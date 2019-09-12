Deluxe (DLX) Holder Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda Boosted Its Position by $634,680; Penobscot Investment Management Company Has Trimmed Us Bancorp (USB) Position as Market Valuation Rose

Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda increased its stake in Deluxe Corp (DLX) by 1186.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda bought 15,867 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.52% . The institutional investor held 17,204 shares of the publishing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $700,000, up from 1,337 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda who had been investing in Deluxe Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.55% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $48.8. About 9,723 shares traded. Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX) has declined 24.35% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.35% the S&P500. Some Historical DLX News: 26/04/2018 – DELUXE 1Q REV. $491.9M; 09/05/2018 – DELUXE BUYS LOGOMIX FOR $43M IN CASH; 10/05/2018 – Deluxe Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 26/04/2018 – DELUXE CORP – SEES 2018 ADJUSTED DILUTED NON-GAAP EPS FROM $5.60 TO $5.80; 09/05/2018 – DELUXE CORP – LOGOMIX FOUNDER CRAIG BLOEM WILL TAKE A POSITION AS VICE PRESIDENT IN SMALL BUSINESS SERVICES UNIT; 09/05/2018 – Deluxe Corp. Acquires LogoMix, A Provider Of Custom Marketing Products For Small Businesses; 16/03/2018 Deluxe Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – DELUXE CORP – ACQUIRED LOGOMIX FOR $43 MLN IN AN ALL CASH TRANSACTION; 26/04/2018 – Deluxe Corp 1Q Net $63.3M; 26/04/2018 – Deluxe Corp CEO Lee Schram to Retire

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc decreased its stake in Us Bancorp (USB) by 10.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc sold 6,545 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.61% . The institutional investor held 54,473 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.85M, down from 61,018 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc who had been investing in Us Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $86.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.54% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $55.09. About 861,620 shares traded. U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) has risen 7.87% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.87% the S&P500.

Analysts await U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $1.12 EPS, up 5.66% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.06 per share. USB’s profit will be $1.77 billion for 12.30 P/E if the $1.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.09 actual EPS reported by U.S. Bancorp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.75% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.08, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 44 investors sold USB shares while 431 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 348 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 1.36% more from 1.15 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Etrade Mgmt owns 13,749 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Griffin Asset holds 0.44% in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) or 65,385 shares. First Commonwealth Fincl Pa reported 8,216 shares or 0.26% of all its holdings. 13,000 are held by Aristotle Limited Liability Com. Sei Co holds 346,057 shares. Schafer Cullen Mngmt invested in 11,382 shares or 0.01% of the stock. The Wisconsin-based Campbell Newman Asset Management has invested 0.14% in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Dearborn Partners Lc stated it has 21,106 shares. The New York-based M&R Capital Inc has invested 0.23% in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Schaper Benz Wise Inv Counsel Wi reported 271,261 shares stake. Millennium Mngmt Limited Liability Corp reported 829,883 shares stake. Fenimore Asset Mgmt Inc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) for 7,331 shares. Optimum Advsrs invested in 0.54% or 31,737 shares. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management holds 0.23% or 4,750 shares. Cadence Capital Mngmt Lc owns 0.35% invested in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) for 65,830 shares.

More recent U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “U.S. Bank buys software company – Minneapolis / St. Paul Business Journal” on September 09, 2019. Also Seekingalpha.com published the news titled: “U.S. bank acquires Talech for an undisclosed sum – Seeking Alpha” on September 10, 2019. Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “US Bank (NYSE: USB) stakes $176M construction loan for Amazon hub in Nashville Yards – Nashville Business Journal” with publication date: August 13, 2019 was also an interesting one.

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc, which manages about $361.63M and $489.22 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 2,535 shares to 50,609 shares, valued at $7.07 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Thermo Fisher Scient (NYSE:TMO) by 2,236 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6,470 shares, and has risen its stake in Heico Corp (NYSE:HEI).

More notable recent Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did You Manage To Avoid Deluxe’s (NYSE:DLX) 38% Share Price Drop? – Yahoo Finance” on July 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Deluxe Corporation (DLX) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Deluxe Corporation (DLX) – Yahoo Finance” on June 13, 2019. More interesting news about Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Fundamental Investors Might Love Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX) – Yahoo Finance” published on May 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX) Goes Ex-Dividend In 4 Days – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 11, 2019.

Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda, which manages about $284.94 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Simpson Manufacturing Co Inc (NYSE:SSD) by 5,226 shares to 12,030 shares, valued at $800,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Emp Distrib Y Comerc Nor (NYSE:EDN) by 20,680 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 79,320 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).