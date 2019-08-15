Deluxe Corporation (DLX)’s Financial Results Comparing With WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:Holdings Limited)

This is a contrast between Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX) and WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:Holdings Limited) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Business Services and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Deluxe Corporation 43 0.94 N/A 2.82 15.82 WNS (Holdings) Limited 56 3.76 N/A 2.12 29.77

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Deluxe Corporation and WNS (Holdings) Limited. WNS (Holdings) Limited seems to has lower earnings, but higher revenue compared to Deluxe Corporation. The business that is currently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Deluxe Corporation’s currently lower price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX) and WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:Holdings Limited)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Deluxe Corporation 0.00% 15.5% 6.5% WNS (Holdings) Limited 0.00% 21.6% 13.9%

Risk & Volatility

Deluxe Corporation is 40.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.4. Competitively, WNS (Holdings) Limited’s beta is 1.08 which is 8.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 90.2% of Deluxe Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 99.1% of WNS (Holdings) Limited are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 0.8% of Deluxe Corporation shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.05% of WNS (Holdings) Limited shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Deluxe Corporation 4.47% 8.14% 1.52% -6.3% -24.35% 16.08% WNS (Holdings) Limited -0.9% 6.85% 10.25% 29.11% 29.56% 52.74%

For the past year Deluxe Corporation was less bullish than WNS (Holdings) Limited.

Summary

On 9 of the 10 factors WNS (Holdings) Limited beats Deluxe Corporation.

Deluxe Corporation provides checks, forms, marketing solutions, accessories, and other products and services for small businesses and financial institutions. It operates through three segments: Small Business Services, Financial Services, and Direct Checks. The company provides checks; printed forms, such as deposit tickets, billing forms, work orders, job proposals, purchase orders, invoices, and personnel forms, as well as computer forms and check registers; and accessories and other products comprising envelopes, office supplies, stamps, and labels, as well as checkbook covers. It also offers Web services, which include logo and Web design; hosting and other Web services; search engine optimization; and marketing programs, including email, mobile, and social media, and other self-service marketing solutions. In addition, the company provides fraud protection and security, online and offline payroll services, and electronic checks; and promotional solutions, such as postcards, brochures, retail packaging supplies, apparel, greeting cards, and business cards. Further, it offers financial technology solutions to larger financial institutions, which comprise data-driven marketing solutions, including outsourced marketing campaign targeting and execution; treasury management solutions; and digital enablement solutions, including loyalty and rewards programs. It operates in the United States, Canada, Europe, and North and South America. The company was formerly known as Deluxe Check Printers, Incorporated and changed its name to Deluxe Corporation in 1988. Deluxe Corporation was founded in 1915 and is headquartered in Shoreview, Minnesota.

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. It operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. The company offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in the insurance; travel and leisure; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunications; utilities; consulting and professional services; healthcare; banking and financial services; and shipping and logistics industries. It also provides a range of services in the areas of customer interaction, finance and accounting, research and analytics, technology, legal, and human resources outsourcing services across various industries. In addition, the company offers transformation services designed to help its clients to modify their business processes to enhance productivity, and manage changes in the business environment and leverage business knowledge to increase market competitiveness. Further, it provides claims handling and repair management services for automobile repairs through a network of third party repair centers; and a suite of accident management services, such as credit hire and credit repair. WNS (Holdings) Limited was founded in 1996 and is based in Mumbai, India.