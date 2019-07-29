Deluxe Corporation (DLX) and Its Rivals Financial Results Comparison

Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX) is a company in the Business Services industry and that’s how we compare it to its peers. The comparing will be based on the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

93.9% of Deluxe Corporation’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.56% of all Business Services’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand Deluxe Corporation has 0.8% of its shares owned by company insiders versus an average of 6.07% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

Table 1 has Deluxe Corporation and its peers’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Deluxe Corporation 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 38.20% 33.55% 7.43%

Valuation and Earnings

In next table we are comparing Deluxe Corporation and its peers’ net income, valuation and gross revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Deluxe Corporation N/A 43 14.31 Industry Average 154.79M 405.19M 39.53

Deluxe Corporation has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. With presently lower price-to-earnings ratio Deluxe Corporation is more affordable than its peers.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for Deluxe Corporation and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Deluxe Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 2.10 2.79 2.60

The potential upside of the peers is 71.56%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Deluxe Corporation and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Deluxe Corporation -5.08% -12.13% -18.56% -18.1% -42.49% 4.99% Industry Average 4.18% 7.11% 16.58% 22.71% 35.02% 29.80%

For the past year Deluxe Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its peers.

Liquidity

Deluxe Corporation has a Current Ratio of 1.2 and a Quick Ratio of 1.1. Competitively, Deluxe Corporation’s peers Current Ratio is 1.60 and has 1.52 Quick Ratio. Deluxe Corporation’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Deluxe Corporation.

Risk & Volatility

Deluxe Corporation is 33.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 1.33. Competitively, Deluxe Corporation’s peers’ beta is 1.25 which is 24.54% more volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

Deluxe Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Deluxe Corporation’s rivals show that they’re better in 7 of the 6 factors compared to the company itself.

Deluxe Corporation provides checks, forms, marketing solutions, accessories, and other products and services for small businesses and financial institutions. It operates through three segments: Small Business Services, Financial Services, and Direct Checks. The company provides checks; printed forms, such as deposit tickets, billing forms, work orders, job proposals, purchase orders, invoices, and personnel forms, as well as computer forms and check registers; and accessories and other products comprising envelopes, office supplies, stamps, and labels, as well as checkbook covers. It also offers Web services, which include logo and Web design; hosting and other Web services; search engine optimization; and marketing programs, including email, mobile, and social media, and other self-service marketing solutions. In addition, the company provides fraud protection and security, online and offline payroll services, and electronic checks; and promotional solutions, such as postcards, brochures, retail packaging supplies, apparel, greeting cards, and business cards. Further, it offers financial technology solutions to larger financial institutions, which comprise data-driven marketing solutions, including outsourced marketing campaign targeting and execution; treasury management solutions; and digital enablement solutions, including loyalty and rewards programs. It operates in the United States, Canada, Europe, and North and South America. The company was formerly known as Deluxe Check Printers, Incorporated and changed its name to Deluxe Corporation in 1988. Deluxe Corporation was founded in 1915 and is headquartered in Shoreview, Minnesota.