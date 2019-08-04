Deluxe (DLX) Holder Burns J W & Co Has Decreased Its Holding by $952,407; Whale Rock Capital Management Has Increased Its Wayfair (W) Position by $138.16 Million

Whale Rock Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Wayfair Inc (W) by 261.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whale Rock Capital Management Llc bought 933,533 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.79% . The hedge fund held 1.29 million shares of the catalog and specialty distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $191.60M, up from 357,111 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Wayfair Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.74% or $2.26 during the last trading session, reaching $127.34. About 2.74M shares traded or 91.67% up from the average. Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) has risen 19.60% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.60% the S&P500. Some Historical W News: 02/04/2018 – Same Group that predicted Facebook fallout predicting a crash in $W Wayfair Stock in 2018. $W is the real tax avoider. Short term target $30; 14/05/2018 – Wayfair Goes High Tech in Quest to Be Largest Online Furnishings Store (Video); 18/05/2018 – WAYFAIR INC – JUNG CURRENTLY SERVES ON BOARDS OF APPLE INC AND UNILEVER NV; 02/05/2018 – Wayfair 1Q Rev $1.4B; 16/04/2018 – On Tuesday, the Supreme Court will hear arguments in the case of South Dakota vs. Wayfair, which will determine the constitutionality of a South Dakota law imposing sales tax burdens on out-of-state internet businesses with no physical presence in the state; 17/04/2018 – Rep. Womack: Womack Statement on South Dakota v. Wayfair, Inc. Oral Arguments; 13/04/2018 – WAYFAIR INC SAYS ON APRIL 12, CO, UNIT ENTERED INTO AMENDMENT NO. 2 TO CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED AS OF FEBRUARY 22, 2017 – SEC FILING; 26/04/2018 – Dir Bradley Gifts 421 Of Wayfair Inc; 08/03/2018 – Should Amazon Be Shopping for Wayfair? — Barron’s Blog; 02/05/2018 – WAYFAIR 1Q NET REV. $1.40B, EST. $1.36B

Burns J W & Co Inc decreased its stake in Deluxe Corp (DLX) by 39.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Burns J W & Co Inc sold 22,149 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.52% . The institutional investor held 33,702 shares of the publishing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.47M, down from 55,851 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Burns J W & Co Inc who had been investing in Deluxe Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.61% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $43.49. About 286,345 shares traded. Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX) has declined 24.35% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.35% the S&P500. Some Historical DLX News: 26/04/2018 – CORRECT: DELUXE SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $1.29 TO $1.35; 09/05/2018 – DELUXE BUYS LOGOMIX FOR $43M IN CASH; 26/04/2018 – Deluxe Corp CEO Lee Schram to Retire; 26/04/2018 – DELUXE CORP DLX.N SAYS CEO LEE SCHRAM TO RETIRE; 26/04/2018 – DELUXE 1Q ADJ EPS $1.39; 10/05/2018 – Deluxe Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 21/03/2018 – DLX IN 5-YR $950M REVOLVER PACT, SUBJECT TO RISE TO MAX $1.43B; 26/04/2018 – DELUXE CORP – SEES 2018 OPERATING CASH FLOW FROM $360 MLN TO $380 MLN; 26/04/2018 – Deluxe Corp Sees 2018 Rev $2.07B-$2.09B; 16/03/2018 Deluxe Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Since February 4, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 4 insider sales for $6.27 million activity. The insider Macri Edmond sold $57,790. Shah Niraj sold $1.56M worth of stock or 14,000 shares. Another trade for 3,000 shares valued at $423,120 was bought by Kumin Michael Andrew.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.36, from 1.65 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 28 investors sold W shares while 74 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 71.20 million shares or 0.37% less from 71.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Whale Rock Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.16B and $5.55B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 55,160 shares to 187,396 shares, valued at $333.71 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Coupa Software Inc (Put) by 1.81M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 400,000 shares, and cut its stake in Shopify Inc (Put).

Burns J W & Co Inc, which manages about $404.35 million and $410.05 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 2,325 shares to 8,672 shares, valued at $3.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 306 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4,542 shares, and has risen its stake in Waste Mgmt (NYSE:WM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 26 investors sold DLX shares while 77 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 37.24 million shares or 3.97% less from 38.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.