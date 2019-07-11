Deluxe (DLX) Analysts See $1.60 EPS; Inmarsat Plc (LON:ISAT) Had 1 Analysts Last Week

Analysts expect Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX) to report $1.60 EPS on July, 25.They anticipate $0.20 EPS change or 14.29% from last quarter’s $1.4 EPS. DLX’s profit would be $69.82M giving it 6.48 P/E if the $1.60 EPS is correct. After having $1.46 EPS previously, Deluxe Corporation’s analysts see 9.59% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $41.5. About 4,107 shares traded. Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX) has declined 42.49% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 46.92% the S&P500. Some Historical DLX News: 09/05/2018 – DELUXE CORP – LOGOMIX FOUNDER CRAIG BLOEM WILL TAKE A POSITION AS VICE PRESIDENT IN SMALL BUSINESS SERVICES UNIT; 27/04/2018 – Deluxe Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Deluxe Corp CEO Lee Schram to Retire; 26/04/2018 – DELUXE 1Q REV. $491.9M; 09/05/2018 – Deluxe Corp. Acquires LogoMix, A Provider Of Custom Marketing Products For Small Businesses; 21/03/2018 – DELUXE CORP – MATURITY DATE UNDER CREDIT AGREEMENT IS MARCH 21, 2023; 26/04/2018 – Deluxe Corp Sees 2018 EPS $5.52-EPS $5.72; 26/04/2018 – Deluxe Corp Sees 2018 Adj EPS $5.60-Adj EPS $5.80; 26/04/2018 – DELUXE CORP – SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF ABOUT $55 MLN; 25/04/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Zebra Technologies, Deluxe, Veeco Instruments, Wingstop, Superior Industries Internatio

Among 4 analysts covering Inmarsat PLC (LON:ISAT), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Inmarsat PLC had 12 analyst reports since January 17, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Thursday, January 17 the stock rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Buy”. The stock of Inmarsat Plc (LON:ISAT) earned “Equal Weight” rating by Barclays Capital on Monday, March 18. The stock of Inmarsat Plc (LON:ISAT) has “Hold” rating given on Friday, March 8 by Berenberg. The stock of Inmarsat Plc (LON:ISAT) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 21 by Jefferies. The stock has “Hold” rating by Societe Generale on Monday, March 11. HSBC maintained the shares of ISAT in report on Thursday, March 21 with “Hold” rating. The company was maintained on Friday, February 15 by HSBC. See Inmarsat Plc (LON:ISAT) latest ratings:

03/05/2019 Broker: Numis Securities Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 546.00 Upgrade

01/05/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 575.00 Maintain

21/03/2019 Broker: HSBC Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 420.00 New Target: GBX 470.00 Maintain

21/03/2019 Broker: Jefferies Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 1000.00 New Target: GBX 890.00 Maintain

21/03/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Under Review Under Review

20/03/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 575.00 Maintain

18/03/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Equal Weight Old Target: GBX 480.00 New Target: GBX 450.00 Maintain

11/03/2019 Broker: Societe Generale Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 440.00 New Target: GBX 460.00 Maintain

08/03/2019 Broker: Berenberg Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 465.00 New Target: GBX 470.00 Maintain

08/03/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 575.00 Maintain

More notable recent Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did You Manage To Avoid Deluxe’s (NYSE:DLX) 38% Share Price Drop? – Yahoo Finance” on July 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Deluxe Corporation (DLX) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 13, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Deluxe Corporation to Present at Salesforce’s Customer & Partner Perspectives Event – Business Wire” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Much Are Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX) Insiders Spending On Buying Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Fundamental Investors Might Love Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 26 investors sold Deluxe Corporation shares while 77 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 37.24 million shares or 3.97% less from 38.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Schroder Investment Management Grp accumulated 1.13 million shares or 0.08% of the stock. State Teachers Retirement Systems invested in 71,865 shares. Dubuque National Bank And Trust reported 875 shares stake. Cubic Asset Management Ltd accumulated 0.48% or 36,902 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Com reported 12,543 shares stake. Bragg Finance Advsrs accumulated 0.03% or 5,000 shares. West Oak Cap Ltd Llc holds 0.01% or 275 shares in its portfolio. Ameriprise Fincl holds 0% of its portfolio in Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX) for 200,070 shares. Legal General Grp Public Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0% in Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX). Orrstown Financial Ser has invested 0.01% in Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX). Stevens Management Limited Partnership invested in 12,364 shares. Spark Inv Mngmt Lc reported 165,900 shares. Eaton Vance Mgmt has 0% invested in Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX). Amer Intll Gru Inc reported 0.02% in Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX). Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.07% in Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX) or 27,851 shares.

Deluxe Corporation provides checks, forms, marketing solutions, accessories, and other services and products for small businesses and financial institutions. The company has market cap of $1.81 billion. It operates through three divisions: Small Business Services, Financial Services, and Direct Checks. It has a 15.07 P/E ratio. The firm provides checks; printed forms, such as deposit tickets, billing forms, work orders, job proposals, purchase orders, invoices, and personnel forms, as well as computer forms and check registers; and accessories and other products comprising envelopes, office supplies, stamps, and labels, as well as checkbook covers.

Inmarsat plc provides mobile satellite communications services on land, at sea, and in the air worldwide. The company has market cap of 2.59 billion GBP. The firm operates through five divisions: Maritime, US Government, Enterprise, Aviation, and Global Government. It currently has negative earnings. It offers voice and data broadband services; global maritime distress and safety system services; mobile and fixed voice services; a portfolio of machine-to-machine services that provide two-way data connectivity for messaging, tracking, and monitoring of fixed or mobile assets; maritime satellite services, including very small aperture terminals and television receive only antenna services; and Global Xpress, a high-speed broadband service that offer seamless connectivity for advanced data services on land, at sea, and in the air.

The stock decreased 0.68% or GBX 3.8 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 557.6. About 1.04M shares traded. Inmarsat Plc (LON:ISAT) has 0.00% since July 11, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.