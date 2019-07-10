Deluxe Corporation (DLX) and Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) Contrasting side by side

As Business Services businesses, Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX) and Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Deluxe Corporation 43 0.89 N/A 2.82 14.31 Viad Corp 58 1.06 N/A 1.78 34.85

In table 1 we can see Deluxe Corporation and Viad Corp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Viad Corp seems to has lower earnings, but higher revenue compared to Deluxe Corporation. The business that is more affordable between the two has a lower P/E ratio. Deluxe Corporation is currently more affordable than Viad Corp, because it’s trading at a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Deluxe Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Viad Corp 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk and Volatility

Deluxe Corporation has a beta of 1.33 and its 33.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Viad Corp’s beta is 0.78 which is 22.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Deluxe Corporation are 1.2 and 1.1. Competitively, Viad Corp has 0.5 and 0.5 for Current and Quick Ratio. Deluxe Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Viad Corp.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 93.9% of Deluxe Corporation shares and 91% of Viad Corp shares. About 0.8% of Deluxe Corporation’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% are Viad Corp’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Deluxe Corporation -5.08% -12.13% -18.56% -18.1% -42.49% 4.99% Viad Corp 0.89% 8.77% 12.74% 23.09% 24.47% 24%

For the past year Deluxe Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than Viad Corp.

Summary

Viad Corp beats on 6 of the 8 factors Deluxe Corporation.

Deluxe Corporation provides checks, forms, marketing solutions, accessories, and other products and services for small businesses and financial institutions. It operates through three segments: Small Business Services, Financial Services, and Direct Checks. The company provides checks; printed forms, such as deposit tickets, billing forms, work orders, job proposals, purchase orders, invoices, and personnel forms, as well as computer forms and check registers; and accessories and other products comprising envelopes, office supplies, stamps, and labels, as well as checkbook covers. It also offers Web services, which include logo and Web design; hosting and other Web services; search engine optimization; and marketing programs, including email, mobile, and social media, and other self-service marketing solutions. In addition, the company provides fraud protection and security, online and offline payroll services, and electronic checks; and promotional solutions, such as postcards, brochures, retail packaging supplies, apparel, greeting cards, and business cards. Further, it offers financial technology solutions to larger financial institutions, which comprise data-driven marketing solutions, including outsourced marketing campaign targeting and execution; treasury management solutions; and digital enablement solutions, including loyalty and rewards programs. It operates in the United States, Canada, Europe, and North and South America. The company was formerly known as Deluxe Check Printers, Incorporated and changed its name to Deluxe Corporation in 1988. Deluxe Corporation was founded in 1915 and is headquartered in Shoreview, Minnesota.

Viad Corp operates as an experiential services company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, and the United Arab Emirates. The company operates through GES and Pursuit segment. It offers event planning and production, look and feel design, layout and floor plan designs, furnishings and carpet, show traffic analysis, marketing and strategy, electrical distribution, cleaning, plumbing, overhead and booth rigging, and material handling services; and signage products and common area structures. The company also provides creative design and strategy, integrated marketing and pre/post event communications, event surveys, return on investment analysis, online management tools, attendee/exhibit booth traffic analysis, staff training, logistics/transportation, storage/refurbishment of exhibits, installation and dismantling labor, and tradeshow program management services. In addition, it offers custom exhibit design/construction, portable/modular exhibits and design, and graphics and signage products; event technology services, including event accommodation solutions, registration and data analytics, and event management tools; and audio-visual and digital services, such as digital design and content, media production, content testing, equipment rental, staging, and creative. Further, the company owns and operates hotels and lodges, and attraction destinations; and provides transportation services comprising sightseeing tour, airport shuttle, and charter motor coach services, as well as corporate and event management services for meetings, conferences, incentive travel, sports, and special events. Viad Corp was founded in 1914 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.