Deluxe (DLX) Market Valuation Rose While Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda Increased by $634,680 Its Holding; Farmers National Bank Has Increased Its Stake in Bb&T (BBT) by $992,348 as Shares Rose

Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda increased its stake in Deluxe Corp (DLX) by 1186.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda bought 15,867 shares as the company's stock rose 1.52% . The institutional investor held 17,204 shares of the publishing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $700,000, up from 1,337 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda who had been investing in Deluxe Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.41% or $2.13 during the last trading session, reaching $46.2. About 365,013 shares traded or 20.78% up from the average. Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX) has declined 24.35% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.35% the S&P500. Some Historical DLX News: 26/04/2018 – DELUXE 1Q ADJ EPS $1.39; 09/05/2018 – DELUXE BUYS LOGOMIX, A PROVIDER OF CUSTOM MARKETING PRODUCTS; 26/03/2018 – Deluxe Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – DELUXE CORP – SEES 2018 DILUTED GAAP EPS FROM $5.52 TO $5.72; 09/05/2018 – Deluxe Corp Acquires LogoMix for $43M in an All-Cash Transaction; 21/03/2018 – DLX IN 5-YR $950M REVOLVER PACT, SUBJECT TO RISE TO MAX $1.43B; 02/05/2018 – Deluxe Corporation Declares Dividend; 26/04/2018 – Deluxe Corp Sees 2018 Rev $2.07B-$2.09B; 26/04/2018 – Deluxe Corp CEO Lee Schram to Retire;

Farmers National Bank increased its stake in Bb&T Corp (BBT) by 91.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Farmers National Bank bought 20,252 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.68% . The institutional investor held 42,423 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.08M, up from 22,171 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Farmers National Bank who had been investing in Bb&T Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.43% or $1.27 during the last trading session, reaching $51.07. About 5.32 million shares traded or 17.21% up from the average. BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) has risen 0.17% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical BBT News: 08/05/2018 – BB&T at Barclays Americas Select Franchise Conference May 15; 06/04/2018 – BB&T CORP – CAPITAL USED IN DEAL WILL IMPACT BB&T’S 2018 COMPREHENSIVE CAPITAL ANALYSIS AND REVIEW; 23/04/2018 – BB&T Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – BB&T announces second-quarter dividends; 19/04/2018 – BB&T CORP CFO SAYS EXPECT REGIONS INSURANCE PURCHASE WILL IMPACT THE THIRD QUARTER SHARE BUYBACK-CONF CALL; 11/04/2018 – BB&T INSURANCE HOLDINGS TO BUY REGIONS INSURANCE; 19/04/2018 – BB&T Profit Nearly Doubles; 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q Rev $2.81B; 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q Net Interest Margin 3.44%; 06/04/2018 – BB&T Insurance Holdings To Acquire Regions Insurance Group

Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda, which manages about $284.94M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 20,000 shares to 35,000 shares, valued at $4.69M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Simpson Manufacturing Co Inc (NYSE:SSD) by 5,226 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,030 shares, and cut its stake in Murphy Usa Inc (NYSE:MUSA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.21, from 1.09 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 29 investors sold DLX shares while 81 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 37.17 million shares or 0.21% less from 37.24 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Stone Ridge Asset Llc holds 0.1% or 42,751 shares in its portfolio. Financial Counselors reported 0.03% in Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX). Kirr Marbach And Company Limited Liability Company In reported 56,850 shares. Ingalls & Snyder Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.02% or 12,525 shares. 148,985 were accumulated by Citadel Advsrs Limited Liability. Moreover, Lpl Financial Limited Liability Co has 0% invested in Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX) for 9,422 shares. United Svcs Automobile Association invested in 0.01% or 116,147 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys has invested 0.01% in Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX). Renaissance Techs Ltd Co owns 472,505 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Axa reported 137,000 shares. 25,484 were reported by Metropolitan Life Insurance New York. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 404,700 shares. Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 0.01% in Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX). Seizert Prtn Ltd reported 0.61% in Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX). Schroder Invest Mngmt Gru reported 1.25 million shares stake.

More notable recent Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Deluxe Corporation Makes Employees Shareholders – Business Wire” on June 20, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Chicago business leader Cheryl Mayberry McKissack named Deluxe board chair – Chicago Business Journal” published on August 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Deluxe tightens FY2019 revenue outlook and reaffirms guidance for adjusted EPS – Seeking Alpha” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “BCC or WY: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Deluxe Corporation 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.16, from 1.16 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 53 investors sold BBT shares while 279 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 254 raised stakes. 523.08 million shares or 3.13% more from 507.19 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Buckingham Asset Mngmt Ltd Co holds 0.22% in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) or 40,983 shares. Tdam Usa owns 94,781 shares for 0.33% of their portfolio. Ghp Investment Advsr holds 0.35% of its portfolio in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) for 59,196 shares. Inv Counsel reported 39,783 shares stake. 140,872 are owned by Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado. Moreover, Verus Financial Inc has 0.11% invested in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Principal Fincl Gp Inc reported 0.05% of its portfolio in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Smith Asset Mngmt Group Limited Partnership invested in 0% or 210 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Holdg invested 0.05% in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Cibc Markets has 44,449 shares. Ameritas Invest stated it has 13,823 shares. Barrett Asset Limited Liability Corporation reported 0% of its portfolio in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Schroder Inv Gru invested in 0.09% or 1.63 million shares. Old National Bank & Trust In reported 11,254 shares stake. Wells Fargo And Communication Mn reported 5.39M shares.