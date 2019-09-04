Deluxe Corporation (DLX)’s Financial Results Comparing With PRGX Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PRGX)

As Business Services businesses, Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX) and PRGX Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PRGX), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Deluxe Corporation 43 0.97 N/A 2.82 15.82 PRGX Global Inc. 7 0.71 N/A 0.04 136.83

In table 1 we can see Deluxe Corporation and PRGX Global Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. PRGX Global Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Deluxe Corporation. Company that currently has a lower P/E ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Deluxe Corporation is trading at a lower P/E ratio than PRGX Global Inc., indicating that it is currently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Deluxe Corporation 0.00% 15.5% 6.5% PRGX Global Inc. 0.00% 4.6% 2.4%

Volatility and Risk

Deluxe Corporation has a 1.4 beta, while its volatility is 40.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. PRGX Global Inc.’s 0.62 beta is the reason why it is 38.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Deluxe Corporation has a Current Ratio of 1.2 and a Quick Ratio of 1.1. Competitively, PRGX Global Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.9 and has 1.9 Quick Ratio. PRGX Global Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Deluxe Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Deluxe Corporation and PRGX Global Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Deluxe Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 PRGX Global Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively PRGX Global Inc. has an average price target of $13, with potential upside of 149.04%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Deluxe Corporation and PRGX Global Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 90.2% and 76.5% respectively. Insiders owned 0.8% of Deluxe Corporation shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 4.2% of PRGX Global Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Deluxe Corporation 4.47% 8.14% 1.52% -6.3% -24.35% 16.08% PRGX Global Inc. -15.26% -16.89% -28.9% -38.42% -37.67% -40.76%

For the past year Deluxe Corporation has 16.08% stronger performance while PRGX Global Inc. has -40.76% weaker performance.

Summary

On 8 of the 11 factors Deluxe Corporation beats PRGX Global Inc.

Deluxe Corporation provides checks, forms, marketing solutions, accessories, and other products and services for small businesses and financial institutions. It operates through three segments: Small Business Services, Financial Services, and Direct Checks. The company provides checks; printed forms, such as deposit tickets, billing forms, work orders, job proposals, purchase orders, invoices, and personnel forms, as well as computer forms and check registers; and accessories and other products comprising envelopes, office supplies, stamps, and labels, as well as checkbook covers. It also offers Web services, which include logo and Web design; hosting and other Web services; search engine optimization; and marketing programs, including email, mobile, and social media, and other self-service marketing solutions. In addition, the company provides fraud protection and security, online and offline payroll services, and electronic checks; and promotional solutions, such as postcards, brochures, retail packaging supplies, apparel, greeting cards, and business cards. Further, it offers financial technology solutions to larger financial institutions, which comprise data-driven marketing solutions, including outsourced marketing campaign targeting and execution; treasury management solutions; and digital enablement solutions, including loyalty and rewards programs. It operates in the United States, Canada, Europe, and North and South America. The company was formerly known as Deluxe Check Printers, Incorporated and changed its name to Deluxe Corporation in 1988. Deluxe Corporation was founded in 1915 and is headquartered in Shoreview, Minnesota.

PRGX Global, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides recovery audit services to businesses and government agencies having payment transactions and procurement environments. It operates through three segments: Recovery Audit Services Â– Americas, Recovery Audit Services – Europe/Asia-Pacific, and Adjacent Services. The companyÂ’s recovery audit services are based on the mining of clientsÂ’ purchasing related data for overpayments to the third-party suppliers. It also offers adjacent recovery services comprising advisory, analytics, and supplier information management (SIM) services, as well as PRGX OPTIX suite of analytics tools. The company serves retailers, such as discount, department, specialty, grocery, and drug stores, as well as wholesalers; business enterprises, including manufacturers, financial services firms, pharmaceutical companies, and resource companies, such as oil and gas companies; and federal and state government agencies. PRGX Global, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.