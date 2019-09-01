Deluxe (DLX) Market Value Rose While Burns J W & Co Has Lowered Holding by $952,407; Las Vegas Sands (LVS) Share Value Declined While Newport Asia Has Trimmed Position

Newport Asia Llc decreased its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp (LVS) by 1.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Newport Asia Llc sold 23,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.95% . The institutional investor held 1.84 million shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $112.03 million, down from 1.86M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Newport Asia Llc who had been investing in Las Vegas Sands Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $42.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $55.47. About 2.07 million shares traded. Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) has declined 13.98% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.98% the S&P500. Some Historical LVS News: 04/04/2018 – Sands China Earns ISO 9001:2015 Certification; 08/03/2018 – LAS VEGAS SANDS – ENTERED AGREEMENT UNDER WHICH WIND CREEK HOSPITALITY WILL BUY SANDS BETHLEHEM PROPERTY IN PENNSYLVANIA; 03/04/2018 – Casino Guidelines in Japan Could Benefit MGM, Las Vegas Sands

Burns J W & Co Inc decreased its stake in Deluxe Corp (DLX) by 39.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Burns J W & Co Inc sold 22,149 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.52% . The institutional investor held 33,702 shares of the publishing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.47M, down from 55,851 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Burns J W & Co Inc who had been investing in Deluxe Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $46.08. About 255,747 shares traded. Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX) has declined 24.35% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.35% the S&P500. Some Historical DLX News: 09/05/2018 – DELUXE CORP – ACQUIRED LOGOMIX FOR $43 MLN IN AN ALL CASH TRANSACTION; 26/04/2018 – DELUXE CORP – SEES 2018 DILUTED GAAP EPS FROM $5.52 TO $5.72; 26/04/2018 – Deluxe Corp 1Q Rev $491.9M; 26/04/2018 – DELUXE 1Q ADJ EPS $1.39; 21/03/2018 – DLX IN 5-YR $950M REVOLVER PACT, SUBJECT TO RISE TO MAX $1.43B; 26/04/2018 – DELUXE 1Q REV. $491.9M; 26/04/2018 – Deluxe Corp 1Q Adj EPS $1.39; 16/03/2018 Deluxe Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Deluxe Corp Sees 2018 Adj EPS $5.60-Adj EPS $5.80; 26/04/2018 – Deluxe Corp 1Q EPS $1.31

Analysts await Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.65 earnings per share, up 21.32% or $0.29 from last year’s $1.36 per share. DLX’s profit will be $68.50 million for 6.98 P/E if the $1.65 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.52 actual earnings per share reported by Deluxe Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.55% EPS growth.

Burns J W & Co Inc, which manages about $404.35 million and $410.05 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 2,325 shares to 8,672 shares, valued at $3.31 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Waste Mgmt (NYSE:WM) by 4,359 shares in the quarter, for a total of 32,366 shares, and has risen its stake in Bank Of America Corp (NYSE:BAC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 26 investors sold DLX shares while 77 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 37.24 million shares or 3.97% less from 38.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.78 EPS, up 1.30% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.77 per share. LVS’s profit will be $593.47M for 17.78 P/E if the $0.78 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.72 actual EPS reported by Las Vegas Sands Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.33% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 35 investors sold LVS shares while 150 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 155 raised stakes. 267.43 million shares or 0.96% less from 270.02 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.