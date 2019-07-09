Deluxe (DLX) Holder Burns J W & Co Has Lowered Its Stake; Junto Capital Management LP Increased Amazon Com (AMZN) Holding by $23.13 Million as Stock Rose

Burns J W & Co Inc decreased its stake in Deluxe Corp (DLX) by 39.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Burns J W & Co Inc sold 22,149 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.56% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 33,702 shares of the publishing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.47 million, down from 55,851 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Burns J W & Co Inc who had been investing in Deluxe Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.77 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.69% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $40.52. About 143,896 shares traded. Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX) has declined 42.49% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 46.92% the S&P500. Some Historical DLX News: 26/04/2018 – DELUXE REPORTS CEO SUCCESSION PLAN; 26/04/2018 – Deluxe Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – Deluxe Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Deluxe Corp. Debuts Small Business Resource Center and “Small Talks” Video Series, Offering Hundreds of Free Small Business; 26/04/2018 – Deluxe Corp Sees 2018 Rev $2.07B-$2.09B; 26/04/2018 – Deluxe Corporation Announces CEO Succession Plan; 26/04/2018 – Deluxe Corp 1Q Rev $491.9M; 26/04/2018 – Deluxe Corp Sees 2Q Rev $492M-$499M; 26/04/2018 – DELUXE SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $492 TO $499; 26/04/2018 – CORRECT: DELUXE SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $1.29 TO $1.35

Junto Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 156.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Junto Capital Management Lp bought 12,993 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 21,310 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $37.95 million, up from 8,317 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Junto Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $979.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.89% or $36.91 during the last trading session, reaching $1989.23. About 2.92 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 07/03/2018 – VMWARE INC – VMWARE CLOUD ON AMAZON WEB SERVICES IS NOW AVAILABLE IN EUROPE; 07/05/2018 – MICROSOFT SHOWS AMAZON ALEXA OPENING MICROSOFT CORTANA; 24/05/2018 – Crowdstrike’s cloud-based security platform could attract Amazon, Google #Disruptor50; 24/04/2018 – Amazon Renews Prime Original, Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan, for Second Season on Prime Video Ahead of August 31 Global Series Debut,; 30/03/2018 – Will Trump mount an anti-trust case against Amazon?; 27/04/2018 – Christina Farr: SCOOP: Amazon employees went on a multi-state bus tour to learn about innovative tech/services for seniors; 25/04/2018 – Amazon’s new Alexa-powered Dot encourages kids to use the word ‘please’ Another Alexa device for another use case; 06/03/2018 – Amazonas Florestal Ltd. Today Announced That The Company’s Subsidiary Amazon Hemp Has Been Given The Go Ahead And Funding Facil; 29/03/2018 – Trump goes after Amazon over taxes; 21/05/2018 – Ben Fox Rubin: SCOOP: Amazon today launches the Marketplace Appstore, which for the first time will offer a selection of third

Junto Capital Management Lp, which manages about $738.27 million and $1.74 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 99,379 shares to 525,567 shares, valued at $51.26 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 80,126 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 440,118 shares, and cut its stake in Blackrock Inc (NYSE:BLK).

Analysts await Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.60 EPS, up 14.29% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.4 per share. DLX’s profit will be $69.81 million for 6.33 P/E if the $1.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.46 actual EPS reported by Deluxe Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.59% EPS growth.

