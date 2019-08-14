Deluxe (DLX) Holding Has Upped by Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc; As Nike (NKE) Shares Rose, Robecosam Ag Lowered Position by $834,792

Robecosam Ag decreased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 12.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robecosam Ag sold 9,938 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 71,137 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.99M, down from 81,075 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robecosam Ag who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $130.55B market cap company. The stock increased 2.05% or $1.67 during the last trading session, reaching $83.32. About 6.82 million shares traded or 7.63% up from the average. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 24/04/2018 – Nike’s Converse Brand Is Said to Lose Chief Marketer to Supreme; 22/03/2018 – NIKE CFO: FX TO SHIFT TO TAILWIND IN FY 2019; 22/03/2018 – Nike Product Revamp Helps Bring Rebound to North American Market; 09/04/2018 – Nike Buys Computer Vision Firm Invertex; 08/05/2018 – 5 More Nike Executives Are Out Amid Inquiry Into Harassment Allegations; 16/03/2018 – Two senior executives leave as Nike reviews workplace conduct; 14/05/2018 – KGVO-AM: UM Commencement Speaker – Nike’s Eric Sprunk Inspires Graduates; 22/03/2018 – Nike 3Q Gross Margin Declined 70 Basis Points to 43.8 %; 24/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Manufacturing update plus earnings from Foot Locker; 22/03/2018 – JUST IN: Bill Ackman’s Pershing Sq. cashes out of Nike stake after 32% gain, likely making about $100M – Dow Jones

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Deluxe Corp (DLX) by 58.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc bought 65,535 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.52% . The hedge fund held 178,116 shares of the publishing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.79 million, up from 112,581 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Deluxe Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.90B market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $44.22. About 279,201 shares traded. Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX) has declined 24.35% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.35% the S&P500. Some Historical DLX News: 26/04/2018 – Deluxe Corp 1Q Adj EPS $1.39; 09/05/2018 – DELUXE BUYS LOGOMIX FOR $43M IN CASH; 25/04/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Zebra Technologies, Deluxe, Veeco Instruments, Wingstop, Superior Industries Internatio; 26/04/2018 – Deluxe Corp 1Q EPS $1.31; 21/03/2018 – DLX IN 5-YR $950M REVOLVER PACT, SUBJECT TO RISE TO MAX $1.43B; 02/05/2018 – Deluxe Corporation Declares Dividend; 21/03/2018 – DELUXE CORP – MATURITY DATE UNDER CREDIT AGREEMENT IS MARCH 21, 2023; 26/04/2018 – DELUXE CORP – SEES 2018 OPERATING CASH FLOW FROM $360 MLN TO $380 MLN; 26/04/2018 – Deluxe Corp Sees 2018 EPS $5.52-EPS $5.72; 26/04/2018 – Deluxe Corp Sees 2018 Adj EPS $5.60-Adj EPS $5.80

Robecosam Ag, which manages about $2.42 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cypress Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:CY) by 395,000 shares to 4.38M shares, valued at $65.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Aqua America Inc (NYSE:WTR) by 79,673 shares in the quarter, for a total of 239,100 shares, and has risen its stake in Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB).

Analysts await NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) to report earnings on September, 24. They expect $0.71 EPS, up 5.97% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.67 per share. NKE’s profit will be $1.11 billion for 29.34 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual EPS reported by NIKE, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.52% EPS growth.

More notable recent NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Nike to offer kids subscription service – Seeking Alpha” on August 12, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Where Will Nike Be in 5 Years? – Motley Fool” published on July 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is NIKE, Inc. (NKE) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 07, 2019. More interesting news about NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) were released by: Investorideas.com and their article: “Sports Influencers and Consumer Branding – It’s a Win-Win (OTCQB: $GFTX) (NYSE: $NKE) (NASDAQ: $EA) (OTC: $NGTF) – InvestorIdeas.com” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Retail rallies after tariffs delayed – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 34,572 were accumulated by Wills Finance Group Incorporated. Capital Guardian Tru Communications reported 557,380 shares. Kepos Capital Lp holds 0.28% or 43,772 shares in its portfolio. Trillium Asset Limited holds 1.25% or 294,527 shares in its portfolio. Baldwin Brothers Inc Ma stated it has 0.1% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Barometer Cap Mgmt holds 0.05% or 5,100 shares in its portfolio. 27,379 were reported by Cognios Capital Limited Liability Corp. Hilltop Inc has 0.04% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Neuberger Berman Gru stated it has 1.38 million shares. Moreover, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has 0.38% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 106,148 shares. Regentatlantic Capital Limited Liability Corporation holds 77,311 shares. Seatown Hldg Pte Ltd reported 123,000 shares stake. Creative Planning has 0.04% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Canada Pension Plan Board stated it has 0.62% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Shelton holds 5,825 shares.

More notable recent Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Deluxe: Continued Disappointments Don’t Make The Story Exciting Despite Cheap Valuation – Seeking Alpha” on June 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Deluxe Corporation (DLX) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Deluxe Corp (DLX) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on April 26, 2019. More interesting news about Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Much Are Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX) Insiders Spending On Buying Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 01, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Deluxe Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results – Business Wire” with publication date: July 25, 2019.