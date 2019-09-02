Deluxe Corporation (DLX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Aquantia Corp. (NYSE:AQ)

As Business Services companies, Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX) and Aquantia Corp. (NYSE:AQ) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Deluxe Corporation 43 0.95 N/A 2.82 15.82 Aquantia Corp. 11 5.39 N/A -0.61 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Deluxe Corporation and Aquantia Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Deluxe Corporation and Aquantia Corp.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Deluxe Corporation 0.00% 15.5% 6.5% Aquantia Corp. 0.00% -23.5% -18.9%

Liquidity

Deluxe Corporation’s Current Ratio is 1.2 while its Quick Ratio is 1.1. On the competitive side is, Aquantia Corp. which has a 4 Current Ratio and a 3.2 Quick Ratio. Aquantia Corp. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Deluxe Corporation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 90.2% of Deluxe Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 66.2% of Aquantia Corp. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 0.8% of Deluxe Corporation’s shares. Comparatively, 3% are Aquantia Corp.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Deluxe Corporation 4.47% 8.14% 1.52% -6.3% -24.35% 16.08% Aquantia Corp. -0.15% -0.23% 38.07% 47.86% 1.63% 49.71%

For the past year Deluxe Corporation has weaker performance than Aquantia Corp.

Summary

Deluxe Corporation beats Aquantia Corp. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Deluxe Corporation provides checks, forms, marketing solutions, accessories, and other products and services for small businesses and financial institutions. It operates through three segments: Small Business Services, Financial Services, and Direct Checks. The company provides checks; printed forms, such as deposit tickets, billing forms, work orders, job proposals, purchase orders, invoices, and personnel forms, as well as computer forms and check registers; and accessories and other products comprising envelopes, office supplies, stamps, and labels, as well as checkbook covers. It also offers Web services, which include logo and Web design; hosting and other Web services; search engine optimization; and marketing programs, including email, mobile, and social media, and other self-service marketing solutions. In addition, the company provides fraud protection and security, online and offline payroll services, and electronic checks; and promotional solutions, such as postcards, brochures, retail packaging supplies, apparel, greeting cards, and business cards. Further, it offers financial technology solutions to larger financial institutions, which comprise data-driven marketing solutions, including outsourced marketing campaign targeting and execution; treasury management solutions; and digital enablement solutions, including loyalty and rewards programs. It operates in the United States, Canada, Europe, and North and South America. The company was formerly known as Deluxe Check Printers, Incorporated and changed its name to Deluxe Corporation in 1988. Deluxe Corporation was founded in 1915 and is headquartered in Shoreview, Minnesota.

Aquantia Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets advanced high-speed communication integrated circuits for Ethernet connectivity in the data center, enterprise infrastructure, and access markets worldwide. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.