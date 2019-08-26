Deluxe Corporation (DLX) and TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Comparing side by side

Since Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX) and TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) are part of the Business Services industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Deluxe Corporation 43 0.95 N/A 2.82 15.82 TransUnion 70 6.18 N/A 1.61 51.45

In table 1 we can see Deluxe Corporation and TransUnion’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. TransUnion seems to has lower earnings, but higher revenue compared to Deluxe Corporation. Company that presently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Deluxe Corporation is presently more affordable than TransUnion, because it’s trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Deluxe Corporation and TransUnion’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Deluxe Corporation 0.00% 15.5% 6.5% TransUnion 0.00% 16.6% 4.5%

Risk & Volatility

Deluxe Corporation’s 1.4 beta indicates that its volatility is 40.00% more volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, TransUnion has a 1.01 beta which is 1.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Deluxe Corporation’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.2 and 1.1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor TransUnion are 1.5 and 1.5 respectively. TransUnion therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Deluxe Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

Deluxe Corporation and TransUnion Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Deluxe Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 TransUnion 0 1 2 2.67

Meanwhile, TransUnion’s average price target is $84.33, while its potential upside is 2.57%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Deluxe Corporation and TransUnion has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 90.2% and 0%. Deluxe Corporation’s share held by insiders are 0.8%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.5% of TransUnion’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Deluxe Corporation 4.47% 8.14% 1.52% -6.3% -24.35% 16.08% TransUnion 1.58% 12.64% 22.09% 39.38% 17.18% 45.76%

For the past year Deluxe Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than TransUnion.

Summary

TransUnion beats on 9 of the 11 factors Deluxe Corporation.

Deluxe Corporation provides checks, forms, marketing solutions, accessories, and other products and services for small businesses and financial institutions. It operates through three segments: Small Business Services, Financial Services, and Direct Checks. The company provides checks; printed forms, such as deposit tickets, billing forms, work orders, job proposals, purchase orders, invoices, and personnel forms, as well as computer forms and check registers; and accessories and other products comprising envelopes, office supplies, stamps, and labels, as well as checkbook covers. It also offers Web services, which include logo and Web design; hosting and other Web services; search engine optimization; and marketing programs, including email, mobile, and social media, and other self-service marketing solutions. In addition, the company provides fraud protection and security, online and offline payroll services, and electronic checks; and promotional solutions, such as postcards, brochures, retail packaging supplies, apparel, greeting cards, and business cards. Further, it offers financial technology solutions to larger financial institutions, which comprise data-driven marketing solutions, including outsourced marketing campaign targeting and execution; treasury management solutions; and digital enablement solutions, including loyalty and rewards programs. It operates in the United States, Canada, Europe, and North and South America. The company was formerly known as Deluxe Check Printers, Incorporated and changed its name to Deluxe Corporation in 1988. Deluxe Corporation was founded in 1915 and is headquartered in Shoreview, Minnesota.

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, and Consumer Interactive. The USIS segment provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services, and decisioning capabilities; and online data, marketing, and decision services. Its services are used to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and investigate potential fraud. This segment serves customers in the financial services, insurance, healthcare, and other industries. The International segment offers online data services, marketing services, credit reports, analytics, decision services, and other value-added risk management services; and consumer services, which enable consumers to manage their personal finances. This segment serves customers in financial services, insurance, automotive, collections, and communications industries through direct and indirect channels. The Consumer Interactive segment provides credit reports and scores, credit monitoring, fraud protection and resolution, and financial management solutions that enable consumers to manage their personal finances and take precautions against identity theft. This segment offers its products through online and mobile interfaces, as well as through direct and indirect channels. The company serves businesses and consumers in the United States, South Africa, Brazil, Canada, Hong Kong, and India, as well as other countries in Africa, Asia, and Latin America. The company was formerly known as TransUnion Holding Company, Inc. and changed its name to TransUnion in March 2015. TransUnion was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.