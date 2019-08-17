Deluxe Corporation (DLX) and Fiserv Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Comparison side by side

We will be contrasting the differences between Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX) and Fiserv Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Business Services industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Deluxe Corporation 43 0.97 N/A 2.82 15.82 Fiserv Inc. 90 12.19 N/A 2.47 42.68

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Deluxe Corporation and Fiserv Inc. Fiserv Inc. seems to has lower earnings, but higher revenue compared to Deluxe Corporation. The business with a lower price-to-earnings ratio is currently more affordable of the two stocks. Deluxe Corporation is thus currently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Deluxe Corporation and Fiserv Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Deluxe Corporation 0.00% 15.5% 6.5% Fiserv Inc. 0.00% 46.6% 10.8%

Volatility and Risk

Deluxe Corporation’s 1.4 beta indicates that its volatility is 40.00% more volatile than that of S&P 500. From a competition point of view, Fiserv Inc. has a 0.8 beta which is 20.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

Deluxe Corporation has a Current Ratio of 1.2 and a Quick Ratio of 1.1. Competitively, Fiserv Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.1 and has 1.1 Quick Ratio. Deluxe Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Fiserv Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Deluxe Corporation and Fiserv Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Deluxe Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Fiserv Inc. 0 0 4 3.00

Competitively the consensus target price of Fiserv Inc. is $109.8, which is potential 2.37% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 90.2% of Deluxe Corporation shares and 91.12% of Fiserv Inc. shares. About 0.8% of Deluxe Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.3% of Fiserv Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Deluxe Corporation 4.47% 8.14% 1.52% -6.3% -24.35% 16.08% Fiserv Inc. 11.96% 13.97% 22.69% 24.53% 41.59% 43.46%

For the past year Deluxe Corporation was less bullish than Fiserv Inc.

Summary

Fiserv Inc. beats on 9 of the 11 factors Deluxe Corporation.

Deluxe Corporation provides checks, forms, marketing solutions, accessories, and other products and services for small businesses and financial institutions. It operates through three segments: Small Business Services, Financial Services, and Direct Checks. The company provides checks; printed forms, such as deposit tickets, billing forms, work orders, job proposals, purchase orders, invoices, and personnel forms, as well as computer forms and check registers; and accessories and other products comprising envelopes, office supplies, stamps, and labels, as well as checkbook covers. It also offers Web services, which include logo and Web design; hosting and other Web services; search engine optimization; and marketing programs, including email, mobile, and social media, and other self-service marketing solutions. In addition, the company provides fraud protection and security, online and offline payroll services, and electronic checks; and promotional solutions, such as postcards, brochures, retail packaging supplies, apparel, greeting cards, and business cards. Further, it offers financial technology solutions to larger financial institutions, which comprise data-driven marketing solutions, including outsourced marketing campaign targeting and execution; treasury management solutions; and digital enablement solutions, including loyalty and rewards programs. It operates in the United States, Canada, Europe, and North and South America. The company was formerly known as Deluxe Check Printers, Incorporated and changed its name to Deluxe Corporation in 1988. Deluxe Corporation was founded in 1915 and is headquartered in Shoreview, Minnesota.

Fiserv, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The companyÂ’s Payments and Industry Products segment provides debit and credit card processing and services; electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; person-to-person payment services; and other electronic payments software and services. This segment also offers card and print personalization services; investment account processing services for separately managed accounts; and fraud and risk management products and services. Its Financial Institution Services segment provides account processing services, item processing and source capture services, loan origination and servicing products, cash management and consulting services, and other products and services that support various types of financial transactions. This segment also offers a range of services, such as customization, business process outsourcing, education, consulting, and implementation services; and ACH, treasury management, source capture optimization, and enterprise cash and content management solutions, as well as case management and resolution services to the financial services industry. The company also provides document and payment card production and distribution, check processing and imaging, source capture systems, and lending and risk management products and services. Fiserv, Inc. serves banks, thrifts, credit unions, investment management firms, leasing and finance companies, retailers, merchants, mutual savings banks, and building societies. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Brookfield, Wisconsin.