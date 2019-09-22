Deluxe (DLX) EPS Estimated At $1.65; Ellington Management Group Has Cut Mccormick & Co (MKC) Holding

Ellington Management Group Llc decreased Mccormick & Co Inc (MKC) stake by 48.94% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Ellington Management Group Llc sold 4,600 shares as Mccormick & Co Inc (MKC)’s stock rose 3.97%. The Ellington Management Group Llc holds 4,800 shares with $744,000 value, down from 9,400 last quarter. Mccormick & Co Inc now has $21.21B valuation. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $160.14. About 559,290 shares traded. McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) has risen 35.88% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.88% the S&P500. Some Historical MKC News: 27/03/2018 – CORRECTED-MCCORMICK & COMPANY INC MKC.N REPORTS (NOT EXPECTS) FY 2017 ADJUSTED SHR $4.26; 23/04/2018 – McCormick Media LLC, Affiliates Report Stake In tronc; 27/03/2018 – MCCORMICK & COMPANY INC – COMPANY HAS PLANS TO ACHIEVE AT LEAST $100 MLN OF COST SAVINGS IN 2018; 23/04/2018 – DJ McCormick & Company Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MKC.V); 27/03/2018 – McCormick & Co 2Q Net $422.6M; 01/05/2018 – Willdan Acquires Energy Engineering Firm Newcomb Anderson McCormick, Inc; 03/05/2018 – T Rowe Price Names Andrew McCormick Head of Fixed Income Effective Jan. 1, 2019; 27/03/2018 – MCCORMICK & COMPANY INC MKC.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $4.85 TO $4.95; 02/05/2018 – McCormick Makes 2018 DiversityInc Top 50 List; 27/03/2018 – McCormick: Changes Will Benefit Majority of U.S.-Based Hourly Employees

Analysts expect Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX) to report $1.65 EPS on October, 24.They anticipate $0.29 EPS change or 21.32% from last quarter’s $1.36 EPS. DLX’s profit would be $70.82 million giving it 7.12 P/E if the $1.65 EPS is correct. After having $1.52 EPS previously, Deluxe Corporation’s analysts see 8.55% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.74% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $46.97. About 251,912 shares traded. Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX) has declined 24.35% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.35% the S&P500. Some Historical DLX News: 26/04/2018 – DELUXE SAYS LEE SCHRAM WILL RETIRE AS CEO; 26/04/2018 – DELUXE 1Q ADJ EPS $1.39; 26/04/2018 – Deluxe Corporation Announces CEO Succession Plan; 02/05/2018 – Deluxe Corp. Debuts Small Business Resource Center and “Small Talks” Video Series, Offering Hundreds of Free Small Business; 26/04/2018 – DELUXE CORP SEES FY 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF ABOUT $55 MLN; 10/05/2018 – Deluxe Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 26/03/2018 – Deluxe Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – DELUXE CORP – QTRLY REVENUE $491.9 MLN VS $487.8 MLN; 09/05/2018 – DELUXE BUYS LOGOMIX FOR $43M IN CASH; 21/03/2018 – DLX IN 5-YR $950M REVOLVER PACT, SUBJECT TO RISE TO MAX $1.43B

Among 2 analysts covering McCormick & Company (NYSE:MKC), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. McCormick & Company has $150 highest and $14300 lowest target. $147.67’s average target is -7.79% below currents $160.14 stock price. McCormick & Company had 4 analyst reports since March 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Underweight” rating by JP Morgan given on Tuesday, August 20. The firm has “Buy” rating by Jefferies given on Tuesday, March 26.

More notable recent McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should We Worry About McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s (NYSE:MKC) P/E Ratio? – Yahoo Finance” on September 09, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “What’s Cooking Ahead of McCormick Earnings – The Motley Fool” published on September 16, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “McCormick & Company: Buyer Beware – Seeking Alpha” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “2 Companies With Higher Profitability Than Kraft Heinz – Yahoo Finance” published on September 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Is A Top Dividend Stock – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 01, 2019.

Analysts await McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) to report earnings on September, 26. They expect $1.29 earnings per share, up 0.78% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.28 per share. MKC’s profit will be $170.86M for 31.03 P/E if the $1.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.16 actual earnings per share reported by McCormick & Company, Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.21% EPS growth.

Ellington Management Group Llc increased Servicenow Inc (NYSE:NOW) stake by 1,200 shares to 2,200 valued at $604,000 in 2019Q2. It also upped Discovery Inc (NASDAQ:DISCA) stake by 32,100 shares and now owns 40,600 shares. Mondelez Intl Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 33 investors sold MKC shares while 255 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 102.40 million shares or 0.38% more from 102.01 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Missouri-based Umb Bancshares N A Mo has invested 0.05% in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC). Ubs Asset Americas owns 604,669 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Fenimore Asset Mgmt Inc owns 76,292 shares. Canandaigua Bancorporation And Co reported 0.27% stake. Maryland-based Profund Advsr Limited Liability Co has invested 0.02% in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC). Harvey Investment Company Ltd Liability Corporation has 1.36% invested in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) for 52,137 shares. 2,436 are held by Brinker. 518,259 are owned by Charles Schwab Inv Mgmt. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board holds 4,579 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Ontario – Canada-based Brookfield Asset Mngmt Inc has invested 0% in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC). 1,706 are owned by Old Natl National Bank & Trust In. Eaton Vance holds 273,593 shares. Maverick Limited reported 36,210 shares. Foster Dykema Cabot And Com Ma reported 8,000 shares stake. Tradewinds Mngmt Limited Com holds 0.03% or 529 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.09 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 29 investors sold Deluxe Corporation shares while 81 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 37.17 million shares or 0.21% less from 37.24 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. California Employees Retirement Systems holds 105,709 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. State Common Retirement Fund owns 55,493 shares. Spark Inv Mgmt Ltd Company stated it has 122,600 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems has 0.01% invested in Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX). Canada Pension Plan Invest Board has invested 0.03% in Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX). Orrstown Fincl Svcs reported 0.01% in Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX). Los Angeles Cap Mgmt Equity Inc has 0.01% invested in Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX) for 48,087 shares. Enterprise Corp, Missouri-based fund reported 33 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership reported 173,310 shares. Next Financial Gru has 0% invested in Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX) for 550 shares. Guggenheim Capital Llc has invested 0.01% in Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX). Swiss State Bank reported 0% of its portfolio in Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX). Mutual Of America Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Com invested in 0.02% or 38,596 shares. Bb&T has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX). Wellington Mgmt Llp reported 116,169 shares.

Deluxe Corporation provides checks, forms, marketing solutions, accessories, and other services and products for small businesses and financial institutions. The company has market cap of $2.02 billion. It operates through three divisions: Small Business Services, Financial Services, and Direct Checks. It has a 21.25 P/E ratio. The firm provides checks; printed forms, such as deposit tickets, billing forms, work orders, job proposals, purchase orders, invoices, and personnel forms, as well as computer forms and check registers; and accessories and other products comprising envelopes, office supplies, stamps, and labels, as well as checkbook covers.