invested in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) for 293,396 shares. Heritage Wealth Advisors invested in 55 shares. Richard Bernstein Advsr Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH).

Hahn Capital Management Llc, which manages about $805.44B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pvh Corp (NYSE:ROP) by 911 shares to 59,445 shares, valued at $20.33B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CRI) by 3,783 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 271,963 shares, and cut its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NASDAQ:ROST).

Burns J W & Co Inc, which manages about $404.35 million and $410.05M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bank Of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 12,101 shares to 78,774 shares, valued at $2.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 1,739 shares in the quarter, for a total of 21,286 shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Analysts await Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.65 EPS, up 21.32% or $0.29 from last year’s $1.36 per share. DLX’s profit will be $68.27 million for 6.88 P/E if the $1.65 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.52 actual EPS reported by Deluxe Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.55% EPS growth.