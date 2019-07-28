Deluxe (DLX) Holder Jlb & Associates Has Cut Its Position as Share Price Declined; Disney Walt Co (DIS) Stock Value Rose While Evermay Wealth Management Has Increased Position by $329,115

Jlb & Associates Inc decreased its stake in Deluxe (DLX) by 26.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jlb & Associates Inc sold 17,475 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.56% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 49,081 shares of the publishing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.15 million, down from 66,556 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jlb & Associates Inc who had been investing in Deluxe for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.16% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $44. About 388,478 shares traded or 29.63% up from the average. Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX) has declined 42.49% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 46.92% the S&P500. Some Historical DLX News: 26/04/2018 – Deluxe Corp Sees 2Q EPS $1.29-EPS $1.35; 02/05/2018 – Deluxe Corp. Debuts Small Business Resource Center and “Small Talks” Video Series, Offering Hundreds of Free Small Business; 26/04/2018 – DELUXE CORP – SEES 2018 REVENUE FROM $2.065 BLN TO $2.085 BLN; 26/04/2018 – CORRECT: DELUXE SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $1.29 TO $1.35; 26/04/2018 – DELUXE CORP – SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF ABOUT $55 MLN; 21/03/2018 – DLX IN 5-YR $950M REVOLVER PACT, SUBJECT TO RISE TO MAX $1.43B; 26/04/2018 – Deluxe Corporation Announces CEO Succession Plan; 25/04/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Zebra Technologies, Deluxe, Veeco Instruments, Wingstop, Superior Industries Internatio; 26/04/2018 – Deluxe Corp Sees 2018 EPS $5.52-EPS $5.72; 21/03/2018 – DELUXE CORP – MATURITY DATE UNDER CREDIT AGREEMENT IS MARCH 21, 2023

Evermay Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 133.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Evermay Wealth Management Llc bought 2,965 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 5,185 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $576,000, up from 2,220 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Evermay Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $260.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $144.65. About 8.14 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 09/05/2018 – CMO Today: Disney Upbeat on Fox Deal; Facebook Management Reshuffle; Google I/O Announcements; 14/03/2018 – Disney announces strategic reorganization, effective immediately; 13/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns A2 Rating To Disney’s New Revolving Credit Facilities; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY – BAMTECH IS DEVELOPING DISNEY-BRANDED AND ESPN+ STREAMING PLATFORMS; 12/04/2018 – DISNEY REQUIRED TO MAKE OFFER FOR SKY AT £10.75/SHARE: UK PANEL; 23/05/2018 – The Today Show: #BREAKING: Etihad Stadium has been giving a shock new name, after a massive deal with Disney. #9Toda; 29/05/2018 – FOX CEO: DEAL WITH DISNEY HAS HIGHER CERTAINTY OF CLOSING; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – REORGANIZATION IS EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CMCSA.O SAYS NO MEDIA PLURALITY CONCERNS, VERY DIFFERENT REGULATORY PROPOSITION THAN FOX; 23/05/2018 – Comcast Confirms It May Top Disney’s Bid for Fox Entertainment

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “3 Reasons Disney’s Upcoming Film Schedule Is Good News For Investors – Benzinga” on July 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Investors Should Know About The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) Financial Strength – Yahoo Finance” published on June 26, 2019, Fool.com published: “Where Will Disney Be in 1 Year? – Motley Fool” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Movie Analyst: When It Comes To Marvel, Less Is More – Benzinga” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks To Watch: Headliners Include Apple, Beyond Meat And IBM – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 27, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Check Cap Ca reported 0.13% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). North Star Asset Mgmt Inc holds 89,973 shares or 0.81% of its portfolio. Foster Motley Incorporated invested in 0.15% or 9,256 shares. Caprock Group owns 0.71% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 32,914 shares. Jolley Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company, North Carolina-based fund reported 34,696 shares. First Business Financial Incorporated has invested 0.2% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Prudential Fincl invested in 0.7% or 3.77 million shares. Benin Mngmt Corporation accumulated 22,889 shares. Sather Financial Gru holds 276,171 shares or 6.21% of its portfolio. Shamrock Asset Mgmt Llc accumulated 10,789 shares. Wisconsin Mngmt Ltd Liability Com holds 1.83% or 18,463 shares in its portfolio. Asset Mgmt reported 128,532 shares. Savant Capital Ltd Company accumulated 19,650 shares. Polaris Greystone Group Incorporated reported 177,430 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv holds 1.04M shares or 0.43% of its portfolio.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $227,200 activity.

More notable recent Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Deluxe Corp (DLX) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Deluxe Corporation 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on July 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “More on Deluxe’s Q4 beat – Seeking Alpha” on January 24, 2019. More interesting news about Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Deluxe Corporation (DLX) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 13, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Deluxe Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results – Business Wire” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Jlb & Associates Inc, which manages about $350.10 million and $474.18M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Marsh & Mc Lennan (NYSE:MMC) by 4,457 shares to 94,799 shares, valued at $8.90 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Expeditors Intl (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 7,682 shares in the quarter, for a total of 89,480 shares, and has risen its stake in S E I Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC).