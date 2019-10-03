Deluxe (DLX) EPS Estimated At $1.65; Royal Bank Of Canada Increased General Electric Co (GE) Position

Analysts expect Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX) to report $1.65 EPS on October, 24.They anticipate $0.29 EPS change or 21.32% from last quarter’s $1.36 EPS. DLX’s profit would be $67.71M giving it 7.00 P/E if the $1.65 EPS is correct. After having $1.52 EPS previously, Deluxe Corporation’s analysts see 8.55% EPS growth. The stock decreased 4.41% or $2.13 during the last trading session, reaching $46.2. About 365,013 shares traded or 20.78% up from the average. Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX) has declined 24.35% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.35% the S&P500. Some Historical DLX News: 09/05/2018 – DELUXE BUYS LOGOMIX FOR $43M IN CASH; 26/04/2018 – Deluxe Corp CEO Lee Schram to Retire; 09/05/2018 – DELUXE CORP – ACQUIRED LOGOMIX FOR $43 MLN IN AN ALL CASH TRANSACTION; 26/04/2018 – DELUXE REPORTS CEO SUCCESSION PLAN; 21/03/2018 – DELUXE CORP – MATURITY DATE UNDER CREDIT AGREEMENT IS MARCH 21, 2023; 26/04/2018 – CORRECT: DELUXE SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $1.29 TO $1.35; 26/04/2018 – DELUXE CORP – SEES 2018 REVENUE FROM $2.065 BLN TO $2.085 BLN; 09/05/2018 – Deluxe Corp. Acquires LogoMix, A Provider Of Custom Marketing Products For Small Businesses; 19/04/2018 – DJ Deluxe Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DLX); 26/04/2018 – DELUXE SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $492 TO $499

Royal Bank Of Canada increased General Electric Co (GE) stake by 7376.31% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Royal Bank Of Canada acquired 11.00 million shares as General Electric Co (GE)’s stock rose 3.47%. The Royal Bank Of Canada holds 11.15M shares with $117.05M value, up from 149,100 last quarter. General Electric Co now has $74.27B valuation. The stock decreased 1.16% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $8.51. About 46.71 million shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 12/04/2018 – GE Readies Restatement, Earnings as Wary Investors Seek Answers; 21/05/2018 – CORRECT: WABTEC CLIMBS MOST INTRADAY IN A MONTH, AFTER GE DEAL; 25/04/2018 – Bloomberg Baystate Business: GE, Movies, Shoes; 07/03/2018 – Baker Hughes, a GE Company Announces February 2018 Rig Counts; 17/04/2018 – Hermes Adds Gartner, Exits GE, Cuts Facebook: 13F; 13/04/2018 – GE: 2017 EPS Reduced by 17c Before Tax Reform Effect; Estimate in 10-K Was for 16c; 30/03/2018 – Baker Hughes GE’s CEO of Australia, New Zealand and Papua New Guinea departs; 20/04/2018 – Baker Hughes quarterly revenue inches higher; 20/04/2018 – GE’s Baker Hughes 1st-qtr profit tops view on oilfield services growth; 02/04/2018 – GE Pushes Ahead on Revamp With $1.05 Billion Sale of Health IT

Deluxe Corporation provides checks, forms, marketing solutions, accessories, and other services and products for small businesses and financial institutions. The company has market cap of $1.90 billion. It operates through three divisions: Small Business Services, Financial Services, and Direct Checks. It has a 20.9 P/E ratio. The firm provides checks; printed forms, such as deposit tickets, billing forms, work orders, job proposals, purchase orders, invoices, and personnel forms, as well as computer forms and check registers; and accessories and other products comprising envelopes, office supplies, stamps, and labels, as well as checkbook covers.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.21, from 1.09 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 29 investors sold Deluxe Corporation shares while 81 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 37.17 million shares or 0.21% less from 37.24 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0% of its portfolio in Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX) for 2,635 shares. First Quadrant Ltd Partnership Ca invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX). Geode Cap Limited Liability Com reported 715,387 shares. Kirr Marbach Co Ltd Liability Corp In invested 0.57% in Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX). Lpl Financial Limited Liability Company accumulated 0% or 9,422 shares. Finance has 0% invested in Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX). Metropolitan Life Ins New York stated it has 25,484 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Citigroup invested in 0% or 64,963 shares. State Common Retirement Fund holds 0% or 55,493 shares in its portfolio. State Treasurer State Of Michigan has 12,962 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Burns J W & Incorporated New York holds 0.26% of its portfolio in Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX) for 27,967 shares. Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 150,908 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Atria Invests Ltd Llc accumulated 0.1% or 89,438 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt Incorporated holds 6,655 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Panagora Asset Mngmt Incorporated accumulated 1,650 shares.

Among 4 analysts covering General Electric (NYSE:GE), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. General Electric has $14 highest and $5 lowest target. $10.13’s average target is 19.04% above currents $8.51 stock price. General Electric had 8 analyst reports since April 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, July 15 by UBS. The stock of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has “Underweight” rating given on Monday, April 8 by JP Morgan. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, June 19 report.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 7 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $5.01 million activity. Seidman Leslie had bought 6,500 shares worth $50,700. Shares for $88,300 were bought by Timko Thomas S. 55,248 shares were bought by HORTON THOMAS W, worth $498,337. On Thursday, May 23 the insider LAVIZZO-MOUREY RISA J bought $97,500. On Tuesday, August 13 Cox L Kevin bought $994,752 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) or 105,600 shares. On Monday, August 12 CULP H LAWRENCE JR bought $3.00M worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) or 331,684 shares. $279,036 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) was bought by Strazik Scott.

