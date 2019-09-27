Deluxe Corporation (DLX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX) and Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN), both competing one another are Business Services companies. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Deluxe Corporation 46 0.98 42.45M 2.82 15.82 Global Payments Inc. 163 1.57 155.61M 2.83 59.29

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Deluxe Corporation and Global Payments Inc. Global Payments Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than Deluxe Corporation. Currently more affordable of the two stocks is the business with a lower P/E ratio. Deluxe Corporation is thus presently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX) and Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Deluxe Corporation 91,883,116.88% 15.5% 6.5% Global Payments Inc. 95,431,129.65% 12% 3.5%

Volatility & Risk

Deluxe Corporation is 40.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.4 beta. From a competition point of view, Global Payments Inc. has a 1.01 beta which is 1.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

1.2 and 1.1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Deluxe Corporation. Its rival Global Payments Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1 and 1 respectively. Deluxe Corporation has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Global Payments Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Deluxe Corporation and Global Payments Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Deluxe Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Global Payments Inc. 1 2 6 2.67

Meanwhile, Global Payments Inc.’s consensus price target is $181.67, while its potential upside is 15.83%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Deluxe Corporation and Global Payments Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 90.2% and 0% respectively. Deluxe Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 0.8%. Comparatively, 0.6% are Global Payments Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Deluxe Corporation 4.47% 8.14% 1.52% -6.3% -24.35% 16.08% Global Payments Inc. 3.72% 3.24% 16.55% 47.71% 49.58% 62.82%

For the past year Deluxe Corporation has weaker performance than Global Payments Inc.

Summary

On 12 of the 14 factors Global Payments Inc. beats Deluxe Corporation.

Deluxe Corporation provides checks, forms, marketing solutions, accessories, and other products and services for small businesses and financial institutions. It operates through three segments: Small Business Services, Financial Services, and Direct Checks. The company provides checks; printed forms, such as deposit tickets, billing forms, work orders, job proposals, purchase orders, invoices, and personnel forms, as well as computer forms and check registers; and accessories and other products comprising envelopes, office supplies, stamps, and labels, as well as checkbook covers. It also offers Web services, which include logo and Web design; hosting and other Web services; search engine optimization; and marketing programs, including email, mobile, and social media, and other self-service marketing solutions. In addition, the company provides fraud protection and security, online and offline payroll services, and electronic checks; and promotional solutions, such as postcards, brochures, retail packaging supplies, apparel, greeting cards, and business cards. Further, it offers financial technology solutions to larger financial institutions, which comprise data-driven marketing solutions, including outsourced marketing campaign targeting and execution; treasury management solutions; and digital enablement solutions, including loyalty and rewards programs. It operates in the United States, Canada, Europe, and North and South America. The company was formerly known as Deluxe Check Printers, Incorporated and changed its name to Deluxe Corporation in 1988. Deluxe Corporation was founded in 1915 and is headquartered in Shoreview, Minnesota.